Absurd Thoughts That Keep People in Midlife from Pursuing Their Dream

George J. Ziogas

It’s never too late to be what you might have been

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WPV6x_0bzy899S00
lassedesignen/Adobe Stock

Our dreams are the things that give us life. When we follow our dreams, we find ourselves living fulfilled and satisfying lives that allow us to make valuable contributions to society, whether directly or indirectly. Many people struggle to pursue their dreams, particularly those in midlife.

It seems there are a host of barriers that keep them from venturing out and giving it a try if they haven’t already started the pursuit by then.

While many thoughts and fears can play a role in keeping someone stagnant, the following are some common absurd thoughts that prevent people in midlife from following their dreams.

“It’s Too Late”

Many people in midlife are plagued with the thought that entirely too much time has passed for them to begin pursuing their dreams. Often, people compare themselves to others and see people currently at the place they aim to be.

This comparison can make it seem like you’ve passed your peak and no longer have the time necessary to make your dreams happen. This assumption that you no longer possess the time to make your dreams come true can keep you from even taking the first steps needed to make them a reality.

“What Will Others Think”

Too much concern about what other people will think can also keep people in midlife from pursuing their dreams. People will often consider that others will have an unfavorable opinion of them and their pursuits, particularly at the given age, and therefore stay away from them in order to avoid critique and ridicule.

“It’s Too Hard”

Another common line of thinking can be the belief that the pursuit of one’s dreams is just too challenging. People, particularly those in midlife, might look at all that’s required to make their dreams a reality and begin to feel overwhelmed by the demands. These demands and the feeling of overwhelm can make it seem as though one is incapable of pursuing their dreams and deter them from making the effort.

“What if I Fail”

The fear of failure is another common thought that prevents people in midlife from pursuing their dreams. When assessing what’s needed to achieve their dreams, that feeling of overwhelm can set in and make one doubt their ability to actually reach their dreams.

The fear that a person will fail can often be enough to keep a person from even trying in the first place. This is because failure often comes with regret, embarrassment, and other negative feelings that many people deem not worth it.

“I Don’t Know Enough”

Too much emphasis can be put on the knowledge and information needed to pursue one’s dreams. While a person certainly needs to have a good background in the area of their pursuits, expert level knowledge is generally not needed.

This is especially true because much knowledge and information can be obtained along the way as one works towards their dreams. Yet, the false belief that one must know everything upfront can keep a person from making any forward progress.

“This Isn’t The Right Time”

At times, people can be looking for a perfect time to begin pursuing their dreams. What makes the timing perfect can differ for everyone, but often people consider factors like freedom from work, financial freedom, less responsibility, less demand from family, etc. The truth is that there’s no such thing as a perfect or “right” time and a focus on obtaining this robs many people of their dreams.

“I Will Look Crazy”

Many people tend to focus very heavily on how they will be perceived by others. The fear of embarrassment is a powerful deterrent for many people, and the belief that others will perceive a person as looking or being crazy for going after their dreams, especially at or after a certain age can be enough to stop people in their tracks and make them avoid the pursuit.

“It’s Too Risky”

It’s wise to do a risk versus benefits assessment when working towards any goal, but people in midlife can sometimes place too much weight on risks when doing so. This again goes back to fear and the belief that what could be lost or experienced won’t be worth it in the end. Thus, the individual avoids the pursuit altogether.

“I Don’t Have Enough”

Resources can be another area of perceived lack that keeps people from pursuing their dreams. It’s true that given any pursuit there’s a certain level of materials needed to make those goals come to fruition.

What often happens is that if people don’t have everything they need upfront, they fall into the line of thinking that they don’t have enough to begin any forward movement towards their dreams. This discounts the fact that often materials can be acquired as a person works towards their goals.

“This Wasn’t Meant to Happen”

Sometimes the amount of time that has passed can make people believe that their dreams simply are not a part of the plans. Some people can fall into the trap of thinking there’s a specific timeline for some dreams, so if something is not accomplished by a certain timeframe, then it must be a sign that it just wasn’t meant to be in general.

“This is Insignificant”

When a person is in midlife it can be tempting to believe that their dreams no longer hold importance or significance because of their age and the amount of time that has passed. While there’s no tie between when the pursuit of a dream begins and its value, too frequently people in midlife get discouraged because they feel their age disqualifies them from moving forward in that way.

