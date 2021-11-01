Austin, TX

The Richest Person in History May Open a New College in Austin

Genius Turner

Some say Elon Musk is on pace to become the world's first trillionaire.(James Duncan Davidson/expolk.online)

Musk tweeted his plans to open a new university in Austin

Austin, TX — Of all the places I've ever lived, Austin is the hippest city. By far.

"Keep Austin Weird" is the slogan. And from the moment Joe Rogan relocated to Austin, his frequent guests such as Elon Musk and Dave Chappelle have been spotted hanging out in the ATX.

Now, Musk appears ready to one-up his pal, Rogan. Soon, UT's "Hook 'em Horns" may have to take a backseat to Musk's "Texas Institute of Technology & Science."

Musk, a college dropout, for years has openly criticized traditional universities. "I think college is basically for fun," he once said, "and to prove that you can do your chores, but they're not for learning." Perhaps now — Musk has his sights set on shaking things up.

Given Musk's past stance on the traditional college route, many took to Twitter to air out their frustrations.

If you don’t believe in college education…why build an University?— Shantidut Bansode (@shantidut)

On the other hand, some — such as Dr. Patel — see things differently, even asking: "How can I apply?"

As for why Musk's now interested in opening his own universe, pardon, university, perhaps the mere fact he's now worth $300,000,000,000, it's human nature for this mega-billionaire to feel as if the world's an oyster . . . his personal finger food. No silverware is needed.

"Elon Musk becomes the first person to be worth more than $300 billion," reads the incredible CBS News headline.

Because numbers are abstract and humans primarily think in concrete pictures, perhaps the following illustration helps to shed light on Musk's staggering net worth:

Elon Musk's net worth = 300,000 millionaires.

Here's what pure capitalism looks like up close — when held under that ole philosopher's magnifying glass called "reductio ad absurdum."

And if you think Musk's besting Bezos for the right to transport earthlings to Mars in a giant rocket called "Starship" sounds mind-boggling, if not absurd, or Musk's recent hint at starting his own university in Austin sounds incredible, if not absurd . . .

. . . Ah, just wait.

A decade from now, as Musk eyes that glittering "Trillionaire" tape splashed across the finish line, he'll once again remind the world why he once said:

I would like to die on Mars.

