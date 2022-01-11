New York City, NY

Protestors Rally to 'Save Bodegas' from 15-Minute Grocery Delivery

Genius Turner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HoIyA_0diuRs4P00
Instant grocery delivery appears to be the wave of the future.(Louisa Hallett/Retailleader)

Some New Yorkers fear grocery delivery apps pose a threat to bodegas

New York City — Once upon a time . . . the Empire State Building was billed as the Eighth Wonder of the World. People came from far and wide to glimpse NYC's record-breaking giant. Yet today, the Empire State Building no longer cracks NYC's "top 5" list of tallest skyscrapers.

In life, there's nothing unchanging except change.

“Bodegas are the very heart of New York City’s culture and economy,” Comptroller Brad Lander said at a rally comprised of elected officials and residents, showing support for local bodegas. 

Protestors compared the recent shift from bodegas, to delivery apps, to that of how Uber has all but bankrupted the yellow cab industry. And just as the Empire State Building and yellow cab industry once towered above all others in NYC, the same goes for bodegas.

Now, protesters fear — bodegas could be on the verge of extinction.

“Do you realize these are illegal warehouses in a zoning for retail, restaurant, and food establishments?" Councilwoman Gale Brewer said, advising consumers to look into these tech delivery services. "They are not in the right zoning category. That’s right, illegal, illegal."

Councilwoman Carlina Rivera noted how fighting for the survival of local bodegas is deeply personal for her, given that she grew up in and around bodegas.

Indeed, bodegas are to New York City what cheesesteaks are to Philadelphia. The core issue nevertheless boils down to one word: Time. And time is said to wait for no mortal — for no skyscrapers . . . for no taxi cab industry . . .

In short, as I type this, a DoorDash pop-up just reminded me of the latest special — which reminds me why Andy Grove concluded:

Technology will always win [in the end]. You can delay technology by legal interference, but technology will flow around legal barriers.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# nyc# bodega# delivery apps# empire state building# technology

Comments / 0

Published by

My writing is popular in academia (biology, psychology, etc.) and on websites such as Quora (millions of views) and Medium. Also, I'm signed to the same literary agency as Eckhart Tolle. In short, my sole mission in life is to serve my brothers and sisters from all walks of life. http://finalspeciescode.com/

New York City, NY
2015 followers

More from Genius Turner

Nets May Let Irving Play in Brooklyn — & Pay NYC's Unvaxxed Fine

Despite unpredictable behavior, Kyrie Irving is arguably the most talented guard in the NBA(Keith Allison/Flickr) The Nets, starving to bring Brooklyn its 1st championship, may 'pull out all the stops'

Read full story
2 comments
Raleigh, NC

10 Weird Laws in Raleigh

Not only is Raleigh "the City of Oaks" but it's also the city of weird laws.(NCDOTcommunications/Flickr) Raleigh, NC — I've always wanted to visit North Carolina's capital city, renowned for great colleges and the famed "Research Triangle." Before visiting any new city, however, I usually familiarize myself with its basic laws.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Despite Critics, Mayor Adams Says Letting Non-citizens Vote is ‘Best Choice’

Mayor Adams stresses the importance of championing voting rights.(PJPH/Wikimedia Commons) Mayor Adams shows support for NYC's controversial voting bill. New York City — Over the weekend, Mayor Adams gave legislation the green light to allow almost a million noncitizens the right to vote.

Read full story
32 comments
Albuquerque, NM

10 Weird Laws in Albuquerque

Not only is Albuquerque "the Duke City" but it's also the city of weird laws.(Steve Burke/Wikimedia Commons) Albuquerque, NM — I've always wanted to visit one of the nation's most "beautiful cities," renowned for having watermelon-colored mountains and lovely rivers. Before visiting any new city, however, I usually familiarize myself with its basic laws.

Read full story
12 comments
New York City, NY

Mayor Adams Hopes to Make NYC the Bitcoin & Crypto Capital

Could the "Big Apple" soon become the "Big Crypto"?(QuoteInspector.com) Mayor Adams plans to make New York City the crypto capital of America. New York City — "Actions speak louder than words," goes the saying. So when the newly elected mayor expressed fondness for Bitcoin, Adams backed it up with plain ol' action.

Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

A Child's Reaction to 'Seeing Himself' in 'Encanto' Character Sends Heartfelt Message

Walt Disney tagline: "To make people happy."(Joe Penniston/Flickr) 2-year-old New Yorker seeing himself in a movie character sends a powerful message. New York City — "All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them.” Walt Disney's power-mantra, over half a century after his death, still resonates with millions.

