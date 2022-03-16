New York City, NY

NYC's 'Epidemic of Loneliness' Strikes at an Old Philosophy Problem

Genius Turner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZwrIH_0ee51yRt00
Feelings of isolation have reportedly skyrocketed in the wake of COVID quarantine.(Nenad Stojkovic/Flickr)

NYC health commissioner Dr. Chokshi recently declared "an epidemic of loneliness"

New York City — "All of humanity's problems," warned Pascal, "stem from man's inability to sit quietly in a room alone." If such be the case, no wonder many in the City of Dreams have awakened to the coronavirus quarantine nightmare — "loneliness."

According to a recent survey, 1 out of every 2 New Yorkers reportedly feels "lonely." And the NYC health commissioner suspects he knows why.

“The full toll of the pandemic on our emotional health is becoming clearer,” Dr. Chokshi wrote. Indeed, quarantine slowed and stretched the New York Minute. Perhaps many a New Yorker, long accustomed to hustle and bustle, now understands why being alone is the mother of loneliness.

The reason humans dislike being alone is no secret. We dread being locked in a battle with our own minds. Quarantine, then, merely served as a reminder.

As Dr. Chokshi noted:

But the truth is, loneliness has been hiding in plain sight for years in America. Rigorous scientific studies on the negative health effects of loneliness and social isolation exist — yet public health action has remained uneven.

Alone time leading to loneliness is as old as time itself. In fact, from the West to the Far East, philosophy has long said its basis consists of grappling with suffering and loneliness.

In short, because each cloud comes with a silver lining, perhaps Einstein's approach will serve New Yorkers well: "I live in that solitude which is painful in youth, but delicious in the years of maturity."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# nyc# lonely# research# philosophy# optimisim

Comments / 0

Published by

My writing is popular in academia (biology, psychology, etc.) and on websites such as Quora (millions of views) and Medium. Also, I'm signed to the same literary agency as Eckhart Tolle. In short, my sole mission in life is to serve my brothers and sisters from all walks of life. http://finalspeciescode.com/

New York City, NY
2079 followers

More from Genius Turner

Houston, TX

How a Houston Artist Turned Trash Paper into Masterpieces

Aaron Lundy-Bey's artwork has become legendary in Houston.By the author. A local artist shows why 'one man's trash is another man's treasure'. Houston, TX — Recently, upon visiting my hometown, I stopped by Aaron's Beauty Salon. Brother Aaron greeted me with a hug and a smile. But before we could play catch up, I asked the million-dollar question: "Where's your latest masterpiece?"

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

Why the Full Return of NYC's Marathon is a Good Sign

New York City annually hosts the world's largest marathon.Martineric. After a three-year hiatus, the marathon's return to form speaks volumes. New York City — Marathons have long served as a metaphor for life. After all, the true aim of the marathon isn't to win the race. No. The purpose of a marathon is to finish the race.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Despite Reports, Irving Being Unvaxxed Played "Very Minimal" Role in Harden's Decision

Harden recently cleared the air concerning his highly scrutinized trade to Philly.(lam_chihang/Flickr. Harden debunks claims that Irving's stance factored in his demand for a trade.

Read full story

Today, Two of History's Greatest Athletes Share a Birthday

Michael Jordan tops most "GOAT" lists.(Kip-koech/Flickr) Jordan & Jim Brown, arguably the greatest in their respective sports, share a birthday. New York — What are the chances the greatest basketball and football player share a birthday?

Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

If 'Eating Fish' is the Biggest Issue Adams Faces as Mayor, He'll Take It

Mayor Adams is known as "New York City's first vegan mayor."(Krystalb97/Flickr) Adams, who acknowledged he occasionally eats fish, told the “food police” to back off. New York City — "Ya know, you can't please all the people all the time . . ." Hedberg joked, "and last night — all those people were at my show!"

Read full story
9 comments
New York City, NY

NYC’s First Vegan Mayor Wants 'Healthier Options' Offered in Public School Lunches

Perhaps healthy "scratch-cooked meals" is the wave of the future.(CUNY Urban Food/CC) Mayor Adams says 'children have been calling' him for healthier food, so what better time than now.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Artist Turning Plastic Waste into ‘Earth Poetica’ Reflects Art's True Beauty

Beauty sculpted from a bag of trash.(Paul Domenick/Flickr) 'Earth Poetica,' a huge globe sculpted from plastic waste, is set to be exhibited in NYC. New York City — Years ago, a friend took me to an artist's studio. The barefooted painter, wearing paint-splotched jeans, extended for a handshake. "I'm Styles."

