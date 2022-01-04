Nike's New Ad Showcases What Makes NYC the 'City of Dreams'

New York City has long embodied Picasso's hunch that "everything you can imagine is real." (Mark Manguerra/Flickr)

The latest Nike ad highlights NYC's trademark freedom and self-expression

New York City — "In New York," Alicia Keys once sang, "Concrete jungle where dreams are made of . . . there's nothin' you can't do."

Indeed, in Ben Dean's short film for Nike NYC, he captures what makes "the city's so nice, they had to name it twice." The city's trademark subway platforms and pizzerias morph into dance floors.

"Dance is the ultimate form of self-expression, and NYC is one big stage," Dean says. "When you embrace that possibility, you defy convention and norms, creating space for something new."

Own the Floor showcases talent from around the very city that invented hip-hop, not to mention breakdancing.

"Own the Floor" reflects Nike's expansion of its brand. For the new campaign, Nike brought Rhianna's choreographer, Parris Goebel, on board.

Goebel, a self-taught dancer, says "Own the Floor" is an attempt to invite everyone to the floor. "To me that means owning your story, owning your identity or your style, owning the way you move, and being unapologetic about it,” says Goebel, a self-taught dancer.

Dean's documentary-style of filming lends a certain authenticity or "realness" to the project. Instead of showing a fantasyland, Dean captures the "hard work and dedication" that serves as the very heartbeat of why — if you can make it here, you can make it anywhere.

In short, by showcasing the hustle and bustle of The City That Never Sleeps, Nike's new ad beautifully captures the "City of Dreams."