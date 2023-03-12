15+ Fun things to do on a girls trip to West Palm Beach

Disclaimer: Some of the links contained in this post are affiliate links, meaning that at no cost to you, I will earn a small commission if you click through and make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

Are you planning a girls trip to West Palm Beach and looking for some fun activities to do with your squad? As a West Palm Beach native, I’ve got you! This sunny paradise that I call home has so much to offer for an amazing girls trip. From lounging on the beach to exploring trendy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in your group.

In this article, I share my top recommendations for the best things to do on a girls trip to West Palm Beach. Get ready to have a blast!

Is West Palm Beach a nice vacation spot?

West Palm Beach is the ultimate vacation destination, from the stunning beaches and water sports activities to luxury hotels, restaurants, and nightlife, you can’t go wrong.

Its close proximity to popular destinations like Fort Lauderdale and Miami, both of which are just a short train ride away on the Brightline, makes it an even more convenient and attractive option for anyone looking for a fun vacation.

What is the best time to visit Palm Beach FL?

Palm Beach, Florida is a great year-round destination, but that also depends on your preferences and what you’re looking for in a vacation destination.

Florida is popularly known as the Sunshine State, but it’s worth noting that it can rain heavily at times, especially between May to October. Additionally, the hurricane season in Florida runs from June to November, so it’s important to keep this in mind while planning your trip. This doesn’t mean you should entirely avoid visiting during hurricane season, but it’s always better to be prepared.

During the summer months, from June through September, Palm Beach experiences higher temperatures and humidity, with temperatures ranging from the mid-80s to mid-90s. While the water is warm, this time of year can be uncomfortable for outdoor activities. But if you don’t mind the heat, you may be able to find good deals on hotels and activities during this time.

For milder temperatures, the best time to visit is during the fall and winter months. Springtime temperatures begin to rise, but March and April are still great months to visit Palm Beach and the surrounding areas.

It is important to note that Palm Beach, like many other destinations, experiences peak tourism during the winter months, resulting in higher prices and more crowds. So, make sure you plan ahead and book your accommodations and activities in advance.

Shopping and lunch on Worth Avenue

Worth Avenue is a ritzy shopping district located across the bridge from West Palm Beach in the heart of Palm Beach, Florida. It’s known for its high-end boutiques and luxury retailers, Worth Avenue is perfect if you’re looking to indulge in some retail therapy.

After a morning of shopping, one of the best ways to unwind is by enjoying a delicious lunch at one of the many restaurants and cafes in the area. Check out Cafe Boulud for upscale sit-down dining or grab a sandwich from the Buccan sandwich shop and then have a picnic in one of the green spaces.

Clematis Street Day and Nightlife

Clematis Street is a lively and vibrant entertainment district located in downtown West Palm Beach. Known for its nightlife, live music, and dining options, it is the perfect place to enjoy a day or night out.

One of the main attractions of Clematis Street is the variety of bars and nightclubs that are available. Whether you are looking for a laid-back lounge or a high-energy dance club, Clematis can suit any mood.

If you are looking for a bite to eat before or after hitting the bars, Clematis Street also offers a wide range of dining options. Many of the restaurants feature outdoor seating, allowing you to enjoy the warm Florida weather while dining al fresco.

Clematis Street also hosts a variety of events throughout the year, including the Clematis by Night weekly events, food festivals, live music performances, and art shows.

Take a Sunset Cruise

A sunset cruise is a great activity for a girls trip to West Palm beach by enjoying the coastline. You can choose from a variety of sunset cruise options, including private charters or group tours, based on your interests and budget.

While cruising, you can also enjoy some music, drinks, and snacks. Many sunset cruises offer a complimentary glass of wine or champagne to enjoy as you watch the sunset. You can also enjoy the beautiful scenery and photo ops!

Visit Mounts Botanical Garden

Mounts Botanical Garden is a must-visit destination in West Palm Beach, particularly for a fun-filled girls’ getaway. This 20-acre living plant museum with 25 unique gardens including several species of tropical and subtropical plants from around the world, make it a perfect spot for a relaxing afternoon stroll or a picnic with friends.

Art After Dark at the Norton Museum of Art

Art After Dark at the Norton Museum of Art is an excellent event for a girls trip to West Palm Beach, especially for art lovers. This weekly event takes place every Thursday evening and offers visitors the chance to explore the museum’s extensive art collection after hours while enjoying live entertainment.

Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens

The Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens is a hidden gem located in the heart of West Palm Beach. This beautiful garden is home to numerous sculptures, including those created by Ann Weaver Norton, a famous American artist.

The Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens also hosts several events and activities throughout the year, including art exhibitions, outdoor concerts, and gardening workshops.

Spend the Day or Night at The Square

The Square is a vibrant and trendy destination that is perfect for a fun-filled day or night out on a girls trip to West Palm Beach. The Square is a bustling area that offers a variety of shopping, dining, and entertainment options that are sure to keep everyone in your group entertained.

The Square also has several bars, nightclubs, and live music venues so whether you’re in the mood for a laid-back evening with live music or a night of dancing and partying, you’re covered.

See a show at the Kravis Center

If you’re looking for a cultural experience on your girls trip to West Palm Beach, the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is the place. The Kravis Center is a world-renowned performing arts center that features a wide range of shows, from Broadway musicals to opera, ballet, and comedy.

Visit The Breakers Palm Beach

The Breakers Palm Beach is an iconic luxury hotel that has been a favorite among travelers for over a century. This stunning hotel is located on oceanfront property in Palm Beach, Florida, and features a private beach, 2 championship golf courses, a full-service spa, and several on-site restaurants.

Enjoy drinks at The RH Rooftop

If you’re looking for a sophisticated spot to enjoy some food and drinks with your girlfriends, The RH Rooftop at the Restoration Hardware store in West Palm Beach is my pick. This elegant rooftop restaurant offers stunning views of the city and a menu of delicious food and drinks.

The atmosphere at The RH Rooftop is refined and luxurious, making it a great spot for a special occasion or a night out with friends. The restaurant is decorated with plush furnishings, crystal chandeliers, and lush greenery, creating a chic and stylish ambiance.

Afternoon Tea at Serenity Garden Tea House

If you’re looking for a charming and unique experience for your girls trip to West Palm Beach, definitely consider taking an afternoon tea at Serenity Garden Tea House. The tea house is decorated in a vintage style, with comfortable seating and beautiful tea sets adorning each table.

The afternoon tea service at Serenity Garden Tea House includes a selection of loose-leaf teas, freshly-baked scones, savory finger sandwiches, and a variety of sweets, all served on delicate china plates and accompanied by silverware and linen napkins.

Enjoy laughs at The Palm Beach Improv

The Palm Beach Improv located in The Square is where you can enjoy a night of laughs while sipping on cocktails and enjoying light bites. The comedy club hosts some of the biggest names in comedy from up-and-coming comedians to headliners like Kevin Hart and Amy Schumer.

Spa Day at Anushka Spa

For a little rest and relaxation on your girls trip to West Palm Beach, a spa day at Anushka Spa is a perfect choice. This luxurious spa offers a wide variety of treatments and services that will leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

The Warehouse District

If you’re looking for a unique and artsy experience, a visit to the Warehouse District is a must during your girls trip to West Palm Beach. For those interested in street art, a stroll down the alleyways of the Warehouse District offers a vibrant and colorful display of murals and graffiti.

In addition to the art scene, the district also offers a variety of dining and drinking options. Grandview Public Market is a trendy food hall that features a variety of food vendors, while Steam Horse Brewing and Steel Tie Spirits are popular spots for drinks.

Visit The Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society

If you and your group are animal lovers then a visit to the Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society is a great way to spend a day with your girlfriends on a trip to West Palm Beach. This zoo is home to animals from all over the world.

Driveshack

Driveshack is a fun and unique activity for a girls day or night out in West Palm Beach. Driveshack is an innovative driving range that offers an entertaining experience whether you’re a golfer or a non-golfer. There’s a variety of interactive games, virtual courses, and target-based challenges in your own private bay while enjoying food and drinks.