“I Can’t Do This”

A lack of belief in oneself can be enough to keep many from the pursuit of their dreams. When a person doesn’t feel within themselves that they can do what’s needed or that they have the skills, talent, or information needed to achieve their dreams, they can often perceive these dreams as worthless and not worth the investment of energy or time because the outcome will inevitably be bad.

“I’m Not Supposed to Do This”

This belief aligns with a concern about what other people think. Those people can be family and friends, co-workers and neighbors, or society in general.

When a person in midlife compares what these groups may have said or implied, what they should be doing with their life against what their dreams are, it can feel like their dreams don’t align. Thinking about what they’re expected to do versus what they want to do can make their dreams feel out of reach and often keeps people from pursuing their dreams. Not wanting to fall out of line with what others expect can be enough to keep people stuck.

People in midlife, and people in general, can often keep themselves from reaching their dreams more than any outside circumstance or situation.

The absurd thoughts mentioned above and others like it can paralyze people with fear, cause doubt, and create enough hesitation that people don’t take any steps forward and find themselves always wishing they could do without actually doing.

Learning how to get a handle on these thoughts can be the key to unlocking the confidence needed to pursue one’s dreams and make them come true.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Freelance writer delivering content with the reader’s interests in mind.

New York, NY
587 followers

More from George J. Ziogas

Saratoga Springs, NY

Five Museums for Visitors to Saratoga Springs, New York

There are a variety of museums in Saratoga Springs, New York. What makes them worth seeing? This guide will explain about each of them in detail. Located at 99 South Broadway in what was formerly the Washington Bathhouse, this is the only American museum that focuses on the subject of dance. One of the museum's permanent exhibitions enlightens visitors about its earlier bathhouse status with two meticulous restorations of adjoining bath and treatment rooms, complete with the original furnishings. The other permanent exhibitions explore the subject of dance. Particularly noteworthy is Dancers in Film, which examines the long and fascinating history of the art of dance in cinema. Another permanent exhibition, the Alfred Z. Solomon Children's Wing, has diversions for youngsters, like an interactive dance game. The museum also has rotating exhibitions. Among the notable past temporary displays were the Dance of the Iroquois, Golden Land/Golden Dreams: Images of Sacred Temple Dances and Dancers from the Kingdom of Cambodia, and 30 Years of Barbie Dolls: A Child's Introduction to Story Ballets.

Read full story
2 comments

Why “Where Do You See Yourself in 5 Years?” Is a Pointless Interview Question

Don’t destroy the present by worrying about tomorrow. Have you ever answered that question and found yourself in that position five years later? Probably not. I know the change between who I was at 25 and who I was at 30 was such a wide gulf my 20-year-old self wouldn’t have been able to predict who I would become.

Read full story
Syracuse, NY

Five Attractions for Visitors to Syracuse, New York

This guide does not examine every available attraction in Syracuse. It focuses on only five. But these specific attractions are worthwhile experiences for anyone who is visiting the city.

Read full story

1.9 Million Records From Terrorist Watchlist Exposed Online

The classified list was exposed online for three weeks. This almost sounds like the premise for a fictional thriller about international cyber-espionage. The details do, however, raise a number of valid questions, even some relating to rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution.

Read full story
1 comments

Proven Techniques to Get You Through Pandemic-Related Anxiety

It won't surprise anyone when they read that the Covid-19 global pandemic has ushered in another pandemic, that of anxiety. The UK's National Health Service reported that it has seen a dramatic rise in people experiencing mental health problems. Charities such as the Samaritans and other mental health hotlines have said that there has been a massive increase in people contacting them. The World Health Organization said in October that in the 130 countries it surveyed, 93% of those countries had seen disruptions in mental health services. While the world struggles to contain the virus, an unprecedented number of people are literally going out of their minds. The problem is colossal, but there are scientific techniques that can get people through this mess.

Read full story

Why the Best Writers Aren’t Always the Most Successful

“You fail only if you stop writing.” — Ray Bradbury. Do you have a favorite writer? Is that writer someone who has found success or, is it someone you view as being criminally underrated?

Read full story

Obvious Signs You’re Hanging With the Wrong Friends

Stick with the people who pull the magic out of you. Are you happy? Do you have a high level of self-worth? The biggest mistake people make is to seek those things from others. You shouldn’t find your self-worth in the relationships you have with others. You shouldn’t seek to build your happiness on the relationships you have with others. However, the relationships you build will influence your feelings, including how you view yourself.

