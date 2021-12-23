If ‘Vaccination Team’ is Allowed in Homes, De Blasio Offers Each Person $100

To combat Omicron, Mayor de Blasio makes an appeal to the school of thought called "money talks." (DonkeyHotey/Flickr)

De Blasio offers New Yorkers $100 per family member if a ‘vaccination team’ is allowed entrance

New York City — “A vaccination team comes to you – they can provide vaccination for the whole family,” Mayor de Blasio said during a press conference. Indeed, the mayor's $100-booster incentive stems from that old view — when Money talks, even deaf men listen.

“The teams that come to your home have the ability to provide whatever help you need," de Blasio said, "and the $100 incentive is available for every family member.”

Regarding Mayor de Blasio's seemingly world-weary view of human nature, he's been consistent over his tenure as mayor.

Last week on CNN, de Blasio made his stance clear:

Human beings are pretty predictable. If you say, ‘Your paycheck depends on it, or your ability to enjoy life, and go do the things you want to do,’ people will make the practical decision … but we’re not pushing hard enough.

A commenter on Twitter likened the Mayor to a game show host — offering cash prizes in exchange for submission to his vaccine mandates. Yet even de Blasio's harshest critics would agree: the surge of cases fueled by the more contagious new variant is alarming.

“It’s going to make you feel a lot safer, a lot better that you got the booster. And you’ll have some more cash in your pocket at the same time," de Blasio said. "That’s going to be a good feeling, particularly this time of year."

So far, the Mayor's — um — "artful" approach has been effective.

As New Yorker Michael Slater put it, after getting vaccinated: "I’ve gotta admit, the $100 incentive certainly made a difference."

In short, perhaps such "making a difference" was the Mayor's sole incentive for offering the vaccination incentive.