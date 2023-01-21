How to eat at Disney World theme parks on a budget

Genni Franklin

How can I eat at Disney for cheap?

  • Bring your own food and drinks.
  • Buy discounted gift cards.
  • Order kid's meals when you can.
  • Order appetizers.
  • Annual Passholder discounts.
  • Pay with a travel credit card and charge everything to the room.
  • Get a Landry's Club Card
  • Don't be afraid to share!

With the ever-increasing costs of a Disney World vacation, it can be difficult to figure out how to feed your family while still sticking to your budget. Luckily, there are plenty of options for eating cheaply at the Disney World parks!

From quick-service restaurants to snack stands, there are plenty of ways to get delicious food at a fraction of the cost. Keep reading to learn how to save money on meals, snacks, and even special treats so that you and even your wallet will have a great time at Disney World!

Bring your own food and drinks into Walt Disney World Theme Parks: You are welcome to bring your own food and beverages into the theme parks. You must make sure that you follow Disney guidelines for bringing food and drinks. For example, you can bring a small lunch box with sandwiches, snacks, water, and soft drinks.

I suggest that you also bring a refillable, insulated water bottle. All Disney quick-service restaurants will give you free tap water cups (as many as you want). When available, you can also walk right up to the soda fountain machine and refill your cup with water. A 20-ounce bottle of water will cost around $3.75 at the theme parks. That adds up!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FP4No_0kLRMiv300
Photo byGenni Franklin

Buy discounted Disney gift cards - Sam's Club sometimes will have discounted Disney gift cards. If you are a Target Red Card member you can save 5% when purchasing gift cards. You can also use a credit card that will get you the most points/cash back when making your gift card purchase. If you're making a purchase online, you should also make sure you're using a shopping portal like Rakuten so you can stack rewards and save money.

Using gift cards can also be a great way to help budget for your trip. For more ways to save you can check out my posts on ways to save for your next vacation or how to plan a weekend trip on a budget.

Order kid's meals when you can - When ordering food from quick service restaurants, it's really easy to order from the kid's menu. Some places offer very similar (if not more appetizing) options in smaller portions and at a lower cost. If you're not a big eater, it can be a good money-saving tip.

Order appetizers - Sometimes the appetizers are nicely portioned and cost less than ordering an entrée. If you're at a table service restaurant that is not "pre-fixe" or a buffet, it's perfectly acceptable to order a few appetizers instead of entrees. You can save some money, and you won't leave hungry!

Annual Passholder discounts If you're a Disney annual passholder don't forget to ask for your discount! Most Disney restaurants and some quick service spots will offer discounts, but you have to ask. It doesn't hurt to always ask, even if they say no. You may be surprised.

Pay with a travel credit card and charge everything to the room. - if you are staying at an onsite Disney-owned and operated resort and are using a magic band, you will have the option to charge whatever you spend at the parks to your room. If you're using a travel credit card to pay for room charges, this can give you a good amount of points because all of your purchases should be coded as travel. If you used your credit card directly in the parks, it may code as entertainment which would likely not earn you as many points.

Get a Landry's Club Card: You may not know about the Landry's Club card, but Landry's owns many restaurants around the country, including the Rainforest Cafe and Yak & Yeti, which have locations in Disney's Animal Kingdom park.

It's $25 to join the club, but you'll receive a $25 welcome reward to use immediately at any of their locations. You'll also receive rewards points, discounts, and another $25 reward to use during your birthday month. Also, if you don't have a reservation and flash your card, they will do their best to get you seated right away! You can't charge to the Landry's card, so it's also a good opportunity to stack with a credit card that will earn you points on dining.

Don't be afraid to share - The portion sizes in the parks vary, but if they are too big for you alone, don't be afraid to share. You will definitely be able to find plenty of options for sharing at quick service spots. It's perfectly acceptable to order a couple of lower-priced items and share them at an a la carte table service restaurant.

Pro Tip - To save time you should always use the mobile order option within the My Disney Experience App when available. You'll see this option available for most quick-service restaurants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fuOD5_0kLRMiv300
Photo byGenni Franklin

Which Restaurants Offer the Cheapest Table Service at Disney World Parks?

Magic Kingdom

  • Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen (Adventureland)
  • The Diamond Horseshoe (Liberty Square)
  • Tony's Town Square Restaurant (Main Street)
  • The Plaza Restaurant (Main Street)

EPCOT

  • La Crêperie de Paris
  • Nine Dragons Restaurant (China)
  • Rose & Crown Dining Room (UK)
  • Via Napoli Ristorante e Pizzeria (Italy)

Hollywood Studios

  • 50's Prime Time Cafe (Echo Lake)
  • Mama Melrose's Ristorante Italiano (Grand Avenue)
  • Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant (Commissary Lane)

Animal Kingdom

  • Nomad Lounge (Discovery Island)
  • Yak & Yeti Restaurant (Asia)

It's totally possible to eat at Disney World for cheap with advanced planning and strategy!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# disney world# travel tips

Comments / 4

Published by

Genni is a travel blogger based in South Florida. She loves exploring the world on a budget and documenting her adventures on her blog Traveling Franklins.

