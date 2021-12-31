New York City, NY

3 Rewarding Ways to Bring in a New Year in New York

Genius Turner


The new year celebrates embracing new outlooks and approaches to life.(gigi_nyc/Flickr)

NYC welcomes in the new year — full of new things that have never been

New York City — Aside from birthdays, perhaps no day is more significant than New Year's Day. And similar to each person's day of birth, January 1 births all the following days of the year.

The chance for new dreams of new ways to achieve new things in New York starting New Year's Day!

Because there's no reality, only perception — "perception is reality." And for those New Yorkers who dare to perceive each new day starting January 1 in Emerson's spirit of writing "on your heart that every day is the best day in the year," such perception will become reality.

With that being said, here are three rewarding ways to bring in a New Year in New York.

1. View New Year's Resolution via Book Metaphor

Each man's life is history. Each woman's life is her-story. And just as a good book has 365 pages, each year contains the same number.

Just as a book can only be read one page at a time, life can only be lived one day at a time.

In short, a book called Your Life daily opens to a blank page. Actions are the words. And if "Hard Work," "Love" and "Faith" fill each page . . . day after day, by the year's end your book's last page will say — SUCCESS.

2. Brooklyn Bridge Walk / Central Park New Year's Eve


“Walking together. Creating memories.” – Surabhi Rai(MabelAmber/Pixabay.com)

Successful people are simply people with "successful habits." And perhaps few habits are as valuable as walking daily.

According to a report:

Just 30 minutes every day can increase cardiovascular fitness, strengthen bones, reduce excess body fat, and boost muscle power and endurance. It can also reduce your risk of developing conditions such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis and some cancers.

In short, from day one of the new year — start linking the chains of habit.

3. Truly Enjoy Life's 'Fireworks Show'


"The wise man celebrates today, for tomorrow may never show up."(spurekar/Flickr)

As a young man, Frank Lloyd Wright was some of a pessimist. But with maturity, Wright changed his tune. "The older I get," he said, "the more beautiful life becomes."

Indeed, the numbers tell the following incredible story.

The average lifespan is roughly 27,000 days.

Because Nature imposes the “Sleep Tax Bill,” one-third of the sands stuffed in each hourglass has to be forked over to the cousin of death. That leaves us 18,000 days.

Work commute to work . . . eating bowel movements . . . and so on snag away about another 8,000 days. Between birthday and death-day, at best, we each get about 10,000 days before finally twirling into the Reaper’s grim arms.

In short, because fireworks celebrate life, given that we're all "living on borrowed time," I'll end by quoting Ferris Bueller:

Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.

