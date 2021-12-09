New York City, NY

According to a Study, NYC Ranks 10th Among the "Funnest" Cities in America

Genius Turner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oGTQt_0dIbX4gB00
Unsurprisingly the City That Never Sleeps ranks among the "funnest" cities in the nation.(Terabass/Wikimedia Commons)

A Recent Study Ranks New York City 10th Among U.S. Fun Cities

New York City — The iconic novelist John Updike was once asked to reveal his "true" feelings about New York City. Updike cocked his head slightly and smiled, as if briefly reminiscing about the City of Dreams.

Updike then famously replied:

The true New Yorker secretly believes that people living anywhere else have to be, in some sense, kidding.

Despite being crowded, cranky and so expensive local grocers proudly advertise watermelons being on "sale" for $10, NYC still cracked the top ten list of "fun cities."

According to a WalletHub ranking, the City That Never Sleeps ranks in the Top 5 best places to find entertainment, despite being the most expensive place to have fun.

Because "fun," like beauty, lies in the eye of the beholder, WalletHub defined its ranking of fun cities as follows:

[A fun city] packs a little bit of everything for everyone — except maybe people seeking the most extreme of thrills. In a city with enough variety, you won’t have to compromise with your friends, your family or even yourself about the next fun activity to do alone or together.

As the U.S. News & World Report's ranking notes: "For centuries, New York City has been a leader in trade and culture, redefining everything from fashion trends to what a proper bagel with schmear should taste like.”

Perhaps most fascinating of all was this: of the study's included 182 cities, New York City ranked last in terms of affordability yet still — somehow — managed to rank in the top ten among funnest cities.

In short, John Steinbeck put it best:

Its climate is a scandal, its politics are used to frighten children, its traffic is madness, its competition is murderous. But there is one thing about it: once you have lived in New York and it has become your home, no place else is good enough.