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

New York City Held a Special Place in MLK's Heart

Dr. Martin Luther King's dream lives on . . .(Minnesota Historical Society/Wikimedia Commons) America's 'most liberal city' was special to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. New York City — Someone asked King for his definition of love. "Love is the greatest force in the universe," King answered. "It is the heartbeat of the moral cosmos. He who loves is a participant in the being of God."

Read full story
3 comments

Nets May Let Irving Play in Brooklyn — & Pay NYC's Unvaxxed Fine

Despite unpredictable behavior, Kyrie Irving is arguably the most talented guard in the NBA(Keith Allison/Flickr) The Nets, starving to bring Brooklyn its 1st championship, may 'pull out all the stops'

Read full story
2 comments
Raleigh, NC

10 Weird Laws in Raleigh

Not only is Raleigh "the City of Oaks" but it's also the city of weird laws.(NCDOTcommunications/Flickr) Raleigh, NC — I've always wanted to visit North Carolina's capital city, renowned for great colleges and the famed "Research Triangle." Before visiting any new city, however, I usually familiarize myself with its basic laws.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Protestors Rally to 'Save Bodegas' from 15-Minute Grocery Delivery

Instant grocery delivery appears to be the wave of the future.(Louisa Hallett/Retailleader) Some New Yorkers fear grocery delivery apps pose a threat to bodegas. New York City — Once upon a time . . . the Empire State Building was billed as the Eighth Wonder of the World. People came from far and wide to glimpse NYC's record-breaking giant. Yet today, the Empire State Building no longer cracks NYC's "top 5" list of tallest skyscrapers.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Despite Critics, Mayor Adams Says Letting Non-citizens Vote is ‘Best Choice’

Mayor Adams stresses the importance of championing voting rights.(PJPH/Wikimedia Commons) Mayor Adams shows support for NYC's controversial voting bill. New York City — Over the weekend, Mayor Adams gave legislation the green light to allow almost a million noncitizens the right to vote.

Read full story
32 comments
Albuquerque, NM

10 Weird Laws in Albuquerque

Not only is Albuquerque "the Duke City" but it's also the city of weird laws.(Steve Burke/Wikimedia Commons) Albuquerque, NM — I've always wanted to visit one of the nation's most "beautiful cities," renowned for having watermelon-colored mountains and lovely rivers. Before visiting any new city, however, I usually familiarize myself with its basic laws.

Read full story
13 comments
New York City, NY

Mayor Adams Hopes to Make NYC the Bitcoin & Crypto Capital

Could the "Big Apple" soon become the "Big Crypto"?(QuoteInspector.com) Mayor Adams plans to make New York City the crypto capital of America. New York City — "Actions speak louder than words," goes the saying. So when the newly elected mayor expressed fondness for Bitcoin, Adams backed it up with plain ol' action.

Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

A Child's Reaction to 'Seeing Himself' in 'Encanto' Character Sends Heartfelt Message

Walt Disney tagline: "To make people happy."(Joe Penniston/Flickr) 2-year-old New Yorker seeing himself in a movie character sends a powerful message. New York City — "All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them.” Walt Disney's power-mantra, over half a century after his death, still resonates with millions.

Read full story
3 comments
Boston, MA

10 Weird Laws in Boston

Not only is Boston "Beantown" but it's also a town with some of the weirdest laws.(Emmanuel Huybrechts/Wikimedia Commons) Boston, MA — Like many, I enjoy visiting the city responsible for not only the top colleges (Harvard, MIT) but also the best sports teams. Before visiting any new city, however, I usually familiarize myself with its basic laws.

Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

Nike's New Ad Showcases What Makes NYC the 'City of Dreams'

New York City has long embodied Picasso's hunch that "everything you can imagine is real."(Mark Manguerra/Flickr) The latest Nike ad highlights NYC's trademark freedom and self-expression.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Set to Unveil New Skyscrapers in 2022

New York City, the "land of tall buildings," is set to showcase new skyscrapers this year.(Pix4free) Despite the ever-shifting environment, New York City's ambitious real-estate plans churn along.

Read full story
New York City, NY

3 Rewarding Ways to Bring in a New Year in New York

The new year celebrates embracing new outlooks and approaches to life.(gigi_nyc/Flickr) NYC welcomes in the new year — full of new things that have never been. New York City — Aside from birthdays, perhaps no day is more significant than New Year's Day. And similar to each person's day of birth, January 1 births all the following days of the year.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy