How to eat at Disney World theme parks on a budget

With the ever-increasing costs of a Disney World vacation, it can be difficult to figure out how to feed your family while still sticking to your budget. Luckily, there are plenty of options for eating cheaply at the Disney World parks!

From quick-service restaurants to snack stands, there are plenty of ways to get delicious food at a fraction of the cost. Keep reading to learn how to save money on meals, snacks, and even special treats so that you and even your wallet will have a great time at Disney World!

Bring your own food and drinks into Walt Disney World Theme Parks: You are welcome to bring your own food and beverages into the theme parks. You must make sure that you follow Disney guidelines for bringing food and drinks. For example, you can bring a small lunch box with sandwiches, snacks, water, and soft drinks.

I suggest that you also bring a refillable, insulated water bottle. All Disney quick-service restaurants will give you free tap water cups (as many as you want). When available, you can also walk right up to the soda fountain machine and refill your cup with water. A 20-ounce bottle of water will cost around $3.75 at the theme parks. That adds up!

Photo by Genni Franklin

Buy discounted Disney gift cards - Sam's Club sometimes will have discounted Disney gift cards. If you are a Target Red Card member you can save 5% when purchasing gift cards. You can also use a credit card that will get you the most points/cash back when making your gift card purchase. If you're making a purchase online, you should also make sure you're using a shopping portal like Rakuten so you can stack rewards and save money.

Using gift cards can also be a great way to help budget for your trip. For more ways to save you can check out my posts on ways to save for your next vacation or how to plan a weekend trip on a budget.

Order kid's meals when you can - When ordering food from quick service restaurants, it's really easy to order from the kid's menu. Some places offer very similar (if not more appetizing) options in smaller portions and at a lower cost. If you're not a big eater, it can be a good money-saving tip.

Order appetizers - Sometimes the appetizers are nicely portioned and cost less than ordering an entrée. If you're at a table service restaurant that is not "pre-fixe" or a buffet, it's perfectly acceptable to order a few appetizers instead of entrees. You can save some money, and you won't leave hungry!

Annual Passholder discounts If you're a Disney annual passholder don't forget to ask for your discount! Most Disney restaurants and some quick service spots will offer discounts, but you have to ask. It doesn't hurt to always ask, even if they say no. You may be surprised.

Pay with a travel credit card and charge everything to the room. - if you are staying at an onsite Disney-owned and operated resort and are using a magic band, you will have the option to charge whatever you spend at the parks to your room. If you're using a travel credit card to pay for room charges, this can give you a good amount of points because all of your purchases should be coded as travel. If you used your credit card directly in the parks, it may code as entertainment which would likely not earn you as many points.

Get a Landry's Club Card: You may not know about the Landry's Club card, but Landry's owns many restaurants around the country, including the Rainforest Cafe and Yak & Yeti, which have locations in Disney's Animal Kingdom park.

It's $25 to join the club, but you'll receive a $25 welcome reward to use immediately at any of their locations. You'll also receive rewards points, discounts, and another $25 reward to use during your birthday month. Also, if you don't have a reservation and flash your card, they will do their best to get you seated right away! You can't charge to the Landry's card, so it's also a good opportunity to stack with a credit card that will earn you points on dining.

Don't be afraid to share - The portion sizes in the parks vary, but if they are too big for you alone, don't be afraid to share. You will definitely be able to find plenty of options for sharing at quick service spots. It's perfectly acceptable to order a couple of lower-priced items and share them at an a la carte table service restaurant.

Pro Tip - To save time you should always use the mobile order option within the My Disney Experience App when available. You'll see this option available for most quick-service restaurants.

Photo by Genni Franklin

Which Restaurants Offer the Cheapest Table Service at Disney World Parks?

Magic Kingdom

Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen (Adventureland)

The Diamond Horseshoe (Liberty Square)

Tony's Town Square Restaurant (Main Street)

The Plaza Restaurant (Main Street)

EPCOT

La Crêperie de Paris

Nine Dragons Restaurant (China)

Rose & Crown Dining Room (UK)

Via Napoli Ristorante e Pizzeria (Italy)

Hollywood Studios

50's Prime Time Cafe (Echo Lake)

Mama Melrose's Ristorante Italiano (Grand Avenue)

Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant (Commissary Lane)

Animal Kingdom

Nomad Lounge (Discovery Island)

Yak & Yeti Restaurant (Asia)

It's totally possible to eat at Disney World for cheap with advanced planning and strategy!