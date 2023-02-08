A guide to a girls weekend in South Beach

Photo by pexels

Are you looking for the ultimate girls weekend in South Beach? This Miami neighborhood is known for its beautiful beaches, vibrant nightlife, and delicious dining options.

In this blog post, we’ll take you through the best restaurants and bars, and the top spas and clubs for a girls trip in South Beach. So pack your bags and get ready for a weekend filled with fun, sun, and memories to last a lifetime!

And if you’re a bougie on a budget you’ll want to check out these posts on how to plan a weekend trip on a budget and ways to save money for your next vacation.

Brunch and Beach Time

Start your girls weekend in South Beach off right with a delicious brunch at one of the many amazing restaurants in the area. Some popular choices include:

After brunch, head to one of South Beach’s famous beaches to soak up some sun and enjoy the crystal clear waters. Some popular beaches are Lummus Park beach, Collins Park beach, and Surfside Beach.

Surfside Beach is a great spot if you’re in the mood for some Jewish comfort food at places like Josh’s Deli. Or if you’re looking for something more upscale, head to The Four Seasons Surfside to have a glass at The Champagne Bar or dine al fresco at Winston’s on the Beach.

Photo by Genni Franklin

The Best Restaurants in South Beach

South Beach is known for its vibrant food scene and offers many options that would suit every taste and budget. There are so many restaurants to choose from, but we’ve gathered a list of some favorites.

For something upscale, check out the Mediterranean-inspired restaurant Casa Tua or the seafood-centric Joe’s Stone Crab. For a more casual and laid-back atmosphere, head to La Sandwicherie for their famous Cuban sandwiches or to Cipriani for Italian.

For Asian cuisine in a vibey atmosphere perfect for a girls trip to South Beach, check out Katsuya located in the SLS South Beach hotel. They offer a happy hour that they call Dragon Lounge Social Hour which is a perfect opportunity to order their crafted cocktails and dishes at a discounted price.

Here are some great dining options in South Beach:

When you are ready for something sweet, head to one of South Beach’s many dessert spots. The famous ice cream shop, The Frieze or the French patisserie, La Provence are both delicious.

Photo by Genni Franklin

Shopping in South Beach

Need some retail therapy? Lincoln Road Mall is the place to go shopping in South Beach, with many stores from high-end designers to more affordable options. Here, you can find everything from high-end fashion to unique souvenirs.

The nearby pedestrian Espanola Way is another great spot for shopping with its small, independently-owned boutiques. It’s historic and newly revitalized but still has its Mediterranean and bohemian charm. It’s perfect for a day of shopping and dining on a girls trip to South Beach.

If you need some last-minute beachwear, Ocean Drive is the place to be. You’ll find everything from flip-flops to designer sunglasses. The nearby Collins Avenue is also filled with plenty of stores, from jewelry to apparel.

Head to the Art Deco district for vintage posters, postcards, and even classic Miami memorabilia. Other popular shopping areas in South Beach include the Miami Beach Marina, the Miami Design District, and the Surfside Shopping Center.

The Best Spas in South Beach

There’s no better way to spend a girls weekend in South Beach than a spa day. Whether you’re looking for a peaceful retreat or a luxurious escape, here are some best spas in South Beach:

For a more budget-friendly option, check out the Spa at the Standard. The spa is located in the Standard Hotel, which also offers many unique options for dining and special events.

After a day at the spa, you will feel refreshed and rejuvenated, ready to head back home or continue your adventure in South Beach!

Dayclubs in South Beach

South Beach is the perfect place to relax and unwind with its pristine beaches, balmy weather, and exciting nightlife. But did you know that it also offers some of the best dayclubs in the area?

From pool parties to outdoor concerts, South Beach’s dayclubs are the perfect way to spend an afternoon. Here are some of the best day clubs in South Beach:

The SLS South Beach is home to Hyde Beach, a dayclub with a sophisticated atmosphere. Hyde Beach features a pool, cabanas, and special events, including pool parties and live music. The SLS South Beach is also home to the Katsuya restaurant which we mentioned earlier.

Strawberry Moon is a chic and glamorous dayclub. The pool has many special events as well as a bar and restaurant. It’s a great brunch spot that was mentioned earlier in this post.

Nikki Beach is another chic dayclub offering daybeds and cabanas to reserve daily. It’s located right on the beach, so you and your girls can lounge the day way in style. The perfect way to spend the afternoon!

Photo by Genni Franklin

South Beach Nightlife: The Hottest Clubs and Bars

South Beach is known for its vibrant nightlife and lively atmosphere, and it’s no surprise that it’s home to some of the hottest clubs and bars in South Florida.

From chic bars and sophisticated lounges to dance clubs and pool parties. Whether you’re looking for an intimate bar or a wild night out, here are some of the hottest clubs and bars in South Beach:

The Fontainebleau Miami Beach is home to one of the hottest nightclubs in South Beach – LIVE Nightclub. The award-winning club features world-class DJs and celebrity performances in a lavish and luxurious atmosphere.

The Clevelander is a famous South Beach bar and lounge that has been around since the 1950s. The bar offers live music, DJs, and pool parties, food and drinks.

The Mango’s Tropical Café is an iconic South Beach club that features special events, including live music, shows, and pool parties.

The Soho Beach House is a chic and sophisticated lounge that features a variety of events, from live music to DJ sets. The lounge also features a pool, food, and drinks.

No matter where you decide to go, make sure to dress the part and bring your ID, as most clubs and bars in South Beach have a strict dress code and age requirement.

South Beach Girls weekend

South Beach is the perfect destination for a girls weekend getaway. With so many options for activities, dining, and nightlife, there’s something for everyone.

Whether you’re looking to relax on the beach, indulge in some delicious food and drinks, or dance the night away, you’ll find it all in South Beach.

With this guide in hand, you and your girls can plan the ultimate girls trip to South Beach. So, what are you waiting for? Book your trip to South Beach!

Looking for more Girls Weekend Destinations?