How to Write with Power and Authority, Even If You Feel like a Nobody

George J. Ziogas

Focus on content and quality rather than word count

deagreez/Adobe Stock

The way we feel about ourselves can greatly influence the way we come across to others, even in our writing. While the ideal situation would be an individual who feels confident and capable and thus is able to convey such in their writing, there are times when we simply won’t feel that way.

However, it’s still important that we are able to come across with power and authority even when we aren’t feeling the best about ourselves. The following outlines some measures you can take that can help you write with power and authority even in situations where you may feel like a nobody. In learning these techniques, you can clearly and effectively convey points and ideas and even work to persuade others when necessary.

Tone

In writing, tone refers to the attitude your writing employs. Essentially, tone gives meaning to the content of your writing. When writing, people can either choose to stick with their natural tone of writing or choose to cater the tone to the audience they’re writing for.

The latter option is almost always the most appropriate choice, especially when seeking to write with power and authority. Having awareness about your audience, or who you’re writing to allows you to ensure your language and word choice appropriately match that audience. In doing so, you maximize your chances of more effectively reaching your audience because you’re speaking (writing) in a manner that best suits them.

Research

It’s important to be knowledgeable about whatever topic you’re writing about. No one is going to respect or value what you write about if it appears that you aren’t knowledgeable.

While you don’t necessarily need to come across as an expert it needs to be apparent that you’ve spent time studying and researching the subject so that people see you as a trustworthy and reputable source of information.

Being adequately informed can make you come across as an authoritative figure in that particular area and someone others are more likely to believe and respect.

Be Clear

Clarity is of significant importance when it comes to writing with power and authority. You can’t be respected as a powerful and authoritative figure if no one understands what you’re trying to say.

Clarity can take many forms in writing. Over-explaining or under-explaining can inhibit the clarity of your message. Language choice can also inhibit the clarity of your message.

Additionally, the way your writing is structured can limit clarity and understanding. Taking the time to adequately inspect each of these areas can ensure that you come across as a powerful writer.

Add Value

What you write should be of substance to the audience you’re writing for. Adding substance isn’t about quantity (number of words), but rather quality (usefulness of content). Whatever the subject or reason for writing, the reader should come away feeling as though they gained something from what you’ve written. This helps you look like an authoritative writing figure.

Be Specific

It’s important to include specific examples when you can. Too many generalities can contribute to a lack of clarity in your writing. Including specifics gives people something concrete that they can connect to which helps them better understand what you’re trying to convey. Being specific is a writing imperative. It’s what you’ve promised your reader. Your reader expects you to be as specific as you can usefully be.

Present Evidence

It’s often not enough to just make a statement. In order to come across as a powerful and authoritative writer, people need to know that you have evidence to back up what you’re saying. This is where stats can come in. When you present statistics, it shows you know what you’re talking about in greater detail and prevents others from trying to combat you because you have facts to support what you’re trying to convey.

Quote Experts

It’s always helpful when you have the support of reputable or knowledgeable experts in the field/subject you’re writing about. When you’re able to quote subject field experts, it again goes to show that you’ve done your research and know the subject matter in a significant way.

This helps people respect you as a powerful writer. However, avoid quoting too many people, as it will appear that you’re not speaking in your own words and that might tempt some to think it’s because you don’t know what you’re talking about.

Reputable Sources

Sources are great when writing, but only when they’re reputable. Citing a source that isn’t credible can do more harm than not having sources at all in many situations.

People want to know that you’ve studied up on what you’re talking about, but they also want to know that the places where you get your information are trustworthy and respectable as well. Thus, taking the time to seek out reputable and respectable sources can help you present yourself as an authoritative writer.

Don’t Suggest

Another way to present yourself as a more powerful writer is to tell, not suggest. When you’re suggestive or give your readers options when writing, it can suggest that you’re unsure or lack confidence. However, when you tell people what you want them to do it denotes more confidence and certainty that makes people more prone to take you seriously.

Unique Angle

Too often people write about the same topic in a very similar manner. Generally, people don’t want to read something that sounds a lot like something else another person has written. This is why taking the time to write from a unique perspective can be quite valuable.

This is because you become someone offering something new and fresh on the subject, rather than presenting a perspective people are already familiar with. This can easily allow you to be seen as an authoritative writer because you’ve written about something in a fresh and uncommon way that added value.

Mature Vocabulary

The words you use when writing are an important part of clearly conveying information and presenting yourself as a powerful writer. Sticking to basic, elementary language and word choice can make you come across as an elementary writer.

When you choose a more mature language and cater your language to reflect the specific field/subject you’re writing about, it presents you as a more mature and knowledgeable writer who can be trusted and respected.

Proofread

Something as simple as misspelled words or other grammatical errors can go a long way to discredit you as a writer. If you want to be seen as a writer with power and authority then you must take time to proofread your writing. This will allow you to catch and fix any errors so that your writing comes across as clear and pristine.

We all have times where we don’t feel significant, but our writing doesn’t have to reflect this. By using the techniques above, your writing can be seen as powerful and authoritative and people will be none the wiser that you feel anything other than confident and knowledgeable.

