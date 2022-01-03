NYC Set to Unveil New Skyscrapers in 2022

New York City, the "land of tall buildings," is set to showcase new skyscrapers this year. (Pix4free)

Despite the ever-shifting environment, New York City's ambitious real-estate plans churn along

New York City — "The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated!" Mark Twain famously said.

Indeed, for all the talk of how the might City of Dreams has fallen, as Kim Velsey writes: "The success of at least some now feels like a foregone conclusion — the rich, it seems safe to say, still want to live in New York."

As for the rich and powerful "wanting" to live in the Big Apple, perhaps a more accurate description would be "necessity" still compels them to live in New York. After all, take one glance at NYC's Wikipedia, and the opening paragraph says it all:

New York City has been described as the cultural, financial, and media capital of the world, significantly influencing commerce, entertainment, research, technology, education, politics, tourism, dining, art, fashion, and sports, and is the most photographed city in the world

Necessity is not only the mother of invention but also births "economizing." And because NYC is the heart of the nation, architectural marvels such as DeKalb/Brooklyn Tower — at 1,066 feet reigns as Brooklyn’s tallest skyscraper — merely reflect why "the show must go on."

Given the limited space in the nation's most densely populated city, necessity again appears to show her hand. Only, in this instance — she's set to spread the "skyscraper wealth."

For the most part, the closest the South Bronx has come to seeing skyscrapers is Yankee Stadium. Yet with Bankside — the roughly billion-dollar new apartment complex — the Bronx will now showcase seven towers with 1,350 apartments. Perhaps most impressive of all: 30 percent of Bankside will be affordable.

In short, given that constructing skyscrapers generally indicates a healthy economy, perhaps — the reports of New York City's death are greatly exaggerated.