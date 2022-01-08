Albuquerque, NM

10 Weird Laws in Albuquerque

Genius Turner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3taBgj_0dgSLGTb00
Not only is Albuquerque "the Duke City" but it's also the city of weird laws.(Steve Burke/Wikimedia Commons)

Albuquerque, NM — I've always wanted to visit one of the nation's most "beautiful cities," renowned for having watermelon-colored mountains and lovely rivers. Before visiting any new city, however, I usually familiarize myself with its basic laws.

In Albuquerque, it's illegal for women to change their own flat tires. This law left me scratching my head while wondering: If two ladies get stranded with a flat tire, I guess it'll be only right that one of them says — "Don't worry, no pressure"?

In short, because the word weird is synonymous with "uncommon," here are ten weird laws in Albuquerque.

1. It's illegal for cabbies to pull customers into their cabs.

  • Hypothetical scenario:

A teenager's eyes are glued to the phone while crossing a busy street. A car nearly hits the teen, but thankfully a cabby safely pulls her into a cab.

"Sir," the teen says, "first, thanks for saving my life! And second — gotta report you for pulling me into your cab and breaking the law."

2. It's against the law to trip a horse.

  • Hypothetical scenario:

A cowboy rides his horse down Central Avenue. From above, the cowboy spots some guy stretched out waiting at the bus stop.

The cowboy points at the guy. "Hey pal, better watch those big feet and avoid illegally tripping my horse."

3. "Indecent waitering" is illegal.

  • Hypothetical scenario:

A couple's waiter looks like Brad Pitt. "Hello," he says with a smile, "may I take your order?"

The insecure boyfriend wraps an arm around his girlfriend's shoulder. He then answers: "Nope! Your 'indecent waitering' is illegal, pal!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NVQww_0dgSLGTb00
A waiter that looks like this and serves a couple's table is guilty of "indecent waitering."(Luke Rauscher)

4. It's illegal to spit in public.

  • Hypothetical scenario:

A local burger joint mixes up some guy's order and accidentally puts Carolina Reaper Peppers on his nachos. The guy chomps down on the pepper and the flames choke him. So he spits out the pepper.

A security guard blows his whistle. "Sir," he warns, "next time either suffer in silence or risk jail time."

5. It's illegal to sing the state or national anthem incorrectly in public.

  • Hypothetical scenario:

A lady sings the national anthem at a karaoke bar.

An angry customer flings down his dinner napkin. "Ma'am," he yells while covering his ears, "it's illegal to sing the national anthem incorrectly, not to mention the damage done to my eardrums."

6. Throwing something onto a field during an athletic event is against the law.

  • Hypothetical scenario:

UNM has the worst record in the conference, with just 1 win all season. And so, if a frustrated Lobos' wide-receiver complains, the quarterback can always use this excuse:

Sorry pal, but the reason my throws keep being off-target is that it's illegal to "throw something onto a field during an athletic event." —Quarterback

7. It's illegal for women to have hairy armpits in public.

  • Hypothetical scenario:

"Sorry ma'am," the mall security says, "but walking around with those hairy armpits is illegal."

The lady shakes her head. "Can't you see . . . I've got Bigfoot in a headlock?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SwX1D_0dgSLGTb00
What a way to find a loophole in the law: simply put Bigfoot in a headlock.(Bernell/Pixabay)

8. It's illegal to give glue to a child without a parent's consent.

  • Hypothetical scenario:

Ebeneezer Scrooge is babysitting his nephew. While at the store, the nephew spots Elmer's Glue and aks Uncle Scrooge to buy it for him.

"Sorry kid," Scrooge says, "but buying that stuff from Elmer is illegal."

9. It's against the law to dance while wearing a sombrero.

  • Hypothetical scenario:

A security guard blows a whistle at a fiesta party. "Sir," he warns, "wearing that sombrero on the dancefloor is illegal."

The guy smiles. "Sorry pal, but I'm not wearing a sombrero." He points at the sombrero. "This is merely a straw hat with a very wide brim sticking out."

10. Betting on horse races is against the law.

  • Hypothetical scenario:

(Knocking on door.) "Who is it?" the man behind the door says.

"Open up! You're under arrest for betting on horses again!"

After a pause, the guy says: "Oops! Sorry. Since camel and ostrich races are legal, my bad eyesight tricked me into thinking those were camels racing."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# albuquerque# new mexico# laws# uncommon# weird

Comments / 11

Published by

My writing is popular in academia (biology, psychology, etc.) and on websites such as Quora (millions of views) and Medium. Also, I'm signed to the same literary agency as Eckhart Tolle. In short, my sole mission in life is to serve my brothers and sisters from all walks of life. http://finalspeciescode.com/

New York City, NY
1995 followers

More from Genius Turner

New York City, NY

Mayor Adams Hopes to Make NYC the Bitcoin & Crypto Capital

Could the "Big Apple" soon become the "Big Crypto"?(QuoteInspector.com) Mayor Adams plans to make New York City the crypto capital of America. New York City — "Actions speak louder than words," goes the saying. So when the newly elected mayor expressed fondness for Bitcoin, Adams backed it up with plain ol' action.

Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

A Child's Reaction to 'Seeing Himself' in 'Encanto' Character Sends Heartfelt Message

Walt Disney tagline: "To make people happy."(Joe Penniston/Flickr) 2-year-old New Yorker seeing himself in a movie character sends a powerful message. New York City — "All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them.” Walt Disney's power-mantra, over half a century after his death, still resonates with millions.