Read full story
3 comments
Boston, MA

10 Weird Laws in Boston

Not only is Boston "Beantown" but it's also a town with some of the weirdest laws.(Emmanuel Huybrechts/Wikimedia Commons) Boston, MA — Like many, I enjoy visiting the city responsible for not only the top colleges (Harvard, MIT) but also the best sports teams. Before visiting any new city, however, I usually familiarize myself with its basic laws.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

Nike's New Ad Showcases What Makes NYC the 'City of Dreams'

New York City has long embodied Picasso's hunch that "everything you can imagine is real."(Mark Manguerra/Flickr) The latest Nike ad highlights NYC's trademark freedom and self-expression.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Set to Unveil New Skyscrapers in 2022

New York City, the "land of tall buildings," is set to showcase new skyscrapers this year.(Pix4free) Despite the ever-shifting environment, New York City's ambitious real-estate plans churn along.

Read full story
New York City, NY

3 Rewarding Ways to Bring in a New Year in New York

The new year celebrates embracing new outlooks and approaches to life.(gigi_nyc/Flickr) NYC welcomes in the new year — full of new things that have never been. New York City — Aside from birthdays, perhaps no day is more significant than New Year's Day. And similar to each person's day of birth, January 1 births all the following days of the year.

Read full story
New York City, NY

10 Weird Laws in New York City

Not only is NYC the "City That Never Sleeps" but it's also the city with weird laws.(Franco Folini/Flickr) New York City — "Start spreading the news, I'm leaving today," Sinatra once sang. "I want to be a part of it New York, New York . . ."

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

Viral TikTok of Tiny Apartment Shows Why NYC is Nation's Most Expensive City

Because NYC is by far the most densely populated city, New Yorkers place a premium on space.(Pingnews.com/Flickr) TikToker shows off ‘the smallest apartment in New York’. New York City — "Take a bite out of the Big Apple," a comedian joked, "but that apple'll cost you $5, first." And such goes the hefty price of living in The City That Never Sleeps.

Read full story
1 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Nets Bringing Back Irving Reminds Us the NBA is a Business, Above All

Despite unpredictable behavior, Kyrie Irving is arguably the most talented guard in the NBA.(Keith Allison/Wikimedia Commons) Despite Irving's vaccine refusal, Brooklyn Nets side with 'business, never personal'

Read full story
2 comments
Houston, TX

10 Weird Laws in Houston

Houston is not only "Space City" but it's also a city with weird laws.(Jane04Chesapeake/Wikimedia Commons) Houston, TX — "Never forget where you come from," goes the saying. Indeed, even if I tried my darndest, I could never remember to forget I'm from Space City. Of course, in addition to NASA — H-town also has a few "out of this world" laws.

Read full story
8 comments
New York City, NY

If ‘Vaccination Team’ is Allowed in Homes, De Blasio Offers Each Person $100

To combat Omicron, Mayor de Blasio makes an appeal to the school of thought called "money talks."(DonkeyHotey/Flickr) De Blasio offers New Yorkers $100 per family member if a ‘vaccination team’ is allowed entrance.

Read full story
11 comments
New York City, NY

3 Traditional Christmas Things to Do in NYC

Radio City Christmas Spectacular is among NYC's iconic holiday traditions.(Bones64/Flickr) New York City — "There's no place like home," Dorothy famously said, to which I'll like to add: and there's also no place like Christmastime in New York City. Perhaps this explains why more Christmas movies are set in NYC than in any other place.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Will Impose Fines to Crack Down on AI Hiring Job Seekers

In hopes of reducing unconscious biases in the hiring process, companies have increasingly turned to AI (artificial intelligence).(Sujins/Pixabay) New York City will fine employers and vendors for undisclosed or biased AI use.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Bans Using Natural Gas in New Buildings

City officials take another leap forward in their hopes to one day supply 100 percent clean power to NYC.(Aurelien Guichard/Flickr) By phasing out gas in new buildings, NYC hits a milestone in the fight to cleanse the city of climate pollution.

Read full story
5 comments
Virginia Beach, VA

10 Weird Laws in Virginia Beach

Not only is Virginia Beach the "Resort City" but it's also the city with some of the weirdest laws.(Dda635/Wikimedia Commons) Virginia Beach, VA — Like many, I've always wanted to visit the city that tops most lists for best beaches. Before visiting any new city, however, I usually familiarize myself with its basic laws.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy