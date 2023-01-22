9 Things to do on a girls' trip to San Diego

Disclaimer: Some of the links contained in this post are affiliate links, meaning that at no cost to you, I will earn a small commission if you click through and make a purchase.

9 Fun Things To Do on a Girls' Trip to San Diego

A girls trip to San Diego is the perfect getaway. With its year-round sunny weather, beautiful beaches, and abundance of activities, it offers the perfect mix of relaxation and adventure. Whether you’re looking to soak up the sun on the beach, explore the city’s vibrant nightlife, or indulge in some retail therapy, San Diego has something to offer for everyone.

But with so many options to choose from, it can be overwhelming to plan the perfect trip. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of 9 fun things to do on your girls' trip to San Diego. From scenic coastal views to cultural experiences, these are the places you won’t want to miss. So grab your girls and let’s start planning your ultimate San Diego adventure!

Sunset Cliffs

The Sunset Cliffs in San Diego are a must-see destination for any girls trip to the city. These stunning cliffs offer breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean and the San Diego coastline. The cliffs are a great place to catch a sunset, with vibrant oranges, reds, and purples painting the sky as the sun dips below the horizon.

The cliffs also offer a bunch of different recreational activities, such as hiking, swimming, and sunbathing. The natural beauty of the cliffs provides a peaceful and serene atmosphere, making it the perfect place to relax and unwind with friends.

The cliffs are also home to a variety of sea life, such as sea lions and seals, making it a great spot for wildlife watching. With the combination of natural beauty, recreational activities, and the chance to spot wildlife, the Sunset Cliffs are a must-see destination for any girls trip to San Diego.

Photo by Genni Franklin

Raised by Wolves Speakeasy

Raised by Wolves is a popular speakeasy located in the heart of San Diego. This hidden gem is known for its prohibition-era atmosphere and expertly crafted cocktails. The speakeasy is hidden behind a false wall in their liquor shop and only accessed through a secret door, adding an element of mystery and excitement to the experience.

The intimate setting of Raised by Wolves makes it the perfect spot for a girls trip, where you and your friends can indulge in delicious drinks and catch up in a unique and memorable setting. The bartenders are well-trained and knowledgeable and can help you choose the perfect drink from the extensive menu.

Even if you do not or cannot drink alcohol, Raised by Wolves offers a nice selection of zero-proof cocktails that taste just as delicious as their alcoholic beverages. So, if you or any of your friends are interested in the experience, but not in the “drinking” Raised by Wolves is the perfect spot.

Raised by Wolves is a popular spot so make sure you make a reservation at least a few weeks in advance if you want this unique experience!

Photo by Genni Franklin

La Jolla Cove

La Jolla Cove is a picturesque beach located in the heart of La Jolla, a scenic coastal town in San Diego. The beach is known for its crystal clear waters and stunning sunsets, making it a great spot for swimming, sunbathing, and relaxing.

The surrounding area also offers a variety of shops, restaurants, and cafes, so you and the girls can indulge in some retail therapy or grab a bite to eat after a day spent at the beach. La Jolla Cove is also home to a variety of sea life, such as seals and sea lions, making it one of my favorite spots for wildlife watching.

Photo by Genni Franklin

Gaslamp Quarter

The Gaslamp Quarter in San Diego is a historic neighborhood that offers a vibrant nightlife and a variety of shopping and dining options making it great for a girls trip. The Gaslamp Quarter is home to many high-end and casual restaurants, bars, and clubs, making it a great spot for a night out.

The architecture of the Gaslamp Quarter features Victorian-era buildings and cobblestone streets, giving the area a charming and unique atmosphere. The area is also home to several cultural sites, such as the William Heath Davis House Museum and the Spreckels Theatre. During the day, you can take a guided historical tour, that will take you around the historic buildings and tell you about the history of the area.

Little Italy

Little Italy in San Diego is a neighborhood that offers a unique cultural experience and a variety of dining and shopping options. Little Italy is known for its authentic Italian restaurants, cafes, and gelaterias, making it a great spot to indulge in delicious Italian cuisine and a glass of wine with your friends. The neighborhood also has a variety of specialty food shops, such as a butcher, a bakery, and a deli, where you can find authentic Italian ingredients and products.

The neighborhood is also home to the Little Italy Mercato, that is held Saturdays and Wednesdays, which is a farmers market where you can find fresh produce, handmade crafts, and street food from local vendors. The atmosphere in Little Italy is lively and friendly, it will feel like you are in Italy!

Photo by Genni Franklin

Coronado Island

Coronado is a lovely coastal town located just across the bay from San Diego. One of the main attractions in Coronado is the Hotel Del Coronado, also known as The Del, which is a historic and iconic beachfront hotel that offers a variety of amenities and activities. The hotel is known for its Victorian architecture and has been featured in many movies and TV shows.

The beach in Coronado is also a must-see destination and a great spot for a sunset walk or a bike ride along the shore. You should also visit the Coronado Ferry Landing, where you can take a ferry ride across the bay and enjoy the view of the San Diego skyline. It’s also great for shopping, dining, and activities.

Afternoon Tea at The Westgate Hotel

Afternoon tea at the Westgate Hotel in San Diego is a luxurious and elegant experience that is perfect for a girls trip. The hotel’s elegant tea room offers a traditional afternoon tea service, complete with delicate sandwiches, freshly baked scones, and a variety of tea blends to choose from. The atmosphere is sophisticated and refined, making it the perfect spot for a special occasion or a relaxing afternoon with your girlfriends.

The afternoon tea service is served in the hotel’s grand lobby, which is adorned with elegant chandeliers, plush furnishings, and live piano music, adding to the luxurious experience. The service includes a three-tiered stand of sweet and savory treats, including classic tea sandwiches and warm scones with clotted cream and jam.

The tea menu is extensive, and you can choose from a wide variety of blends, including classic blends like Earl Grey and Darjeeling, as well as more unique options such as rose tea, lavender tea, and more.

The Westgate Hotel’s afternoon tea is a great opportunity to indulge in a little luxury and take a break from the hustle and bustle of the city. With its elegant atmosphere, delicious food and drinks, and live piano music, it is a must-try experience for any girl’s trip to San Diego.

Photo by Genni Franklin

Harbour Cruise

A harbor cruise in San Diego is a fun and exciting way to explore the city and its beautiful surroundings. The cruise takes you around San Diego Bay, where you can admire the city’s skyline and enjoy the view of the USS Midway Museum and the Maritime Museum of San Diego. You can also spot sea lions and seals lounging on the buoys and enjoy the sight of boats and yachts sailing in the bay.

Whale Watching

A whale-watching tour in San Diego is a unique and exciting way to explore the ocean and its inhabitants. It is a great activity to include in a girls trip to San Diego as it offers a chance to see some of the most majestic creatures in the ocean up close.

Whale watching tours are operated by experienced and knowledgeable guides that will provide information about the whales, their behavior, and their habitat. They will also ensure that the whales are not disturbed and that the tour is conducted in an environmentally friendly way.

Girls Trip to San Diego

San Diego is a fantastic destination for a girls trip! Whether you’re looking for a relaxing beach vacation, an adventure-packed getaway, or a cultural experience, San Diego has it all. So why wait? Gather your girls and start planning your ultimate San Diego adventure today! San Diego is a city that will leave a lasting impression and memories that will last a lifetime.

