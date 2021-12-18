Macy's 'Believes in the Magic of Christmas'

Macy's 'Believe' campaign embodies the holiday spirit. (AshokaJegroo/Wikimedia Commons)

Since 2007, Macy's 'Believe' campaign has helped the Make-A-Wish foundation raise millions

New York City — Years ago I spent my first Christmas in the Big Apple. Given my love for the classic movie Elf, I just had to see Macy's during the holidays. Or as Buddy the Elf remarked: "I'm in a store, and I am singing!"

Indeed, when it comes to holiday traditions in NYC — Macy's at Herald Square reigns as "the World's Largest Store." And apparently, it just might be the most generous too.

Back in 2007, Macy's partnered with the Make-A-Wish foundation to launch their 'Believe' campaign.

When I first set foot in Macy's during the holidays, I was blown away by the festive atmosphere. Words like "dreamy" and "magical" first come to mind.

With the word "Believe" plastered around the store, children and adults alike are encouraged to write letters to Santa. So, I did. And have been doing so each holiday for years. After all, this holiday tradition steeped in giving and love embodies the holiday spirit.

Macy's donates for each letter sent to Santa. To date, the campaign has successfully raised upward of $10.8 million.

The campaign was inspired by a musical called Yes, Virginia. The musical tells a true story of a little girl who wrote to the New York Sun in 1897. She only wanted to know if Santa was real.

Indeed, the little girl believed in the magic of Christmas. And all things are possible to she who believes — all things are possible.

In short, with Macy’s recent additions to the campaign, such as a stylus and app which teaches children about being generous and kind, not to mention donating $1 per purchase — Buddy's favorite store does its part to uplift New York City and spread holiday love.