Wellington, FL
107 followers

More from Genni Franklin

What to pack for a cruise

Disclaimer: Some of the links contained in this post are affiliate links, meaning that at no cost to you, I will earn a small commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Read full story
1 comments
Charleston, SC

Fun things to do in Charleston, South Carolina

Disclaimer: Some of the links contained in this post are affiliate links, meaning that at no cost to you, I will earn a small commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

9 Things to do on a girls' trip to San Diego

Disclaimer: Some of the links contained in this post are affiliate links, meaning that at no cost to you, I will earn a small commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Read full story

How to pack a carry on for a week long trip

Disclaimer: Some of the links contained in this post are affiliate links, meaning at no cost to you, I will earn a small commission if you click through and make a purchase. Choosing the right travel gear when you're packing a carry-on for any trip length can be hard, but it doesn't have to be. When it comes to choosing a carry-on, you've got choices. There's the backpack, rollers, hard shell, soft shell, travel duffels, two wheelers and four wheelers.

Read full story

A guide to 4 days in Puerto Rico

Yes and no. If you want to explore the entire island then 4 days in Puerto Rico is not enough. However, if you're looking for a quick weekend getaway then this 4 day Puerto Rico itinerary will give you everything you need!

Read full story
2 comments
Scottsdale, AZ

A guide to planning a girls' weekend in Scottsdale, Arizona

Disclaimer: Some of the links contained in this post are affiliate links, meaning at no cost to you, I will earn a small commission if you click through and make a purchase. You see them everywhere: girls' weekend getaway, yoga-and-wine retreats, and girls-only trips to an exotic locale. But when it comes to planning your next friends trip, you might feel like you’ve seen it all before. That is until you stumble upon a city like Scottsdale, AZ.

Read full story

How to visit Atlantis, Bahamas on a budget

The Atlantis resort on Paradise Island in the Bahamas is one of the largest and most elaborate hotels in the world, with over 18 restaurants, 19 bars and lounges, 18 hole golf course, nightclub, casino, and many other amenities.

Read full story
Denver, CO

A guide to spending 4 days in Denver, Colorado

The best way to get to Denver from out of state is by plane, train, or car. Denver International Airport (DIA) is one of the busiest airports in the country. Amtrak's California Zephyr line stops in the heart of downtown Denver at Union Station. Once you're in Denver, there are many easy ways to explore such as taking a shuttle service, or public bus, booking an Uber or Lyft, or biking.

Read full story

A guide for choosing a destination wedding planner

Do you have a destination wedding on your radar? If so, then you are probably already looking into venues, vendors and researching everything that comes with planning a wedding. Planning a wedding already takes a lot of coordination, but a destination wedding adds another layer to that.

Read full story
Boston, MA

A guide to planning a girls trip to Boston

Yes! Boston is one of the most revered and historic cities in the US, and in my opinion, one of the best places for a girls trip! From historic sites and landmarks, such as the Freedom Trail and the USS Constitution Museum, to shopping and dining, there is something for everyone in Boston.

Read full story

Gifts for Travel Lovers

Disclaimer: Some of the links contained in this post are affiliate links, meaning at no cost to you, I will earn a small commission if you click through and make a purchase. Even jet-setting couples need a little inspiration sometimes! Getting gifts for couples that travel a lot doesn’t have to mean getting them travel gear. Gifts can be something as simple as luggage tags that inspire them to look forward to traveling or a map of their wedding location to hang in their home.

Read full story

How to plan a girls' trip to Disney World

Planning a fun girls trip to Disney World is a great way to make lasting memories with your best friends. From organizing the perfect itinerary to finding the best hotel, there are so many aspects to consider when planning a trip to the happiest place on earth!

Read full story

Budget travel tips for planning your next vacation

Whether you’re learning how to plan a weekend getaway with friends, family, or by yourself, the planning shouldn’t be hard or expensive. There are so many easy things that you can do today that will put you in a better financial position. Traveling is important, but you don’t need to go into debt because of it!

Read full story
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Planning a bachelorette party in Fort Lauderdale? The perfect bachelorette party itinerary

Planning a bachelorette party is no easy feat. You’ll need help as you coordinate plans and bachelorette planning apps will be your new best friend!. Bachelorette planning apps are essential for planning a bachelorette party because they provide a hassle-free and organized way to plan every detail of the event. Apps like BACH make it easy to invite guests, launch polls, split expenses, create a shared itinerary, and do it all in one place.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy