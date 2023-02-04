9 Things to do on a girls trip to Miami

Disclaimer: Some of the links contained in this post are affiliate links, meaning that at no cost to you, I will earn a small commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Are you and your BFFs planning a Miami Girls Weekend? Miami offers a mix of beautiful beaches, delicious food, and endless entertainment options that make it the perfect destination for a fun-filled vacation with your besties.

From lounging on South Beach to exploring the Wynwood Arts District, Miami has something for everyone. In this blog post, we'll share 9 fun ideas to make the most of your Miami girls weekend.

So pack your bags, grab your sunscreen, and get ready for an unforgettable vacation with your besties in Miami!

And if you're working with a budget you'll want to check out these posts on how to plan a weekend trip on a budget and ways to save money for your next vacation.

Visit Wynwood Arts District

Wynwood Arts District is a must-visit destination for art lovers, culture seekers, and a Miami girls weekend. One of the most iconic features of Wynwood is the Wynwood Walls, colorful murals and graffiti art.

Wynwood is also a great destination for those looking to experience Miami's unique culture and nightlife. The neighborhood is home to a variety of bars, restaurants, and shops, and it's a popular spot for both locals and tourists.

Whether you're an art lover or just looking for a unique experience in Miami, the Wynwood Arts District is a must-visit destination.

Some of our favorite spots in Wynwood Art District:

Photo by Genni Franklin

Take a Boat Tour of Biscayne Bay

Biscayne Bay is one of Miami's most beautiful natural landmarks, and taking a boat tour is the perfect way to experience its stunning beauty during your Miami girls weekend. From the water, you can admire the city's skyline, take in the beautiful homes along the waterfront, and even catch a glimpse of the local wildlife, including dolphins and manatees.

There are a variety of boat tour options available, from small, intimate boat rides to large, luxurious yachts. Some boat tours focus on the natural beauty of the bay, while others offer a more cultural experience, with stops at local landmarks such as Stiltsville, a group of stilt houses located in the middle of the bay.

One of the most popular boat tour options is the Millionaire's Row boat tour, which takes you past some of the most expensive homes in Miami, including the famous Star Island, where many celebrities have their homes.

For a more relaxed experience, you can also take a sunset boat tour and enjoy the beautiful colors of the sunset over the water, with a glass of wine or a cocktail in hand.

If you're interested in exploring the local marine life, you can also take a boat tour that includes snorkeling or diving in the bay. You'll be able to see a variety of fish and coral, and may even have the chance to swim with dolphins.

Here are some of our favorite boat tours in Miami:

Explore Little Havana

Little Havana is a historic neighborhood located in the heart of Miami, known for its rich Cuban culture, delicious food, and lively atmosphere. Exploring Little Havana is a great way to experience the unique culture and history of Miami's Cuban community.

One of the most iconic landmarks in Little Havana is Calle Ocho (Eighth Street), which is lined with colorful buildings and is home to many of the neighborhood's most popular shops, restaurants, and bars. Here, you'll find authentic Cuban restaurants where you can try traditional dishes such as ropa vieja, arroz con pollo, and of course, a Cuban sandwich.

On weekends, the neighborhood comes alive with the lively rhythms of salsa and other traditional Cuban music. The Calle Ocho Festival and the Viernes Culturales (Cultural Fridays) are two of the most popular events that take place in Little Havana, where you can enjoy live music, street vendors, and traditional Cuban food.

Little Havana is a must-visit destination for anyone looking to experience the unique culture and history of Miami's Cuban community. So grab your friends and head over to this vibrant neighborhood for an unforgettable day of food, culture and entertainment.

Vizcaya Museum and Gardens

The Vizcaya Museum and Gardens is a stunning historical estate located in the Coconut Grove neighborhood of Miami. The estate is a National Historic Landmark and is open to the public for tours. It was built in the early 20th century and it was the winter residence of James Deering, a wealthy industrialist.

The main house is a beautiful Italian Renaissance-style villa and it's filled with antique furnishings, art, and decorative objects from Europe. One of the most popular features of the Vizcaya Museum and Gardens is the Secret Garden, a secluded garden designed for privacy and relaxation.

It's a perfect destination for those interested in history, art, and architecture, as well as for those looking for a relaxing and beautiful outdoor experience.

Miami Riverwalk

The Miami Riverwalk is a beautiful scenic path that runs along the Miami River in downtown Miami. The Riverwalk is home to a number of shops, restaurants, and bars.

When visiting the Miami Riverwalk you'll want to check out the water taxi service, which takes you on a scenic boat tour of the Miami River. It's a great way to explore the river and get a sense of the city's history and culture.

The Riverwalk also hosts a number of events and festivals throughout the year, including live music performances, art shows, and food festivals. So make sure to check the events calendar.

South Beach

South Beach, also known as SoBe, is one of the most popular and iconic destinations in Miami. The beach stretches for miles and offers plenty of space for sunbathing, swimming, and water sports.

The beach is famous for its Art Deco architecture, a style that characterized the building constructed on Miami beach in the 1930s and 1940s. South Beach is also home to many famous nightclubs, bars, and lounges, making it a popular destination for those looking to party!

Lincoln Road Mall

Lincoln Road Mall is a vibrant and bustling outdoor shopping and dining destination located in the heart of South Beach. You'll find a huge variety of cuisines, from traditional American to international delights.

Lincoln Road Mall is always lively and full of people (great for people watching). The mall hosts a number of events and festivals throughout the year, including live music performances, art shows, and food festivals.

Miami Spa Day

One of the best ways to experience a spa day in Miami is by visiting one of the city's many hotel spas. Many of Miami's top hotels, such as The Fontainebleau, The Mandarin Oriental, and The Setai, offer a wide range of spa services, including massage, facials, body treatments, and more.

It's the perfect way to enjoy a Miami girls weekend!

Miami Nightlife

One of the best ways to experience Miami's nightlife is by visiting one of the many clubs. Miami is home to some of the most famous clubs in the world, such as LIV at the Fontainebleau, Club Space, and E11EVEN Miami. These clubs feature world-renowned DJs and offer a high-energy party atmosphere.

Another popular option for experiencing Miami's nightlife is by visiting one of the city's many bars and lounges. Some of the most popular bars and lounges in Miami include The Broken Shaker and The Anderson.

If you and your girlfriends like more unique nightlife experiences from rooftop bars to speakeasies or maybe bars inside shipping containers Miami has that too. Check out The Freehand Miami, and The Wharf Miami, a collection of bars, restaurants, and event venues on the Miami river.

Miami's nightlife scene is vibrant, diverse and exciting. Whether you're looking for a high-energy club experience, a relaxed night out with friends, or a unique and alternative nightlife experience, Miami has something to offer for everyone.

