10 Weird Laws in Virginia Beach

Not only is Virginia Beach the "Resort City" but it's also the city with some of the weirdest laws. (Dda635/Wikimedia Commons)

Virginia Beach, VA — Like many, I've always wanted to visit the city that tops most lists for best beaches. Before visiting any new city, however, I usually familiarize myself with its basic laws.

In Virginia Beach, it's illegal to use indecent language on the phone (text messages included). This law left me scratching my head. I couldn't help but wonder: Whoever hopes to indicate something is hilarious, should stick to either texting "LOL" or "LM_O." After all, it's illegal to include that additional letter.

In short, because the word weird is synonymous with "uncommon," here are ten weird laws in Virginia Beach.

1. It's illegal to tickle women.

Hypothetical scenario:

A security guard spots a lady leaving a comedy show. She's laughing to herself.

"What's so funny, ma'am?" the security guard asks.

"That darn comedian," she says, "he really tickled me."

The security guard bites his bottom lip and frowns. "Thanks for the tip. I'll make sure that's the last of his lawbreaking."

2. It’s against the law for kids to go trick-or-treating on Halloween.

Hypothetical scenario:

A clever 8-year-old boy rings a doorbell on Halloween. A lady opens the door.

"Hi, I'm Timmy," the boys says while pointing to a bag lying on her doormat. "I just came to remind you that this bag welcomes your stuffing it with candy. Thanks!"

3. It’s illegal for citizens to not honk their horn while passing other cars.

Hypothetical scenario:

A couple is stuck behind another car at a stop sign, on a one-lane road. Apparently the driver put his gear in park and took a nap.

"Honey," a lady says, "we've been stuck waiting for 30 minutes now. Honk your horn."

The guy heaves a sigh. "Sorry, babe, but my horn's broken. So we'll have to wait for his power nap to finish."

If you're stuck behind this guy in traffic and your horn doesn't work, could be a long evening. (Bryan Alexander/Flickr)

4. It’s illegal for bathtubs to be inside the home.

Hypothetical scenario:

Upon learning of this law, a homeowner abruptly tells everyone living in the household: "From now on, only take showers! That way, we'll legally have a 'shower-tub' inside the house."

5. It's illegal to use foul language in an argument with another person.

Hypothetical scenario:

Two guys argue during a pick-up game of basketball. One of the guys is on the verge of using obscene language but remembers it's illegal. So instead he says:

Why, you — you mother . . . to her son. You son of a . . . lovely lady. I'm tired of being fouled so hard!

6. It’s illegal to sell lettuce on Sundays.

Hypothetical scenario:

During checkout, a clerk notices lettuce in the basket. "Sir," he says, "sorry but it's illegal for us to sell lettuce to you on a Sunday."

The guy smiles. "Thanks for the freebie! You've just made my day."

7. It's illegal to refer to any other brand of ham as "Smithfield."

Hypothetical scenario:

Will and Jada Smith host a party. Guests enjoy ham on the lawn in a field.

When one of the partygoers is asked how the food tastes, he says: "Yummy! Enjoying this ham in Smith field."

Best to avoid saying "ham" while referring to Will "Smith field." (Paul Williams/Flickr)

8. Having a pet skunk is against the law.

Hypothetical scenario:

"License and registration!" the officer says, flashing a light in the driver's eyes.

"No problem," the driver answers.

The officer pulls up his shirt to cover his nose. "Sir, not only were you speeding but your pet skunk in the backseat smells awful!"

The driver shakes his head. "No skunks. Just forgot to brush my teeth this morning."

9. It's against the law to hunt animals on Sundays, except raccoons (only until 2 am).

Hypothetical scenario:

On Sunday, November 7, a hunter catches a raccoon in a trap. A security guard recognizes this and abruptly demands answers.

The hunter says: "Well, given that Daylight Saving Time ended at 2:00 am, the time right now is, in fact, 1:33 am, not 2:33."

10. Using certain walking sticks in Virginia Beach is illegal.

Hypothetical scenario:

"Sir," a security guard says, "you can't use that walking stick."

The guy abruptly starts jogging in place. "Hakuna Matata! Now I have a jogging stick."