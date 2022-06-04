Why Natural 'Smart Pills' are Growing in Popularity

Genius Turner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IBeFd_0fzrUM9Y00
Since the dawn of civilization, humans have searched for ways to improve the brain.(Vic_B/pixabay)

The booming brain-health-supplements industry reflects a shift toward alternative medicine

Wise indeed was whoever first said — show me a problem, and I'll show you a business. And perhaps there's no greater problem known to the mind than, well, the very instrument responsible for the mind. The human brain.

From depression to fatigue, the human brain is the star of the show. For this reason, it's no wonder brain-health supplements are seemingly the wave of the future.

According to allied market research, the brain-health supplements market is expected to reach a whopping "$19.73 billion by 2030:" As for why such is the case, the answer is simple: Millennials favor healthier alternatives to traditional medicine. If possible ...

According to a recent study done by the National Library of Medicine, nootropics ("smart pills") are supplements that boost the brain's performance. And because "the only thing about a man that is a man . . . is his mind," as MacLeish noted; "everything else you can find in a pig or a horse,” supplements that increase memory, attention, and motivation are more popular than ever.

Difference Between 'Brain Supplements' & 'Smart Drugs'

Judging by the multi-billion-dollar industry: "smart pills" are popular. And I mean really popular. Ah, but as college professors around the globe have been stressing for years — there's a difference between natural brain supplements and "smart drugs."

Adderall, Provigil, etc., all fall under the category of "smart drugs" and require a doctor's prescription. Perhaps this explains why in recent years, with the explosion of the smart-pills market, two camps have emerged.

For those of us who prefer the all-natural approach, such as nutritional supplements and herbal products, these fall outside the scope of pharmaceutical drugs. Here lies the main difference between brain supplements and smart drugs, though both qualify as "smart pills."

Natural 'Brain Pill' Recommendations

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jqy8r_0fzrUM9Y00
I personally take "The Genius Pill" daily, before starting a writing session.The author.

With countless health-brain supplements on the market, most newbies feel overwhelmed by the selection. From Phosphatidylserine (a molecule that improves memory) to Huperzine-A (could slow decline associated with Alzheimer’s), narrowing down the search is like surfing Netflix for a comedy.

For the above reasons, veterans of smart pills use a system called Stacking.

"Stacking" is like watching a reel of the 20 funniest-comedy scenes instead of restricting one's viewing pleasure to one movie. But because buying brain supplements individually adds up quickly, most prefer to purchase "all-in-one" smart pills.

My personal favorites are The Genius Pill and Qualia Mind. Focus Factor comes in at a close third.

(*The Genius Pill, Qualia Mind and Focus Factor consist entirely of dietary supplements, all of which are regulated as food, not drugs, by the FDA.)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# smart# brain# supplements# healthy# millennials

Comments / 7

Published by

My writing is popular in academia (biology, psychology, etc.) and on websites such as Quora (millions of views) and Medium. Also, I'm signed to the same literary agency as Eckhart Tolle. In short, my sole mission in life is to serve my brothers and sisters from all walks of life. http://finalspeciescode.com/the-genius-pill/

New York City, NY
2134 followers

More from Genius Turner

Manhattan, NY

Why Manhattan & Brooklyn's Cultural Clash Reflects Today's Political Landscape

For decades, the East River has symbolized Manhattan and Brooklyn's clash of cultures.(GeorgeLouis/Wikimedia Commons) Manhattan & Brooklyn's different auras embody today's American politics.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Why Piano Bars are the Hottest NYC Clubs of the Moment

Dizzy Gillespie performing in NYC, in 1947, during the heyday of piano bars.William Gottlieb/Public Domain Media. The resurgence of piano bars briefly returns NYC to the ‘Golden Age of Nightlife’

Read full story
2 comments
Manhattan, NY

Why Only 8% of Manhattan Office Workers Returned 5 Days Per Week

Given the recent shift, some wonder if offices have become a thing of the past.(Jeffrey Zeldman/Flickr) With so few Manhattan workers returning, remote work appears to be here to stay.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Why New Basquiat Exhibit is the Hottest Ticket in New York City

Jean-Michel Basquiat has become synonymous with "cool."Scrubhiker (USCdyer)/Flickr. Basquiat's sisters showcase over 200 rarely shown pieces from the family's archives. New York City — Hip-hop started in New York City. Jay-Z, a native New Yorker, is widely considered the greatest rapper ever. And so, when Jay-Z — the "King of NY" — raps, "[I'm] inspired by Basquiat," and then grows dreadlocks styled like Basquiat ... ahem, what's understood need not be explained.

Read full story
New York City, NY

New Trash Bin Program Hopes to Solve NYC's Garbage Problem

Due to limited space, NYC struggles to reduce garbage piles on city streets.(Jim Pennucci/Flickr) Mayor Adams & the Sanitation Commissioner hope NYC's waste bins are a step in the right direction.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Why Uber Teaming up with Taxicabs Benefits New York City

For decades, taxicabs served as the staple of transportation in NYC.(Rawpixel/Public Domain) New Yorkers ordering Ubers will also be able to choose taxicabs. New York City — As NYC mourns the loss of DJ Kay Slay, it's only right hip-hop's most iconic battle sets the stage.

