Houston, TX

Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun Laws

Genius Turner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rbxjE_0ivlpHol00
The rap star Takeoff died Tuesday morning from "senseless gun violence in Houston."(HOTSPOTATL/Wikimedia Commons)

A new law allowing unlicensed people to carry guns has led to more shootings

HOUSTON, Texas — On Halloween night, Sampson and Benjamin texted me a picture. The face was familiar. “Rest in peace,” read the Facebook caption that memorialized a death-day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DGsKI_0ivlpHol00
At only 16 years young, Cedric (his preferred name) lost his life due to senseless gun violence.(Author/Screenshot)

In high school, Cedric was my best friend. He loved rapping and Jordans. After a party in Houston, someone shot him to death.

Hours after the above text, I got another chilling one. It was about Kirshnik Ball, known professionally as “Takeoff.” He loved rapping and Jordans. After a party in Houston, someone shot him to death.

"It's a hell of a thing, killing a man," Bill Munny said. "You take away everything he's got ... and everything he's ever gonna have."

Taju-Deen Dahniya, Aaron Masters and Christopher Hutchins, to name a few, are all friends of mine who belong to the class of “someone shot him to death.”

Forgive me for still clinging to the present tense. It’s as if we grievers take refuge in the one thing death can’t steal.

I hate guns!

Houston's gun culture is part of the problem

"Now who wanna play with guns?" Jeezy once asked. "A lot of holes, a lot of blood, dawg, this ain't fun (nope)."

Perhaps too much glorification of the "Wild, Wild, West" pervades not just Houston but Texas as a whole. As the incredible NY Times headline puts it: "Texas Goes Permitless on Guns, and Police Face an Armed Public.”

After Tony Earls accidentally shot a little girl to death, here in Houston, a reporter asked, “Is Mr. Earls licensed to carry?”

For what? Mr. Earls’ lawyer replied. “Everything about that situation, we believe and contend, was justified under Texas law.” A grand jury agreed. Apparently. So despite shooting an innocent child to death, Mr. Earls didn’t even get indicted for a crime.

Perhaps lawmakers don't realize this: dangerous laws promote dangerous behavior.

Dangerous gun laws

Anger is one letter short of danger...

...When people go to clubs, people drink alcohol. Alcohol, when processed by the liver, turns into poison.

Quite simply, alcohol stimulates parts of the nervous system responsible for aggression. Needless to say, in a state that allows carrying handguns without a license, arguing with anyone drunk is dangerous.

And I mean — really dangerous!

As it concerns the gun culture in Houston, who needs eye-witness news? After all, with my own eye, I witnessed homes with images of AR-15 rifles painted on garage doors.

With my own eye, I witnessed Texans stroll around wearing guns on holsters, as if cowboys are readying for a showdown. The only thing missing were tumbleweeds and a "take ten paces, spin and draw!"

Perhaps what I’m groping with here is this: anyone carrying a gun, whether knowingly or not, has already made a subconscious decision to potentially shoot someone. And once bullets fly, the Grim Reaper awakes.

Mayor Giuliani left behind the blueprint

“Texas is a red state,” goes the slogan. And on such grounds, many argue, the right to bear arms goes hand in hand with the “Grand Old Party.”

Ahem, not so fast.

Mayor Giuliani was a republican too. But that didn’t stop his “tough on crime” campaign and “civic cleanup.” By the time Guiliani left office, the most dangerous city in the nation was on pace to make the top 5 list for "surprisingly safe big cities in America."

If nothing else, years of living in New York City has taught me this much: nothing slows down gun violence in a major city like the major threat of going to prison, just for carrying a handgun.

"When it comes to handgun possession, there are two general charges," attorney Martin Kane warns. "[And] both of them are felony charges."

In New York City, the gun laws are so strict that when star receiver Plaxico Burress — who caught the game-winning Super Bowl touchdown for New York — accidentally shot himself, he wound up being hit with a 2-year prison sentence.

Brooklyn native Mike Tyson recently joked compared to when he came up in the 70s and 80s, "New York City is like Disney World." Let’s face it, the mere thought that getting caught with a handgun can lead to prison time is enough to even make Al Capone think twice.

In short, until Texas lawmakers realize why prevention is the best medicine, Houstonians will continue to suffer this senseless gun violence.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# houston# guns# laws# violence# migos

Comments / 18

Published by

My writing is popular in academia (biology, psychology, etc.) and on websites such as Quora (millions of views) and Medium. Also, I'm signed to the same literary agency as Eckhart Tolle. In short, my sole mission in life is to serve my brothers and sisters from all walks of life. https://finalspeciescode.com/genius-turner/

New York City, NY
2356 followers

More from Genius Turner

New York City, NY

Why Some Would Rather Live in Tiny Apartments Than Move from Manhattan

With some of the most expensive rent in the world, Manhattan gives new meaning to "you get what you pay for."(Nicolás Boullosa/Flickr) Dorm-sized apartments once again show why NYC is nation's most expensive city.

Read full story
12 comments
Houston, TX

How a Former Houston Rocket is Giving Back to His Hometown

James Harden and Remi Yusuf pictured serving youth at the 9th Wonder Foundation.(Remi Yusuf/ninthwonder.org) Houston, TX — Oprah once recalled a teachable moment shared with her mentor, Dr. Maya Angelou. While making biscuits, Oprah suggested opening a school in South Africa "will be my legacy."

Read full story
9 comments
Houston, TX

“3rd Ward’s Queen” Turns 94 Today

For over half a century, Nannie Mae Turner has served Third Ward's community.(The author/screenshot) Houston proudly celebrates a true pillar of its historic district. Houston, TX — "Family does not necessarily mean blood relatives," said Queen Elizabeth II, "but often a description of a community, organization or nation." Indeed, from the Queen of England to 3rd Ward's Queen — spreading love reflects a royal touch.