Read full story
3 comments
Boston, MA

10 Weird Laws in Boston

Not only is Boston "Beantown" but it's also a town with some of the weirdest laws.(Emmanuel Huybrechts/Wikimedia Commons) Boston, MA — Like many, I enjoy visiting the city responsible for not only the top colleges (Harvard, MIT) but also the best sports teams. Before visiting any new city, however, I usually familiarize myself with its basic laws.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

Nike's New Ad Showcases What Makes NYC the 'City of Dreams'

New York City has long embodied Picasso's hunch that "everything you can imagine is real."(Mark Manguerra/Flickr) The latest Nike ad highlights NYC's trademark freedom and self-expression.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Set to Unveil New Skyscrapers in 2022

New York City, the "land of tall buildings," is set to showcase new skyscrapers this year.(Pix4free) Despite the ever-shifting environment, New York City's ambitious real-estate plans churn along.

Read full story
New York City, NY

3 Rewarding Ways to Bring in a New Year in New York

The new year celebrates embracing new outlooks and approaches to life.(gigi_nyc/Flickr) NYC welcomes in the new year — full of new things that have never been. New York City — Aside from birthdays, perhaps no day is more significant than New Year's Day. And similar to each person's day of birth, January 1 births all the following days of the year.

Read full story
New York City, NY

10 Weird Laws in New York City

Not only is NYC the "City That Never Sleeps" but it's also the city with weird laws.(Franco Folini/Flickr) New York City — "Start spreading the news, I'm leaving today," Sinatra once sang. "I want to be a part of it New York, New York . . ."

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

Viral TikTok of Tiny Apartment Shows Why NYC is Nation's Most Expensive City

Because NYC is by far the most densely populated city, New Yorkers place a premium on space.(Pingnews.com/Flickr) TikToker shows off ‘the smallest apartment in New York’. New York City — "Take a bite out of the Big Apple," a comedian joked, "but that apple'll cost you $5, first." And such goes the hefty price of living in The City That Never Sleeps.

Read full story
1 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Nets Bringing Back Irving Reminds Us the NBA is a Business, Above All

Despite unpredictable behavior, Kyrie Irving is arguably the most talented guard in the NBA.(Keith Allison/Wikimedia Commons) Despite Irving's vaccine refusal, Brooklyn Nets side with 'business, never personal'

Read full story
2 comments
Houston, TX

10 Weird Laws in Houston

Houston is not only "Space City" but it's also a city with weird laws.(Jane04Chesapeake/Wikimedia Commons) Houston, TX — "Never forget where you come from," goes the saying. Indeed, even if I tried my darndest, I could never remember to forget I'm from Space City. Of course, in addition to NASA — H-town also has a few "out of this world" laws.

Read full story
8 comments
New York City, NY

If ‘Vaccination Team’ is Allowed in Homes, De Blasio Offers Each Person $100

To combat Omicron, Mayor de Blasio makes an appeal to the school of thought called "money talks."(DonkeyHotey/Flickr) De Blasio offers New Yorkers $100 per family member if a ‘vaccination team’ is allowed entrance.

Read full story
11 comments
New York City, NY

3 Traditional Christmas Things to Do in NYC

Radio City Christmas Spectacular is among NYC's iconic holiday traditions.(Bones64/Flickr) New York City — "There's no place like home," Dorothy famously said, to which I'll like to add: and there's also no place like Christmastime in New York City. Perhaps this explains why more Christmas movies are set in NYC than in any other place.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Will Impose Fines to Crack Down on AI Hiring Job Seekers

In hopes of reducing unconscious biases in the hiring process, companies have increasingly turned to AI (artificial intelligence).(Sujins/Pixabay) New York City will fine employers and vendors for undisclosed or biased AI use.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Bans Using Natural Gas in New Buildings

City officials take another leap forward in their hopes to one day supply 100 percent clean power to NYC.(Aurelien Guichard/Flickr) By phasing out gas in new buildings, NYC hits a milestone in the fight to cleanse the city of climate pollution.

Read full story
5 comments
Virginia Beach, VA

10 Weird Laws in Virginia Beach

Not only is Virginia Beach the "Resort City" but it's also the city with some of the weirdest laws.(Dda635/Wikimedia Commons) Virginia Beach, VA — Like many, I've always wanted to visit the city that tops most lists for best beaches. Before visiting any new city, however, I usually familiarize myself with its basic laws.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Macy's 'Believes in the Magic of Christmas'

Macy's 'Believe' campaign embodies the holiday spirit.(AshokaJegroo/Wikimedia Commons) Since 2007, Macy's 'Believe' campaign has helped the Make-A-Wish foundation raise millions.

Read full story
1 comments
Seattle, WA

10 Weird Laws in Seattle

Not only is Seattle the "Emerald City" but it's also the city with some of the weirdest laws.(Jeffery Hayes/Wikimedia Commons) Seattle, WA — Like many, I've always wanted to visit the city that gave us everything from Cobain's "Smell Like Teen Spirit" to Beast Mode's touchdowns. Before visiting any new city, however, I usually familiarize myself with its basic laws.

Read full story
6 comments
New York City, NY

Kraft Will Pay You $20 not to Make Cheesecake for Christmas

Cheesecakes are in high demand during the holidays.(Kiliweb/Open Food Facts) Due to a cream cheese shortage, Kraft is proving to be "crafty" New York City — "There is a supply for every demand," Shinn once said. Indeed, with the widespread "out-of-stock" problems dominating the first holiday season post-COVID, the latest causality appears to be cream cheese.

Read full story
1 comments
Minneapolis, MN

10 Weird Laws in Minneapolis

Not only is Minneapolis the "Twin Cities" but it's also the city with some of the weirdest laws.(Bobak Ha'Eri/Wikimedia Commons) Minneapolis, MN — Like many music lovers, I've always wanted to visit Prince's hometown. After all, Minneapolis inspired his classic film and album, Purple Rain. Before visiting any new city, however, I usually familiarize myself with its basic laws.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy