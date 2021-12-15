Minneapolis, MN

10 Weird Laws in Minneapolis

Genius Turner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40dUqT_0dNhfzOk00
Not only is Minneapolis the "Twin Cities" but it's also the city with some of the weirdest laws.(Bobak Ha'Eri/Wikimedia Commons)

Minneapolis, MN — Like many music lovers, I've always wanted to visit Prince's hometown. After all, Minneapolis inspired his classic film and album, Purple Rain. Before visiting any new city, however, I usually familiarize myself with its basic laws.

In Minneapolis, it's illegal to cross state lines with a duck atop your head. This law left me scratching my duckless head. I couldn't help but wonder: whoever made up this law clearly intended to make Daffy Duck laugh. After all, such laws have been known to quack Daffy up.

In short, because the word weird is synonymous with "uncommon," here are ten weird laws in Minneapolis.

1. It's illegal to ride a motorcycle without a shirt.

  • Hypothetical scenario:

A guy gets pulled over for being shirtless while riding his Harley-Davidson. When the officer asks for license and registration, the guy points at another motorcyclist. "Hey," he says, "that guy's in underwear while riding his motorbike."

The cop hisses. "So what! He's wearing a shirt."

2. It's against the law to walk down an alley.

  • Hypothetical scenario:

Ah, but so long as you hop, skip or jump down an alley — everything should be fine.

3. Women who impersonate Santa Claus can face jail time.

  • Hypothetical scenario:

What if Kris Jenner marries a guy named, um, Doug Kringle. Kris then adopts her husband's last name. Ah, but when she hands out gifts at Xmas time, everyone will say: "Kris Kringle loves to give gifts but such impersonations are illegal."

4. It's against the law to stand around a building without having a reason for being there.

  • Hypothetical scenario:

After working for hours in a cramped home office, Tom steps out for some fresh air. While idly leaning against the side of his home, a neighbor warns: "Now don't linger too long, Tom. After all, such behavior looks illegal."

5. It's illegal for a red car to drive down Lake Street in Minneapolis.

  • Hypothetical scenario:

Perhaps back in the '80s, when Prince needed inspiration for a song, he spotted a red car illegally driving down Lake Street. Inspired, he then wrote: "Little Red Corvette . . . Baby, you're much too fast (Oh, oh)."

6. It's illegal for farmers to sleep with their animals.

  • Hypothetical scenario:

A farmer's wife notices he has bags under his eyes. She wonders why he's only been sleeping two hours a day.

After yawning, the farmer says: "Ever since I learned it was illegal to sleep with animals, to avoid sleeping with our pigs, I have to stay awake in the morning. And to avoid sleeping with cows, I have to stay awake in the evening. As for our sleeping goats and chickens — they keep me up all night."

7. According to State Law, Nursing Homes are only allowed to host Bingo twice a week.

  • Hypothetical scenario:

Family and friends gather at a nursing home. They're all in attendance to celebrate Grandpa's 100th birthday. When asked what he wants for his birthday, Grandpa says: "I want to play Bingo for my birthday but I can't."

"Why?" his granddaughter asks.

"Because," he says, "the nurse says 'three strikes and you're out' only applies to baseball, not playing Bingo weekly."

8. It's illegal to tease skunks.

  • Hypothetical scenario:

A skunk sprays a tree. A guy standing nearby catches a whiff and then covers his nose with a shirt.

"Hey pal," Park Security warns, "lay off on teasing the skunks or else."

9. It’s the law to keep your car clean.

  • Hypothetical scenario:

So if you're a fan of washing your car, consider switching to a truck or motorcycle (just remember to wear a T-shirt).

10. Minnesota "Declares Mosquitoes Public Nuisance"

  • Hypothetical scenario:

Saying mosquitoes are a nuisance in the land of 10,000 lakes is like saying fish crowding the sea "are a public nuisance."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
minneapolisminnesotalawsuncommonprince

Comments / 3

Published by

My writing is popular in academia (biology, psychology, etc.) and on websites such as Quora (millions of views) and Medium. Also, I'm signed to the same literary agency as Eckhart Tolle. In short, my sole mission in life is to serve my brothers and sisters from all walks of life. http://finalspeciescode.com/

New York City, NY
1864 followers

More from Genius Turner

Seattle, WA

10 Weird Laws in Seattle

Not only is Seattle the "Emerald City" but it's also the city with some of the weirdest laws.(Jeffery Hayes/Wikimedia Commons) Seattle, WA — Like many, I've always wanted to visit the city that gave us everything from Cobain's "Smell Like Teen Spirit" to Beast Mode's touchdowns. Before visiting any new city, however, I usually familiarize myself with its basic laws.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Kraft Will Pay You $20 not to Make Cheesecake for Christmas

Cheesecakes are in high demand during the holidays.(Kiliweb/Open Food Facts) Due to a cream cheese shortage, Kraft is proving to be "crafty" New York City — "There is a supply for every demand," Shinn once said. Indeed, with the widespread "out-of-stock" problems dominating the first holiday season post-COVID, the latest causality appears to be cream cheese.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

JFK Airport is Set to Receive an Almost $10 Billion Renovation

For years New Yorkers have called for a complete renovation of JFK Airport.(Doug Letterman/Wikimedia Commons) The nation's busiest airport is about to get some much-needed renovations.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Becomes Largest City to Give Voting Rights to Non-citizens

Lady Liberty has long served as a symbol of freedom and equal opportunity for new immigrants.(Ad Meskens/Wikimedia Commons) Nearly a million New Yorkers, classified as "non-citizens," will be able to vote.

Read full story
30 comments
New York City, NY

According to a Study, NYC Ranks 10th Among the "Funnest" Cities in America

Unsurprisingly the City That Never Sleeps ranks among the "funnest" cities in the nation.(Terabass/Wikimedia Commons) A Recent Study Ranks New York City 10th Among U.S. Fun Cities.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

10 Weird Laws in Nashville

Not only is Nashville the "Music City" but it's also the city with some of the weirdest laws.(Djgmix/pixabay) Nashville, TN — Like many music lovers, I've always wanted to visit the place where the "King of Rock and Roll" launched his recording career. Before visiting any new city, however, I usually familiarize myself with its basic laws.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

New York City Hopes to Get 100% Clean Energy by 2040

Within the next two decades, city officials hope to supply 100 percent clean power to the City That Never Sleeps.(Clean Energy Resource Teams/Flickr) Despite the success of clean power in upstate New York, NYC primarily relies on power from fossil fuels.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

10 Weird Laws in Phoenix

Not only is Phoenix the "Valley of the Sun" but it's also the city with some of the weirdest laws.(Alan Stark/Flickr) Phoenix, AZ — Like many basketball fans, the defending Western Conference Champions converted me into a Suns' fan. And so, I'd like to one day attend a Suns' home game. Before visiting any new city, however, I usually familiarize myself with its basic laws.

Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

Despite Fears of New COVID Variant, Mayor-elect Adams Traveled to Ghana for Prayer

Because "faith" is unseen yet felt, Mayor-elect Adams has faith a spiritual journey to Africa is the best way to start his mayoral tenure.(VINnews/Wikimedia Commons) Despite fears, Adams has embarked on a spiritual journey to pray.

Read full story
7 comments
Miami, FL

10 Weird Laws in Miami

Not only is Miami the "Magic City" but it's also the city with some of the weirdest laws.(Maciek Lulko/Flickr) Miami, FL — "I'm going to take my talents to South Beach and join the Miami Heat." LeBron's now famed decision inspired me, like so many others, to one day visit the Magic City. Before visiting any new city, however, I usually familiarize myself with its basic laws.

Read full story
7 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Set to Give Nearly a Million Non-citizens Voting Rights

A landmark voting bill, if passed, will allow legal residents and others to vote in city elections.(April Sikorski/Wikimedia Commons) If approved, this bill will make NYC the largest municipality in American history to allow legal residents voting rights.

Read full story
64 comments
Denver, CO

10 Weird Laws in Denver

Not only is Denver the "Mile-High City" but it's also the city with some of the weirdest laws. (Bear looking in Denver Convention Center.)(DMCA/Pxfuel) Denver, CO — Like many basketball fans, reigning MVP Nikola Jokic converted me into a Nuggets fan. And so, I'd like to one day attend a Nuggets' home game. Before visiting any new city, however, I usually familiarize myself with its basic laws.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

A Survey Surprisingly Reveals Over Half the Officers Wish They'd Never Joined the NYPD

Few occupations are as emotionally taxing as being an officer in America's biggest city.(AdmiralHalsey/Wikimedia Commons) According to a recent survey, more than half of NYPD's force wish they'd never joined.

Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

New Yorkers are Reportedly Lukewarm About the Return of the Ball Drop

The annual New Year's ball drop in Times Square is among history's most iconic traditions.(gigi_nyc/Flickr) Though the City Intends to Bring the New Year in with a Bang, New Yorkers Seem Unconcerned.

Read full story
Omaha, NE

10 Weird Laws in Omaha

Not only is Omaha the "Gateway to the West" but it's also the city with some of the weirdest laws.(Marc Schaefer/Unsplash) Omaha, NE — Like most boxing fans, I'm inspired by Terence "Bud" Crawford. And so, quite naturally, I'd like to one day visit his hometown. Before visiting any new city, however, I usually familiarize myself with its basic laws.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

Mayor-Elect Adams Calls NYC So "Boring Now"

The next Mayor suggests he dozes off whenever trying to have fun in The City That Never Sleeps.(Krystalb97/Wikimedia Commons) Along with offering late-night host Colbert unique gifts, Adams complained NYC has become boring.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

10 Weird Laws in Kansas City

Not only is Kansas City the "City of Fountains" but it's also the city with some of the weirdest laws.(Timothy Dykes/Unsplash) Kansas City, MO — Like most football fans, Patrick Mahomes converted me into a Chiefs fan. And so, quite naturally, I'd like to attend at least one Chiefs' home game this year. Before visiting any new city, however, I usually familiarize myself with its basic laws.

Read full story
1 comments

With Ticket Prices Boosting 41 percent, Panthers Fans Celebrate Cam Newton's Return

Panthers nation is thrilled to welcome "Super Cam" back.(Pantherfan11/Wikimedia Commons) Panther Nation is stoked to welcome back the best player in franchise history. Charlotte, NC — In the NFL's storied 100 seasons, roughly 27,000 players have suited up for a game. But of these players, only 8 can boast of having won a Heisman in college and an MVP in the NFL. Cam Newton is 1 of the 8.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

10 Weird Laws in Atlanta

When Andre 3000 said he loved Atlanta for its "weirdness," he just as well had added for its weird laws, too.( David Shankbone/Wikimedia Commons) Atlanta, GA — Like many music lovers, I've always wanted to visit the current "mecca of hip-hop" and trendy fashion. Before visiting any new city, however, I usually familiarize myself with its basic laws.

Read full story
34 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy