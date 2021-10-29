New York City, NY

10 Free Events to Celebrate Halloween Weekend in NYC

Genius Turner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J4HDO_0ccCr3GG00
It's now "Happy Halloween" time in the City That Never Sleeps.(Dave Bledsoe/Flickr)

New York City — Because time is short and fun is long, particularly on Halloween, you don't need me to remind you how fast time flies. Especially during a New York Minute! And so, in hopes of saving New Yorkers some precious time, here's a quick list of 10 free events to celebrate Halloween weekend.

After all, as Chris Rock once joked: the only thing better than "fun" is "free and fun."

1. NYC Halloween Parade 2021

Initially, the annual Village Halloween Parade was set to be canceled (lack of funds). But thanks to some Good Samaritans — Jason Feldman and his wife Missy — the "nation's most wildly creative public participatory event in the greatest city in the world" is back on.

The fun starts at 7 pm, on Halloween.

2. Central Park Halloween Pumpkin Flotilla 2021

Bring and carve your own pumpkin to see it float with other jack-o'-lanterns in the world's most iconic park.

The fun starts at 4 and ends at 7 pm, on Halloween.

3. Fort Greene's Annual BAMboo Block Party

Absent last year, the community's Halloween celebration is back. Expect plenty of candy giveaways and carnival games for the children. Also, there'll be arts and crafts, music, and a costume contest.

The fun starts on Halloween.

4. Bronx Night Market: Halloween at Fordham Plaza

If you're a foodie, here's the place to be. They'll also host the "season finale at Fordham Plaza with a costume contest, trick or treating, a bloody pie-eating contest, a DJ and a band." As for price, though the food carries a tag, the lively Halloween atmosphere is free.

The fun starts on Halloween Eve, 4-10 pm.

5. Roam Chelsea Market

The historic Chelsea Market is packed with free and fun Halloween scares. Tucked between shops and restaurants you're bound to cross paths with some of your favorite creepy characters.

The market opens daily till 2 am on most nights,

6. New York Botanical Garden's Scarecrows & Pumpkins Takeover

If your costume this year happens to be Dorothy, well, you're bound to feel like "there's no place like home" at NY's Botanical Garden. After all, countless scarecrows lacking brains are set to roam the garden, along with huge puppets and giant pumpkins.

The fun starts 10 am – 6 pm (ends Oct. 31).

7. Art Inspired By ... Pumpkin Paint Party

If you're up for a spooky evening of painting pumpkins, here's your place!

The fun starts 6:00 pm – 7:30 p.m. (Oct. 29).

8. American Museum of Natural history (pay-what-you-wish option)

With T-Rex and friends stalking, you're bound to feel thrills and chills while visiting the museum. The halls are set to be filled with "trick-or-treating, craft and cartoon characters."

The fun runs Wednesday – Sunday, 10 am – 5:30 pm.

9. Movie Night at Crocheron Park: Gremlins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cW26a_0ccCr3GG00
The Mogwai fed after midnight.(Travis Falligant/Flickr)

It's officially time for miniature green monsters!

Boy “Look Mister, there are some rules that you’ve got to follow.”
Billy Peltzer – “Yeah, what kind of rules?”
Boy – “First of all, keep him out of the light, he hates bright light, especially sunlight, it’ll kill him. Second, don’t give him any water, not even to drink. But the most important rule, the rule you can never forget, no matter how much he cries, no matter how much he begs, never feed him after midnight.”

The fun starts at 6:15 pm – 8:00 pm (Oct. 29).

10. Highbridge Spooktacular Halloween Party

"Let’s celebrate the Halloween season with an afternoon of seasonally-themed games, arts & crafts, and fun activities," says it all.

The fun starts 11:00 am – 3:00 pm (Sat.).

Comments / 0

