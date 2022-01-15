Nets May Let Irving Play in Brooklyn — & Pay NYC's Unvaxxed Fine

Despite unpredictable behavior, Kyrie Irving is arguably the most talented guard in the NBA (Keith Allison/Flickr)

The Nets, starving to bring Brooklyn its 1st championship, may 'pull out all the stops'

Brooklyn, NY — “When people show you who they are the first time," Maya Angelou said, "believe them.”

Two weeks ago when Brooklyn Nets owner, Joe Tsai, stunned the basketball world by welcoming an unvaccinated Kyrie Irving back, Tsai clearly showed the NBA his win-at-all-costs mindset:

We’re trying to be practical. And I’ve always said I don’t want to make this a political issue. My only religion is to win games and win the championship.

If the team's owner says his "only religion is to win games and win the championship," why not believe him the first time?

On Tuesday, Stefan Bondy set Twitter on fire with his hot take. "[Nets] play Irving in Brooklyn," Bondy writes, "[. . .] or maybe wait until the postseason and pay fines amounting to lint inside Joe Tsai’s lacrosse bag."

Bondy — a diehard fan of NYC sports teams — actually took to breaking down the penalties, as outlined by former Mayor de Blasio:

First offense: Warning. Second offense: $1,000 fine. Third offense: $2,000 fine. Fourth offense: $5,000 fine. Fifth offense to infinity offenses: $5,000 fine.

Clearly to the Nets' owner, worth almost $10 billion, news of being handed such a "fine" would sound like "that's fine."

Chauncey Billups, a former NBA Finals MVP, recently called "Kyrie Irving the 'most skilled' PG in history."

In short, though Tsai most likely won't resort to such drastic measures, if by chance the Nets reach game 7 of the NBA Finals . . . And Tsai's pressed with having to either sit out "the 'most skilled' PG in history" or pay a fine for a chance to win Brooklyn's first championship. . . Tsai already told us, the first time:

My only religion is to win games and win the championship.