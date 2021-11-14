Atlanta, GA

10 Weird Laws in Atlanta

Genius Turner

When Andre 3000 said he loved Atlanta for its "weirdness," he just as well had added for its weird laws, too.( David Shankbone/Wikimedia Commons)

Atlanta, GA — Like many music lovers, I've always wanted to visit the current "mecca of hip-hop" and trendy fashion. Before visiting any new city, however, I usually familiarize myself with its basic laws.

In Atlanta, it's illegal to either give or get a piggyback ride from another male. This law left me scratching my head. After all, what if a farmer decides to ride his piggy's back and the pig happens to be a male? And so, with that being said, here are ten weird laws in Atlanta.

1. It's illegal to wear a hat in a movie theater.

But feel free to enjoy the movie while wearing a baseball cap, a headscarf and all other such "cranium accessories."

2. Throwing rocks or stones at a bird is against the law.

Now you know why pigeons — while flying around — love bragging: "Sticks and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt me."

3. It's illegal to use goldfish as a prize in Bingo.

During a heated game, one of the players shouts: "Bingo!"

The host hurries to her side. "Here," he says. "Enjoy your new goldfish and shiny fishbowl."

The winning player shakes her head. "Sir, it's illegal to give goldfish as a prize."

"Oops!" the host says. "I meant to hand you this package of Goldfish crackers. Enjoy."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MgbXH_0cwbHa2900
Apparently few Bingo prizes top winning a package of yummy Goldfish crackers.(Tacinte/Open Food Facts)

4. It's against the law to live on a boat for more than 30 days during the calendar year.

A security guard at the Chattahoochee River approaches a docked boat. "Sir," he warns, "this year you've now been living on this boat for 30 days. That's illegal."

The sailor smiles and then says: "If George Hudson gets to make up Daylight Saving Time and Pope Gregory gets to invent his own calendar, I'm inventing my only calendar, too. And it has 29 days in each year!"

5. It's illegal to tie a giraffe to a pole or street lamp.

But if there's a fire hydrant handy, tie as many giraffes as you'd like.

6. Carrying an ice cream cone in your back pocket on a Sunday is illegal.

No matter how popular Pharrell's clothing line may appear, on Sunday's avoid wearing his Icecream jeans — with the ice cream cone pictured on the jeans' back pocket.

7. It's illegal to keep a donkey in a bathtub.

And who made this law, Donkey from Shrek? Perhaps he's more of a "shower" kinda guy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38tjEd_0cwbHa2900
Shrek knows if there's one thing his pal, Donkey, doesn't like is being confined to bathtubs.(Sanjeev Beekeeper/Flickr)

8. Members of the State Assembly may not be ticketed for speeding while the State Assembly is in session.

"I can't believe how fast cars have been speeding," a concerned husband says. "Since when did NASCAR relocate to Peachtree Street?"

His wife laughs. "Oh, that just means the State Assembly is still in session. Members love that loophole."

9. On Mondays, after 11 pm, it's illegal to whistle.

No wonder the Atlanta Hawks always lose home games on Monday. After all, by the fourth quarter — the referees stop blowing their whistles for fouls.

10. It's illegal to picnic in a graveyard.

But if you can find a cemetery, feel free to barbecue or picnic or even host a family reunion.

