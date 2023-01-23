Charleston, SC

Fun things to do in Charleston, South Carolina

Genni Franklin

Things to Do in Charleston SC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33puZf_0kNg9s4U00
Photo byGenni Franklin

One of the best things about a long weekend in Charleston, SC is that you can experience the city’s rich history and amazing architecture. The city has a long, impressive history, so you’ll want to make sure to visit some of Charleston’s historic sites as well.

The Battery and the Old City Cemetery are both on the National Register of Historic Places, so you can find out more about their history and see why they’re important. You’ll also want to check out the Citadel (Military Academy) and the College of Charleston.

You can also check out some of the city’s many festivals and events, like the Charleston Wine and Food Festival (usually in early March). There’s so much to do and see!

Historic sites:

Museums and Aquarium:

Plantations, Gardens and Parks:

Entertainment:

Shopping and Markets:

What are things to do in Charleston, South Carolina, that are free?

4 days in Charleston SC does not need to be expensive. There are so many things to do and see that are completely free. Check out this post from Explore Charleston about free things to do in Charleston and see the list below!

Free and Fun things to do in Charleston SC:

  • Charleston City Market
  • Angel Oak Tree
  • Charleston/Riley Waterfront Park
  • The Battery
  • Rainbow Row
  • Fort Sumter – no entrance fee, but you do have to pay for the ferry to the island.
  • Folly Beach
  • Shem Creek Park
  • West Ashley Greenway
  • Charleston Tea Plantation
  • Charleston Farmers Markets
  • Stroll down King Street and Historic District
  • Marion Square Park
  • Mace Brown Museum of Natural History

Charleston Tours

You can visit all of the above sites on your own or if you more prefer a guided tour experience then definitely check out Charleston Tours on Viator.

Here are some of our favorites:

There’s also walking tours, food tours, ghost tours, you name it! We really like using Viator because it’s so easy to book. Most tours offer free cancellation up to 24 hours before for a full refund! This way if your plans change you don’t have to worry about a thing.

Visit the Breweries, Distilleries and Vineyards

If you enjoy a good adult beverage then Charleston SC is the place for you! There are so many really great spots in downtown Charleston and the surrounding areas. Chances are that wherever you stay, you’ll have a brewery or distillery near you!

Brewery District Downtown Charleston SC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U3McB_0kNg9s4U00
Photo byGenni Franklin

If you love beer, you need to spend the day down at the Brewery District near downtown Charleston. Every Saturday, there is a hop on/hop off trolley shuttle that will take you to all 10 of the breweries in the district. The trolley runs from 1pm-9pm every Saturday and anyone can ride it.

  1. Tradesman Brewing Company
  2. Edmund’s Oast Brewing Company
  3. BrewLab
  4. Cooper River Brewing Company
  5. Palmetto Brewing Company
  6. Baker & Brewer
  7. Revelry Brewing Company
  8. Fatty’s Beer Works
  9. Lo-Fi Brewing Co.
  10. Munkle Brewing Co.

Our favorites in the district are Edmund’s Oast, Revelry, Fatty’s and Munkle. My husband really enjoyed the vibes at Munkle and Fatty’s. Fatty’s serves Delta-8 infused beer and also has a vending machine with Delta-8 gummies.

Firefly Distillery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bo7Ot_0kNg9s4U00
Photo byGenni Franklin

Firefly Distillery has some of best spirits that we have ever enjoyed. I’d recommend signing up for a tasting, you get a shot glass and taste 12 spirits! Well, it’s actually 6, but if you have 2 people you can share. They have 2 spirits each round that you can choose from.

I love how some options can be mixed together like the lemonade (made with fresh lemons!) and the sweet tea to make an Arnold Palmer. Some of the spirits taste exactly like dessert, my favorite is the Pecan Pie. It comes in a whiskey or vodka. It’s honestly so delicious!

The distillery is a great place to spend the day as well. They serve cocktails that you can enjoy outside under the pavilion. There’s also monthly events including live music and food trucks. It’s really a fun and family friendly place to be.

Other Favorite Breweries and Distilleries

  • Holy City Brewing
  • Low Tide Brewing
  • Estuary Beans and Barley shares a parking lot with Charleston Distilling Co.
  • Commonhouse Aleworks
  • Ship’s Wheel – Hard Cider

Commonhouse Aleworks and Ship’s Wheel are located on Park Circle which is a great place for shopping, restaurants and bars!

Deep Water Vineyard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I9rO6_0kNg9s4U00
Photo byGenni Franklin

Deep Water Vineyard is a little further out on Wadmalaw Island, but it’s also a great way to spend an afternoon. They grow muscadine grapes which if you’ve never had muscadine wine can be very different, but they have partnerships with other vineyards and serve other varietals as well. They also serve Mead from their brand Bears Bluff Meadery.

We loved the vibe at Deep Water, they host events and 4 main festivals every year. You should definitely check them out and visit their website!

Day Trips from Charleston

One of the best things about a 4-day weekend in Charleston, SC and a long weekend itinerary is that you can spend a day or two and discover the surrounding areas. There are plenty of nearby places to visit, and with the Lowcountry being so close, it’s easy to get out of the city and into natural beauty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bM6zI_0kNg9s4U00
Photo byGenni Franklin

Kiawah Island SC

Kiawah Island is only about 45-60 mins from downtown Charleston, but it’s a day trip affair. The Kiawah Island Golf Resort is definitely worth a visit. There are great restaurants, golf courses, a spa and just an all around beautiful place. The Spa at The Sanctuary is the only 5 Star, 5 Diamond Spa in the state of South Carolina.

The resort has 5 golf courses, one of which is the world renowned Ocean Course. The Ocean course was the home of the 2021 PGA Championship and the back drop for the movie The Legend of Bagger Vance.

The Ocean Course Club house is a great spot to sit for lunch, have a drink and just watch the golfers at the 18th hole with the ocean behind them. They partner with Low Tide brewing to serve their house special “The Ocean Course Ale”. It’s super tasty!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PUicf_0kNg9s4U00
Photo byGenni Franklin

Isle of Palms SC

On our most recent trip to Charleston, we could not get a tee time at Kiawah Island resort, so we drove out about 45-60 mins to Isle of Palms SC to golf at Wild Dunes Charleston’s Island Resort. The course had beautiful scenery and honestly may even be our first choice on our next trip!

Wild Dunes Charleston’s Island Resort is owned by Hyatt Hotels and has 4 different options for accommodations – Sweet Grass Inn, Boardwalk Inn, Residences at Sweet Grass and Wild Dunes Vacation rentals.

Montage Palmetto Bluff SC

The Montage Palmetto Bluff Resort is a gorgeous resort offering golf, dining and experiences like bike riding or a shooting club. It’s definitely worth the drive for the scenery alone. The Montage Palmetto Bluff Resort is about 2 hours from Charleston SC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hr9PW_0kNg9s4U00
Photo byGenni Franklin

Ready for your trip to Charleston SC?

The bottom line of your trip to Charleston SC is to slow down and enjoy your time with friends and family. Charleston is a great place to do this, as it’s a small city that’s full of culture and history!

# charleston# charleston south carolina# charleston sc# things to do in charleston