Read full story
35 comments
New York City, NY

It Was Only Right Serena Williams Played Her Final Match in NYC

After losing on Friday, Serena Williams gave a winning farewell.(Boss Tweed/Flickr) Before exiting stage left for the final time, Serena gave the crowd one last hurrah. New York City — "Are You Not Entertained?" Maximus asked the sold-out Roman Colosseum.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

NYC's All-Time High Rent Reflects a Downside of Capitalism

The record-breaking high cost of living in the City That Never Sleeps is keeping some renters up all night.(Marco Arment/Wikimedia) Renting an apartment in America’s financial capital hits a record-breaking high.

Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

Why the Dominican Day Parade Embodies What Makes NYC the "City of Dreams"

National Dominican Day Parade returns to the Big Apple.(S Pakhrin/Wikimedia Commons) National Dominican Day Parade celebrates its 40th year in New York City. New York City — For the first time in three long years, the dream of the full return of the Dominican Day parade happened.

Read full story

Why Bill Gates Plans to Donate Most of his Wealth to Charity

Bill Gates, the biggest philanthropist of all time, recently announced his plans to share most of his wealth.(Sebastian Vital/Flickr) Gates recently tweeted he plans to donate most of his 'wealth to the foundation'

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Why Mayor Adams Calls Supreme Court's NY Guns Ruling 'Dangerous'

Mayor Adams, a former police captain, knows a thing or two about the risks that carrying firearms carry.(MTA of the State of New York/Wikimedia Commons) Adams & NYC Council plan to counter the Supreme Court's SCOTUS gun ruling.

Read full story
28 comments
New York City, NY

Why More People Are Moving to NYC Now Than Before the Pandemic

The City That Never Sleeps appears to have a population that's "waking" back up.(Source: educalingo) New York City — "Don't call it a comeback!" L.L. Cool J once roared. Indeed, with more people moving back to the Big Apple than before COVID struck, perhaps the New York native's old lyric serves as the city's new mantra.

Read full story
90 comments
New York City, NY

How TikTok is Helping New Yorkers Find Public Restrooms

For decades residents and visitors have complained about lack of public restrooms in NYC.(Adam Fagen/Flickr) TikTok may offer a new solution to an old, New York problem. New York City — I once heard someone joke that "a good Relief Map shows where the restrooms are." A TikToker named Teddy Siegel proves once again why there's truth in jest.

Read full story

Why Natural 'Smart Pills' are Growing in Popularity

Since the dawn of civilization, humans have searched for ways to improve the brain.(Vic_B/pixabay) The booming brain-health-supplements industry reflects a shift toward alternative medicine.

Read full story
15 comments
New York City, NY

Why Manhattan & Brooklyn's Cultural Clash Reflects Today's Political Landscape

For decades, the East River has symbolized Manhattan and Brooklyn's clash of cultures.(GeorgeLouis/Wikimedia Commons) Manhattan & Brooklyn's different auras embody today's American politics.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Why Piano Bars are the Hottest NYC Clubs of the Moment

Dizzy Gillespie performing in NYC, in 1947, during the heyday of piano bars.William Gottlieb/Public Domain Media. The resurgence of piano bars briefly returns NYC to the ‘Golden Age of Nightlife’

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

Why Only 8% of Manhattan Office Workers Returned 5 Days Per Week

Given the recent shift, some wonder if offices have become a thing of the past.(Jeffrey Zeldman/Flickr) With so few Manhattan workers returning, remote work appears to be here to stay.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Why New Basquiat Exhibit is the Hottest Ticket in New York City

Jean-Michel Basquiat has become synonymous with "cool."Scrubhiker (USCdyer)/Flickr. Basquiat's sisters showcase over 200 rarely shown pieces from the family's archives. New York City — Hip-hop started in New York City. Jay-Z, a native New Yorker, is widely considered the greatest rapper ever. And so, when Jay-Z — the "King of NY" — raps, "[I'm] inspired by Basquiat," and then grows dreadlocks styled like Basquiat ... ahem, what's understood need not be explained.

Read full story
New York City, NY

New Trash Bin Program Hopes to Solve NYC's Garbage Problem

Due to limited space, NYC struggles to reduce garbage piles on city streets.(Jim Pennucci/Flickr) Mayor Adams & the Sanitation Commissioner hope NYC's waste bins are a step in the right direction.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Why Uber Teaming up with Taxicabs Benefits New York City

For decades, taxicabs served as the staple of transportation in NYC.(Rawpixel/Public Domain) New Yorkers ordering Ubers will also be able to choose taxicabs. New York City — As NYC mourns the loss of DJ Kay Slay, it's only right hip-hop's most iconic battle sets the stage.

Read full story
New York City, NY

New Yorkers, Fired Over Vax Mandate, Blast Mayor for Exempting Athletes

Mayor Adams reminds high-school students why nothing is impossible. After all, the word itself says 'I'm possible'!(Picryl/Public Domain Search Engine) Some feel slighted over Mayor Adams changing the mandate for athletes.

Read full story
23 comments
Houston, TX

How a Houston Artist Turned Trash Paper into Masterpieces

Aaron Lundy-Bey's artwork has become legendary in Houston.By the author. A local artist shows why 'one man's trash is another man's treasure'. Houston, TX — Recently, upon visiting my hometown, I stopped by Aaron's Beauty Salon. Brother Aaron greeted me with a hug and a smile. But before we could play catch up, I asked the million-dollar question: "Where's your latest masterpiece?"

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy