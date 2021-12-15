JFK Airport is Set to Receive an Almost $10 Billion Renovation

For years New Yorkers have called for a complete renovation of JFK Airport. (Doug Letterman/Wikimedia Commons)

The nation's busiest airport is about to get some much-needed renovations

New York City — A few years ago, I stood patiently waiting in line at JFK. Not for boarding but for the restroom. Though I couldn't quite see the goings-on up ahead, I clearly overheard one guy say to another: "Hey pal, maybe next time consider being a bathroom Superhero."

The other guy, in a thick New Yorker accent, replied: "Can't be Flush Gordon when the toilet handle is missing."

And such has been the reputation of NYC's famed John F. Kennedy International Airport. Yet with the recent news private partners will be investing $9.5 billion to overhaul several terminals, perhaps times are about to change.

"I want to ensure that everyone traveling to New York has a welcoming and streamlined experience, and that New Yorkers have the modernized transportation hubs they deserve," Governor Hochul said. "The time to get large infrastructure projects done is now."

Indeed, as my grandfather used to love to say: why wear a watch when the only time is now or never?

Though the overhaul and repairs had been planned for years, the renovations stalled due to the pandemic and financing concerns. But according to the NY Times, "The $1 trillion infrastructure bill that President Biden signed last month provided funding that helped resolve the issues that had blocked the projects."

In short, not only will such massive renovations ease the travel experience but also the project is expected to create more than 10,000 new jobs.

