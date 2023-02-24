7 Ideas for an epic girls trip to Las Vegas

Disclaimer: Some of the links contained in this post are affiliate links, meaning that at no cost to you, I will earn a small commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Are you looking for girls trip to Vegas ideas for an epic vacation? I’ve got you covered. Las Vegas is the perfect destination for a fun and exciting trip with your best friends.

In this blog post, I’ve put together 7 epic girls trip to Vegas ideas. Whether you’re looking to relax, explore, or party, we’ve got you covered. So grab your girlfriends and get ready for an unforgettable vacation in one of the most exciting cities in the world!

Is Vegas good for a girls trip?

Yes! Las Vegas is a fantastic destination for a girls trip. With the amount options for dining, nightlife, luxurious spas, and world-famous casinos, Las Vegas is the absolute perfect destination for a group of girlfriends looking to relax, have fun, and enjoy each other’s company.

Is 3 days enough for Vegas?

While three days in Las Vegas may feel short, it’s definitely enough time to experience many of the city’s highlights. But it also depends on what you’re looking to do while in Vegas. Personally, I can only handle so much of the hustle and bustle so 3 days is plenty for me.

If you’re looking to party in the nightclubs, spend time in the casino, lay by the pool, catch a show, and have some fun dinners then you can pack all that into three days in Vegas. If you’re interested in exploring the surrounding area, the Grand Canyon, or Red Rock Canyon then you may want to tack on a couple of extra days.

How do you get the most out of your trip to Las Vegas?

Make a list of must-do activities: Do some research on the top attractions and events in Las Vegas and make a list of the ones you don’t want to miss. Some of the ideas in this post should make the list!

Book in advance: There’s always something to do in Vegas, but if you have specific shows, restaurants or activities booking in advance can save you time and money. Even if you book only a couple of things in advance you’ll have something to look forward to and can plan around those activities.

Don’t rent a car: If you’re heading to the strip there’s no reason to have a car. You can either walk or take a ride share like Uber and Lyft. The strip is pretty long so be prepared for a lot of walking.

Expand your food palate: Las Vegas is known for its amazing restaurants, so there’s no excuse not to try something new.

Stay hydrated: With all the excitement and fun, it’s easy to forget to drink enough water. Las Vegas is located in the middle of the desert, so it’s essential to stay hydrated. Be sure to carry a water bottle with you. If you’re laying by the pool wear sunscreen and reapply frequently.

Take advantage of free attractions: Las Vegas is known for its extravagant and luxurious attractions, but there are also many free things to see and do. Take a walk along the Strip, watch the Bellagio fountains, or visit the Flamingo Wildlife Habitat.

Take advantage of happy hours and specials: Las Vegas is known for its nightlife and party scene, but that doesn’t mean you always have to spend a lot of money. Many bars and restaurants offer happy hour specials and discounts on drinks and food. Research the best happy hour deals in advance and plan your nights out accordingly.

Explore beyond the Strip: Las Vegas has a lot to offer beyond the Strip, such as hiking trails, national parks, and historic sites, so take some time to explore the surrounding area.

Stay safe: Las Vegas is a fun and exciting city, but it’s also important to stay safe. Stick to well-lit areas and travel in groups, especially at night. Be aware of your surroundings and don’t leave your drinks unattended.

Don’t forget to have fun: Remember to relax and enjoy your trip, and don’t stress too much about seeing and doing everything. Las Vegas is all about having fun, so let loose and have a good time!

1. Neon Museum

If your group is interested in history and art, a visit to the Neon Museum is a must during your Vegas girls trip. Located in downtown Las Vegas, the Neon Museum is a non-profit organization that preserves and displays iconic Las Vegas signs from the past.

The Neon Museum offers a variety of tours, including daytime tours, nighttime tours, and photo walks. During the tours, you can explore the famous neon signs that once graced the Las Vegas Strip. You’ll get to see some of the city’s most iconic signs and learn about the role they played in shaping Las Vegas into the vibrant and exciting destination it is today.

If you’re interested in camera photography, the Neon Museum also offers photo opportunities, where you can take photos of the signs and bring in your own equipment. On normal museum visits, only tablet/phone cameras are permitted for personal photos.

2. Go on a Ghost Tour

If you’re looking for a spooky and exciting activity to do during your Las Vegas girls trip, consider taking a ghost tour. Las Vegas has a rich history of paranormal activity and urban legends, making it a great location for a thrilling haunted adventure.

One of the most popular ghost hunt tour operators in Las Vegas is Vegas Specialty Tours, which offers a tour exploring the city’s most haunted locations. Their “Haunted Vegas Tour & Ghost Hunt” takes you to several spooky sites where you’ll use ghost-hunting equipment to detect paranormal activity.

If an actual ghost hunt tour is not your thing, you may like the Shadows of Sin City Ghost Walking Tour by Ghost City Tours Las Vegas, which offers a 90-minute walking tour of the city’s most haunted locations. The tour includes stops at the Mob Museum, the Binion’s Gambling Hall, and Casino at the El Cortez Hotel.

Whether you believe in the paranormal or not, a ghost hunt tour in Las Vegas is just a fun and unique experience that you can have with your girlfriends. With several tour options to choose from, you can find one that fits your interests, schedule, and budget.

3. Nighttime Helicopter Tour of the Strip

A girls trip to Las Vegas is all about experiencing the city’s glitz and glamour, and what better way to see it than from above? As the sun sets and the lights come on, the Las Vegas Strip transforms into a wonderland of neon and color. From the air, you’ll get a bird’s eye view of the city’s most famous landmarks, including the Bellagio fountains, the Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas, and the Stratosphere Tower.

The nighttime helicopter tour of the Las Vegas Strip typically lasts around 10-15 minutes and is a great way to kick off a night out on the town. Many tour companies offer packages that include transportation to and from your hotel, as well as a champagne toast to celebrate your adventure.

4. Take a Mixology Class

A girls trip to Las Vegas is the perfect opportunity to learn some new skills, have fun, and enjoy some delicious drinks. And what better way to do all of that than by taking a mixology class?

These classes are typically led by experienced bartenders and mixologists who will guide you through the process step by step.

There are a variety of mixology classes to choose from, just google Mixology classes in Las Vegas and you’ll have a ton of options. Some classes take place in a bar or lounge setting, while others are held in a dedicated classroom or workshop space. Cheers!

5. Hiking at Red Rock Canyon

Las Vegas is known for its dazzling lights, exciting casinos, and bustling nightlife. But did you know that just a short drive away, there’s a stunning natural oasis waiting to be explored? I’m talking about Red Rock Canyon, a beautiful conservation area just west of the city.

Take a guided hiking tour at Red Rock Canyon. The hiking tour includes a professional guide, bottled water and round trip transportation between Las Vegas and Red Rock Canyon.

Red Rock Canyon is a must-visit destination for any outdoor lover, and it’s the perfect escape from the Strip. The area is known for its striking red rock formations, scenic hiking trails, and breathtaking vistas.

6. Zip Lining at Slotzilla

If you and your friends are looking for a thrill on your girls trip to Las Vegas, than check out Slotzilla. Located on the Fremont Street Experience, Slotzilla is a unique zip line activity that offers a bird’s-eye view of the downtown area.

Zip lining at Slotzilla is a great activity for groups of friends looking for a fun and unique adventure. It’s suitable for most ages and fitness levels, and it’s a great way to see a different side of Las Vegas.

After your zip line adventure, be sure to explore the other attractions of the Fremont Street Experience, such as the free nightly light shows and live entertainment. You’ll also find plenty of restaurants and bars in the area, making it a great spot to continue your night out on the town.

7. Book a Photo Shoot

A girls trip to Las Vegas is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that you’ll want to remember forever. And what better way to capture those memories than with a professional photo shoot?

By booking a Las Vegas photo shoot, you and your friends can dress up, strike a pose, and have fun!

There are different types of photo shoots to choose from, depending on your preferences and budget. After the shoot, you’ll receive your photos in an online gallery.

Ready for your Girls Trip to Las Vegas?

A girls trip to Las Vegas is the perfect opportunity to let loose, relax and have fun with your best friends. From lounging by the pool and indulging in delicious food and cocktails to exploring the city’s many attractions and experiencing unique adventures like zip lining and helicopter tours, there is something for everyone in Vegas Baby!