Read full story

Dump the Bottled Water — You Only Need Water When You’re Thirsty

No, you do not have to drink eight glasses of water a day. So many people carry around little plastic bottles of water these days that they have almost become fashion accessories. The ubiquitous bottle is the public display of a widespread belief that people must drink at least eight glasses (around two liters, or a half gallon) of fresh water a day to stay healthy.

Read full story

Six Non-Negotiables When Allowing Others into Your Inner Circle

Family is important and friends are too. In fact, friends often become family and the best part is you can choose them. Your friends are people you trust. They are people you share your innermost thoughts and feelings with, the ones you plan with, rely on, uplift, have fun with, and talk through problems with.

Read full story

4 Reasons To Celebrate Other People’s Success

Supporting another’s success won’t ever dampen yours. I can’t believe he got another promotion. I deserve the success that she has; what a joke. How often do you feel or think thoughts like this? You hear about someone’s success, and your immediate response is annoyance, rage, or dismay. You’re practically seething with rage and jealousy. You reach a point where you can’t stand to hear about others who are doing better than you.

Read full story

Positive Things That People Forget When They Are Feeling Down and Out

When you’re going through rough times it’s easy to forget all of the positives in your life. Whatever it is that’s going on… you just feel hopeless. It feels as though nothing will ever get better. You simply can’t imagine waking up and feeling fine.

Read full story

Why So Many Millennials Are Obsessed With Self-Improvement

At this point, you could fill a library with the number of articles, books, blogs, and podcasts about what a Millennial is or isn’t. Most of them are highly contradictory, even the titles with the same name underneath. I’m not a Millennial, but I’m tired of seeing the endless stream of villainization so I thought it was high time to talk about why Millennials, more than any other generation, seem to be obsessed with self-improvement.

Read full story

How to Write a Thoughtful and Effective Thank You Note

Even in times where so much communication is digital. “In an age like ours, which is not given to letter-writing, we forget what an important part it used to play in people’s lives.”— Anatole Broyard.

Read full story

10 Signs Someone Doesn’t Care About Anyone Other Than Themselves

Our relationships come in a variety of forms, from long-term friendships, romantic liaisons, familial relationships, fleeting friendships, and beyond. It doesn’t matter what type of relationship you have with someone, all of them require a healthy measure of communication. Now, communication is more than verbal, there are plenty of nonverbal cues that highlight insights you may not pick up through verbal cues.

Read full story
33 comments

How to Answer 7 of the Most Difficult Job Interview Questions

Questions posed by companies like Tesla, Google and Amazon. In my work as a HR consultant for the last fifteen years, and having sat in on hundreds of recruitment exercises, there are certain questions that you can expect frequently in job interviews. From talking about your skills and experience to explaining your strengths and weaknesses, there are many questions for which you can prepare answers in advance.

Read full story

How to Reduce Collaboration Fatigue and Get More Out of Your Virtual Meetings

2020 was a year rife with changes and challenges. Remote working evolved from a futuristic concept into the standard strategy for most businesses. Our in-person meetings and daily chats became video calls and instant messaging.

Read full story

7 Strategies That Will Help You Succeed on TikTok

In the past few years, TikTok has become one of the most popular social media platforms, and that trend does not seem to be slowing down anytime soon. This article will discuss seven strategies that will help you succeed on TikTok and show you how to make sure your brand isn’t left behind as others join this innovative platform.

Read full story

How ‘Chaos Theory’ Can Help You Get Ahead in Your Career

It’s time to say goodbye to the traditional linear path of the past. The pandemic has accelerated many employment trends that were already building over the past few years. Many companies moved to remote working during the pandemic. Many workers have been happy to embrace the flexibility of working from home while companies have found they can massively reduce the cost of maintaining expensive offices. The growing gig economy has seen both workers and companies rejecting traditional fixed employment in favor of having tasks performed on an ad-hoc basis.

Read full story

Yes, You Can Make Office Politics Less Toxic

If you have ever worked in an office, it’s likely that you have, at one time or another, run into a co-worker with a toxic personality. You know the one. It’s the guy who can’t stop complaining about company policy, the latest fight he had with his wife/girlfriend/sister/mother, and the project on which he is working currently. It’s the woman who makes sure no embarrassment or misstep of others goes unnoticed. It’s the employee who spends endless hours discussing all the gossip of the office, trumpeting all the failings and foibles of fellow workers with sadistic glee.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy