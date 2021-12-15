New York City, NY

JFK Airport is Set to Receive an Almost $10 Billion Renovation

Genius Turner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yWsgL_0dMzGjhY00
For years New Yorkers have called for a complete renovation of JFK Airport.(Doug Letterman/Wikimedia Commons)

The nation's busiest airport is about to get some much-needed renovations

New York City — A few years ago, I stood patiently waiting in line at JFK. Not for boarding but for the restroom. Though I couldn't quite see the goings-on up ahead, I clearly overheard one guy say to another: "Hey pal, maybe next time consider being a bathroom Superhero."

The other guy, in a thick New Yorker accent, replied: "Can't be Flush Gordon when the toilet handle is missing."

And such has been the reputation of NYC's famed John F. Kennedy International Airport. Yet with the recent news private partners will be investing $9.5 billion to overhaul several terminals, perhaps times are about to change.

"I want to ensure that everyone traveling to New York has a welcoming and streamlined experience, and that New Yorkers have the modernized transportation hubs they deserve," Governor Hochul said. "The time to get large infrastructure projects done is now."

Indeed, as my grandfather used to love to say: why wear a watch when the only time is now or never?

Though the overhaul and repairs had been planned for years, the renovations stalled due to the pandemic and financing concerns. But according to the NY Times, "The $1 trillion infrastructure bill that President Biden signed last month provided funding that helped resolve the issues that had blocked the projects."

In short, not only will such massive renovations ease the travel experience but also the project is expected to create more than 10,000 new jobs.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
nycjfkgovernorairportrenovate

Comments / 0

Published by

My writing is popular in academia (biology, psychology, etc.) and on websites such as Quora (millions of views) and Medium. Also, I'm signed to the same literary agency as Eckhart Tolle. In short, my sole mission in life is to serve my brothers and sisters from all walks of life. http://finalspeciescode.com/

New York City, NY
1872 followers

More from Genius Turner

Virginia Beach, VA

10 Weird Laws in Virginia Beach

Not only is Virginia Beach the "Resort City" but it's also the city with some of the weirdest laws.(Dda635/Wikimedia Commons) Virginia Beach, VA — Like many, I've always wanted to visit the city that tops most lists for best beaches. Before visiting any new city, however, I usually familiarize myself with its basic laws.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Macy's 'Believes in the Magic of Christmas'

Macy's 'Believe' campaign embodies the holiday spirit.(AshokaJegroo/Wikimedia Commons) Since 2007, Macy's 'Believe' campaign has helped the Make-A-Wish foundation raise millions.

Read full story
Seattle, WA

10 Weird Laws in Seattle

Not only is Seattle the "Emerald City" but it's also the city with some of the weirdest laws.(Jeffery Hayes/Wikimedia Commons) Seattle, WA — Like many, I've always wanted to visit the city that gave us everything from Cobain's "Smell Like Teen Spirit" to Beast Mode's touchdowns. Before visiting any new city, however, I usually familiarize myself with its basic laws.

Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

Kraft Will Pay You $20 not to Make Cheesecake for Christmas

Cheesecakes are in high demand during the holidays.(Kiliweb/Open Food Facts) Due to a cream cheese shortage, Kraft is proving to be "crafty" New York City — "There is a supply for every demand," Shinn once said. Indeed, with the widespread "out-of-stock" problems dominating the first holiday season post-COVID, the latest causality appears to be cream cheese.

Read full story
1 comments
Minneapolis, MN

10 Weird Laws in Minneapolis

Not only is Minneapolis the "Twin Cities" but it's also the city with some of the weirdest laws.(Bobak Ha'Eri/Wikimedia Commons) Minneapolis, MN — Like many music lovers, I've always wanted to visit Prince's hometown. After all, Minneapolis inspired his classic film and album, Purple Rain. Before visiting any new city, however, I usually familiarize myself with its basic laws.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Becomes Largest City to Give Voting Rights to Non-citizens

Lady Liberty has long served as a symbol of freedom and equal opportunity for new immigrants.(Ad Meskens/Wikimedia Commons) Nearly a million New Yorkers, classified as "non-citizens," will be able to vote.

Read full story
30 comments
New York City, NY

According to a Study, NYC Ranks 10th Among the "Funnest" Cities in America

Unsurprisingly the City That Never Sleeps ranks among the "funnest" cities in the nation.(Terabass/Wikimedia Commons) A Recent Study Ranks New York City 10th Among U.S. Fun Cities.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

10 Weird Laws in Nashville

Not only is Nashville the "Music City" but it's also the city with some of the weirdest laws.(Djgmix/pixabay) Nashville, TN — Like many music lovers, I've always wanted to visit the place where the "King of Rock and Roll" launched his recording career. Before visiting any new city, however, I usually familiarize myself with its basic laws.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

New York City Hopes to Get 100% Clean Energy by 2040

Within the next two decades, city officials hope to supply 100 percent clean power to the City That Never Sleeps.(Clean Energy Resource Teams/Flickr) Despite the success of clean power in upstate New York, NYC primarily relies on power from fossil fuels.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

10 Weird Laws in Phoenix

Not only is Phoenix the "Valley of the Sun" but it's also the city with some of the weirdest laws.(Alan Stark/Flickr) Phoenix, AZ — Like many basketball fans, the defending Western Conference Champions converted me into a Suns' fan. And so, I'd like to one day attend a Suns' home game. Before visiting any new city, however, I usually familiarize myself with its basic laws.

Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

Despite Fears of New COVID Variant, Mayor-elect Adams Traveled to Ghana for Prayer

Because "faith" is unseen yet felt, Mayor-elect Adams has faith a spiritual journey to Africa is the best way to start his mayoral tenure.(VINnews/Wikimedia Commons) Despite fears, Adams has embarked on a spiritual journey to pray.

Read full story
7 comments
Miami, FL

10 Weird Laws in Miami

Not only is Miami the "Magic City" but it's also the city with some of the weirdest laws.(Maciek Lulko/Flickr) Miami, FL — "I'm going to take my talents to South Beach and join the Miami Heat." LeBron's now famed decision inspired me, like so many others, to one day visit the Magic City. Before visiting any new city, however, I usually familiarize myself with its basic laws.

Read full story
7 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Set to Give Nearly a Million Non-citizens Voting Rights

A landmark voting bill, if passed, will allow legal residents and others to vote in city elections.(April Sikorski/Wikimedia Commons) If approved, this bill will make NYC the largest municipality in American history to allow legal residents voting rights.

Read full story
64 comments
Denver, CO

10 Weird Laws in Denver

Not only is Denver the "Mile-High City" but it's also the city with some of the weirdest laws. (Bear looking in Denver Convention Center.)(DMCA/Pxfuel) Denver, CO — Like many basketball fans, reigning MVP Nikola Jokic converted me into a Nuggets fan. And so, I'd like to one day attend a Nuggets' home game. Before visiting any new city, however, I usually familiarize myself with its basic laws.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

A Survey Surprisingly Reveals Over Half the Officers Wish They'd Never Joined the NYPD

Few occupations are as emotionally taxing as being an officer in America's biggest city.(AdmiralHalsey/Wikimedia Commons) According to a recent survey, more than half of NYPD's force wish they'd never joined.

Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

New Yorkers are Reportedly Lukewarm About the Return of the Ball Drop

The annual New Year's ball drop in Times Square is among history's most iconic traditions.(gigi_nyc/Flickr) Though the City Intends to Bring the New Year in with a Bang, New Yorkers Seem Unconcerned.

Read full story
Omaha, NE

10 Weird Laws in Omaha

Not only is Omaha the "Gateway to the West" but it's also the city with some of the weirdest laws.(Marc Schaefer/Unsplash) Omaha, NE — Like most boxing fans, I'm inspired by Terence "Bud" Crawford. And so, quite naturally, I'd like to one day visit his hometown. Before visiting any new city, however, I usually familiarize myself with its basic laws.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

Mayor-Elect Adams Calls NYC So "Boring Now"

The next Mayor suggests he dozes off whenever trying to have fun in The City That Never Sleeps.(Krystalb97/Wikimedia Commons) Along with offering late-night host Colbert unique gifts, Adams complained NYC has become boring.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

10 Weird Laws in Kansas City

Not only is Kansas City the "City of Fountains" but it's also the city with some of the weirdest laws.(Timothy Dykes/Unsplash) Kansas City, MO — Like most football fans, Patrick Mahomes converted me into a Chiefs fan. And so, quite naturally, I'd like to attend at least one Chiefs' home game this year. Before visiting any new city, however, I usually familiarize myself with its basic laws.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy