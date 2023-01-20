A guide to planning a girls' weekend in Scottsdale, Arizona

Disclaimer: Some of the links contained in this post are affiliate links, meaning at no cost to you, I will earn a small commission if you click through and make a purchase.

You see them everywhere: girls' weekend getaway, yoga-and-wine retreats, and girls-only trips to an exotic locale. But when it comes to planning your next friends trip, you might feel like you’ve seen it all before. That is until you stumble upon a city like Scottsdale, AZ.

Photo by Genni Franklin

Scottsdale Girls Weekend Top Things to Do

Maya Day Club : 20,000 square feet of outdoor restaurant, beer garden and backyard games!

: 20,000 square feet of outdoor restaurant, beer garden and backyard games! Hiking at the Camelback Mountain Resort : If you’re looking for a fun and active girls weekend, a day of hiking at the Camelback Mountain Resort is perfect. It's got challenging or leisurely strolls with the backdrop of incredible views of desert landscape.

: If you’re looking for a fun and active girls weekend, a day of hiking at the Camelback Mountain Resort is perfect. It's got challenging or leisurely strolls with the backdrop of incredible views of desert landscape. Hiking at the desert botanical gardens : The Desert Botanical Gardens are a must-see on any visit to Scottsdale. This 55-acre oasis is a botanical garden, wildlife park, and cultural preserve located in Papago Park, just north of downtown Scottsdale. The gardens are the world’s only desert Botanical Park that showcases plants native to the Sonoran Desert.

: The Desert Botanical Gardens are a must-see on any visit to Scottsdale. This 55-acre oasis is a botanical garden, wildlife park, and cultural preserve located in Papago Park, just north of downtown Scottsdale. The gardens are the world’s only desert Botanical Park that showcases plants native to the Sonoran Desert. Shopping at Scottsdale Fashion Square: The Scottsdale Fashion Square is an upscale indoor shopping mall that’s popular with tourists and locals.

Explore Old Town Scottsdale

Old Town Scottsdale is a one-of-a-kind urban district that features shopping, dining, entertainment and nightlife attractions. The area is surrounded by beautiful mountains, abundant green spaces and unparalleled breweries and distilleries.

Things to do in Old Town Scottsdale:

Take a hike in one of the many nearby trails. There are many options throughout the year, including Camelback Mountain, McDowell Mountain Regional Park or Papago Park.

There are many options throughout the year, including Camelback Mountain, McDowell Mountain Regional Park or Papago Park. Visit one of the many microbreweries and distilleries in the area to enjoy some local flavors.

in the area to enjoy some local flavors. Go for a walk in Scottsdale Civic Center Park: The park has lots of public art, so it's fun to roam around and take pictures of all the cool installations.

The park has lots of public art, so it's fun to roam around and take pictures of all the cool installations. Shop at boutiques in the Old Town district : There are lots of cute boutiques in Old Town that sell all kinds of unique things you can't find anywhere else.

: There are lots of cute boutiques in Old Town that sell all kinds of unique things you can't find anywhere else. Eat delicious food at one (or all) of the many restaurants: There are tons of great restaurants in Old Town, so it's hard to pick favorites!

Day trip to Sedona

We decided to do a day trip to Sedona at the last minute, but if you are looking to book any Sedona Wine Tours or other Sedona tours from the Phoenix or Scottsdale area, you will want to book in advance. Most tours fill up months in advance, so make sure to book as soon as possible to secure the date that you want.​

What's great about booking with Viator is that you can filter for free cancellation up to 24 hours. So you can reserve a spot, but change plans later at no penalty.

Sedona tours are a great way to see the Red Rock Country and visit the beautiful red rocks. You can choose from a variety of tours, including the ever popular van tour, hiking tours, jeep tours, or a private tour just for you and your girlfriends.

We spent the morning at Red Rock State Park and then made our way to a couple of Sedona wineries:

Page Springs Cellars: beautiful scenery, head to the tasting room or grab a table for a light lunch and sample wine while you take in the Arizona landscape.

beautiful scenery, head to the tasting room or grab a table for a light lunch and sample wine while you take in the Arizona landscape. D.A. Ranch Estate Vineyards: When you're driving up to DA Ranch, you're not sure exactly where you're going as you drive down a dirt road, but trust me you won't regret it once you reach the ranch house.

Is it better to stay in Scottsdale or Sedona?

It depends on what your plans are. If you want to spend the weekend hiking, touring wineries, or being close to the Grand Canyon then it may be best to stay in Sedona. But Scottsdale has more shopping, bars and restaurants nearby, so a day trip to Sedona is also a great way to spend the weekend. You can even split your stay between Scottsdale and Sedona.

Day trip to Grand Canyon

The Grand Canyon is a littler over 3 hours from the Scottsdale/Phoenix area. We booked a small group tour through Viator which included a helicopter tour. The tour company made sure that we had the address to the nearest pick up site, but they also had a list of nearby resorts that they pick up from. They picked us up in a nice air conditioned van which was limited to around 13 passengers.

As we made our way up to the Grand Canyon, we made a few stops including the famous Route 66. The weather was too cold and snowy for the helicopter ride, but we got lucky and still able to get some good visibility from the sites they took us to.

Hot Air Balloon tour

One of my dreams is to travel to a hot air balloon festival. I've always loved the photos of the sky filled with balloons and their different colors and designs. So when we were in Arizona, I knew it would be the perfect opportunity for a Hot Air Balloon tour.

We booked a morning hot air balloon ride through Viator. It was October so we had to get up really early to meet the group at the pick up site in time. You can find tours that include breakfast and a glass of champagne once you complete your flight. It's definitely a morning well spent.

The best time to go on this experience is from the end of October to the beginning of March. The reason for this is that it’s the time of year when there are the least amount of wind gusts.

Photo by Genni Franklin

Where to Eat in Scottsdale AZ

Scottsdale has some of the best restaurants in the Phoenix area. There are many fine dining restaurants offering a wide range of styles and prices, as well as great lunch spots. Just be sure to make reservations, as most restaurants fill up fast.

You can also discover the best resort restaurants as well. My picks are the Spotted Donkey or Tonto Bar and Grill.

Hash Kitchen: Great brunch spot! They have several locations, and there's always a DJ! It's a great spot, but they don't take reservations, so get there early or prepare for a wait. We went near closing time, so the wait wasn't bad.

Spotted Donkey: If you like tequila, this is the place for you! They have a great tequila list (yes, tequila, not wine) and an abundance of outdoor seating. The restaurant is part of the Boulders Resort, so they called a golf cart to take us over.

Tonto Bar and Grill at Rancho Manana: What a hidden gem! We ended our long day of hiking and exploring with a nice dinner, basically across the street from the Boulders Resort.

Pomodoro: Amazing Italian food and a quintessential Arizona atmosphere.