Read full story
New York City, NY

New Yorkers, Fired Over Vax Mandate, Blast Mayor for Exempting Athletes

Mayor Adams reminds high-school students why nothing is impossible. After all, the word itself says 'I'm possible'!(Picryl/Public Domain Search Engine) Some feel slighted over Mayor Adams changing the mandate for athletes.

Read full story
23 comments
Houston, TX

How a Houston Artist Turned Trash Paper into Masterpieces

Aaron Lundy-Bey's artwork has become legendary in Houston.By the author. A local artist shows why 'one man's trash is another man's treasure'. Houston, TX — Recently, upon visiting my hometown, I stopped by Aaron's Beauty Salon. Brother Aaron greeted me with a hug and a smile. But before we could play catch up, I asked the million-dollar question: "Where's your latest masterpiece?"

Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

NYC's 'Epidemic of Loneliness' Strikes at an Old Philosophy Problem

Feelings of isolation have reportedly skyrocketed in the wake of COVID quarantine.(Nenad Stojkovic/Flickr) NYC health commissioner Dr. Chokshi recently declared "an epidemic of loneliness"

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Despite Reports, Irving Being Unvaxxed Played "Very Minimal" Role in Harden's Decision

Harden recently cleared the air concerning his highly scrutinized trade to Philly.(lam_chihang/Flickr. Harden debunks claims that Irving's stance factored in his demand for a trade.

Read full story

Today, Two of History's Greatest Athletes Share a Birthday

Michael Jordan tops most "GOAT" lists.(Kip-koech/Flickr) Jordan & Jim Brown, arguably the greatest in their respective sports, share a birthday. New York — What are the chances the greatest basketball and football player share a birthday?

Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

If 'Eating Fish' is the Biggest Issue Adams Faces as Mayor, He'll Take It

Mayor Adams is known as "New York City's first vegan mayor."(Krystalb97/Flickr) Adams, who acknowledged he occasionally eats fish, told the “food police” to back off. New York City — "Ya know, you can't please all the people all the time . . ." Hedberg joked, "and last night — all those people were at my show!"

Read full story
9 comments
New York City, NY

NYC’s First Vegan Mayor Wants 'Healthier Options' Offered in Public School Lunches

Perhaps healthy "scratch-cooked meals" is the wave of the future.(CUNY Urban Food/CC) Mayor Adams says 'children have been calling' him for healthier food, so what better time than now.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Artist Turning Plastic Waste into ‘Earth Poetica’ Reflects Art's True Beauty

Beauty sculpted from a bag of trash.(Paul Domenick/Flickr) 'Earth Poetica,' a huge globe sculpted from plastic waste, is set to be exhibited in NYC. New York City — Years ago, a friend took me to an artist's studio. The barefooted painter, wearing paint-splotched jeans, extended for a handshake. "I'm Styles."

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

New York City Held a Special Place in MLK's Heart

Dr. Martin Luther King's dream lives on . . .(Minnesota Historical Society/Wikimedia Commons) America's 'most liberal city' was special to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. New York City — Someone asked King for his definition of love. "Love is the greatest force in the universe," King answered. "It is the heartbeat of the moral cosmos. He who loves is a participant in the being of God."

Read full story
3 comments

Nets May Let Irving Play in Brooklyn — & Pay NYC's Unvaxxed Fine

Despite unpredictable behavior, Kyrie Irving is arguably the most talented guard in the NBA(Keith Allison/Flickr) The Nets, starving to bring Brooklyn its 1st championship, may 'pull out all the stops'

Read full story
2 comments
Raleigh, NC

10 Weird Laws in Raleigh

Not only is Raleigh "the City of Oaks" but it's also the city of weird laws.(NCDOTcommunications/Flickr) Raleigh, NC — I've always wanted to visit North Carolina's capital city, renowned for great colleges and the famed "Research Triangle." Before visiting any new city, however, I usually familiarize myself with its basic laws.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Protestors Rally to 'Save Bodegas' from 15-Minute Grocery Delivery

Instant grocery delivery appears to be the wave of the future.(Louisa Hallett/Retailleader) Some New Yorkers fear grocery delivery apps pose a threat to bodegas. New York City — Once upon a time . . . the Empire State Building was billed as the Eighth Wonder of the World. People came from far and wide to glimpse NYC's record-breaking giant. Yet today, the Empire State Building no longer cracks NYC's "top 5" list of tallest skyscrapers.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Despite Critics, Mayor Adams Says Letting Non-citizens Vote is ‘Best Choice’

Mayor Adams stresses the importance of championing voting rights.(PJPH/Wikimedia Commons) Mayor Adams shows support for NYC's controversial voting bill. New York City — Over the weekend, Mayor Adams gave legislation the green light to allow almost a million noncitizens the right to vote.

Read full story
32 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy