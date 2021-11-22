New York City, NY

A Survey Surprisingly Reveals Over Half the Officers Wish They'd Never Joined the NYPD

Few occupations are as emotionally taxing as being an officer in America's biggest city.(AdmiralHalsey/Wikimedia Commons)

According to a recent survey, more than half of NYPD's force wish they'd never joined

New York City — According to an eye-opening internal department survey of 6,000 uniformed officers, more than half of NYPD's force wish they can turn back the hands of time.

“My retirement date is next month,” a 20-year veteran officer, named Dan, wrote in. “I can’t wait to run out of here.”

“There is no other profession that is scrutinized as much as we are,” an NYPD sergeant complained. “The far-left-leaning politics are absolutely destroying the city of New York.”

The growing sentiment, at least reflected in the survey, appears to be this: over half of the NYPD has come to view policing as a somewhat thankless job. After all, roughly 75 percent of the officers feel the public doesn't have a good relationship with the NYPD.

According to the NY Post, which obtained the internal department survey:

A staggering 80 percent of the officers, detectives, sergeants, lieutenants and captains surveyed now fear aggressively fighting crime because of the threat of criminal liability,  being sued, or being unfairly disciplined.

Surely the last thing New Yorkers want to hear is half the officers patrolling Gotham City regret they ever signed up.

“New York City police officers are well past our breaking point, and Mayor de Blasio and the outgoing City Council are still piling on with policies that punish cops and erode public safety,” Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch told The Post.

In short, with the new year approaching, perhaps at the stroke of midnight on New Year's Eve, the public and NYPD together will consider substituting "Auld Lang Syne" for the Beatles — "All You Need is Love."

