Chicago, IL

10 of the Weirdest Laws in Chicago

Genius Turner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zqjgw_0cbFh7Zy00
Not only is Chicago the "Windy City" but it's also the city with some of the weirdest laws.(julio andres rosario ortiz/Unsplash)

CHICAGO — "Nephew," my uncle Reggie once said, "I've traveled all around the world, but there's no place like Chicago!"

Sure, my uncle won a Super Bowl wearing a Bears' uniform, so it's only natural for him to love the Windy City. Even so, his point is well taken. After all, to know Chicago is to love Chicago. Yet for as much as Uncle Reggie brags about Chicago, he never mentions this:

Chi-Town also tops the list of cities with the weirdest laws.

And so, with that being said, here are ten of the weirdest laws in Chicago.

1. It's illegal to fish in your pajamas within the city limits.

A security guard spots someone in pajamas fishing at the Chicago River. "Hey," the guard barks, "it's illegal to fish in your pajamas!"

The fisherman scratches his head. "So you're telling me I've got fish in my pajamas, man?"

2. It's illegal to throw stink balls.

No wonder the Bears' quarterbacks rarely throw passes nowadays.

3. Misleading movie titles is against the law.

Halfway into The Lord of the Rings, some angry moviegoer storms out. "I demand a refund and . . . and may even press charges!" he shouts at the box office clerk.

"Why, sir?" the clerk kindly asks.

"Because," he says, "I expected to see a movie about Liberace, but this movie's title misled me!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YCB9j_0cbFh7Zy00
Liberace — the Lord of the Rings.(feastoffun.com/flickr)

4. Dining in a restaurant that's on fire is against the law.

Ah, perhaps lawmakers misunderstood whoever said Lou Malnati's has pizza "to die for."

5. It's illegal to fly a kite.

Hard to imagine anyone breaking this law in the Windy City. After all, the wind gusts do most of the kite flying.

6. It's illegal to take a French poodle to the opera.

Somewhere Dr. Evil is gesturing with his pinky while mumbling: "Ah, but they never said I couldn't bring Cujo and my pit bull to attend this evening's showing of The Phantom of the Opera."

7. It’s illegal for an unmarried woman to call a bachelor “Mister.”

"Hey, T," the lady says.

"That's Mister T, lady!" an angry Mr. T fires back. "I pity the fool."

She shakes her head. "Sorry, T, but it's against the law to address you as 'Mister'. I'm unmarried."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c7TLk_0cbFh7Zy00
Mr. T even got furious with Hulk Hogan for refusing to address him as "Mister."(Tom Simpson/Flickr)

8. It’s illegal to fish while seated on a giraffe’s neck.

But feel free to eat fish while . . . seated on a giraffe's neck.

9. Dancing barefoot is illegal.

Aha! But the law never said Chicagoans couldn't dance with "bare feet."

10. Allowing your pet to have poor hygiene is against the law.

Okay, I guess since Wrigley's chewing gum was invented in Chicago, why not invent "Wrigley's Doggie Gum" too?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

My writing is popular in academia (biology, psychology, etc.) and on websites such as Quora (millions of views) and Medium. Also, I'm signed to the same literary agency as Eckhart Tolle. In short, my sole mission in life is to serve my brothers and sisters from all walks of life. http://finalspeciescode.com/

New York City, NY
1318 followers

More from Genius Turner

Austin, TX

10 Weird Laws in Austin

Given the slogan "Keep Austin Weird," unsurprisingly Austin has some of the weirdest laws.(Scott Beale/Flickr) Austin, TX — When Austin's Mayor was asked about his experience on the Joe Rogan Experience, Adler answered: "It's Keep Austin Weird. He [Joe] fits in."

Read full story
Austin, TX

The Richest Person in History May Open a New College in Austin

Some say Elon Musk is on pace to become the world's first trillionaire.(James Duncan Davidson/expolk.online) Musk tweeted his plans to open a new university in Austin. Austin, TX — Of all the places I've ever lived, Austin is the hippest city. By far.

Read full story
4 comments
Milwaukee, WI

10 of the Weirdest Laws in Milwaukee

Not only is Milwaukee the "Cream City" but it's also the city with some of the weirdest laws.(Luke Jones/Unsplash) Milwaukee, WI — Like many basketball fans around the country, Giannis converted me into a Bucks fan. And so, quite naturally, I've vowed to attend at least one Bucks' home game this year. Before visiting any new city, however, I usually familiarize myself with its basic laws.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

Due to Mandate, NYC Anxiously Braces for Fewer Cops Patrolling the Streets

NYPD helped New York City Rank 12th on this year's list of the world's safest cities for travelers.(NYC Department of Transportation/Flickr) New York City is now bracing for a possible shortage of police officers.

Read full story
8 comments
New York City, NY

You'll be Surprised to Know Which NYC Neighborhood Ranks as the Safest

Apparently these high-rise apartments come from Houses development in the safest NYC neighborhood.(Tdorante10/Wikimedia Commons) New York City — "Assumptions are made," said Einstein, "and most assumptions are wrong."

Read full story
7 comments
New York City, NY

10 Free Events to Celebrate Halloween Weekend in NYC

It's now "Happy Halloween" time in the City That Never Sleeps.(Dave Bledsoe/Flickr) New York City — Because time is short and fun is long, particularly on Halloween, you don't need me to remind you how fast time flies. Especially during a New York Minute! And so, in hopes of saving New Yorkers some precious time, here's a quick list of 10 free events to celebrate Halloween weekend.

Read full story
Indianapolis, IN

10 of the Weirdest Laws in Indianapolis

Not only is Indianapolis the "Railroad City" but it's also the city with some of the weirdest laws.(Roberto Nickson/Unsplash) Indianapolis, IN — Like many sports fans around the nation, I've always wanted to experience the Indianapolis 500. After all, to be in a sea of 100,000+ boisterous fans at the Motor Speedway tops the bucket list for most sports fans.

Read full story
6 comments
Buffalo, NY

10 of the Weirdest Laws in Buffalo

Not only is Buffalo the "Queen City" but it's also the city with some of the weirdest laws.(Stephen Leonardi/Unsplash) Buffalo, NY — Like many New Yorkers, I find myself rooting for the Bills. After all, they'll most likely end the season with more wins than the Giants and Jets combined. And so, I'll possibly catch a playoff game at Highmark.

Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

New York City Ranks #32 on List of '‘Best Places To Retire’

NYC has by far the highest population density of any city in the nation.(Nanira/Pixabay.com) Though NYC didn't top the list, it was included in the 150 best places to retire in America.

Read full story
2 comments

With Kyrie Irving Possibly Skipping the Season, Nets Now Considering a Trade

With Irving in the lineup, the Nets are the best in the league. But without him, they're just another "decent" team.(Erik Cleves Kristensen/Flickr) With Irving showing no signs of getting vaccinated, Nets front office now pondering a trade.

Read full story
6 comments
Charlotte, NC

10 of the Weirdest Laws in Charlotte

Not only is Charlotte the "Queen City" but it's also the city with some of the weirdest laws(Armin Lotfi/Unsplash) Charlotte, NC — Like many basketball fans around the country, LaMelo Ball converted me into a Hornets fan. And so, quite naturally, I've vowed to attend at least one Hornets home game this year. Before visiting any new city, however, I usually familiarize myself with its basic laws.

Read full story
11 comments
Newark, NJ

A Proposed $110 Million Bridge is the Latest Step in Newark’s ‘Makeover’

For years, officials have called for making renovations to Jersey's largest city and cultural capital.(Alex Grichenko/PublicDomainPictures) Officials hope to move forward with a proposed bridge connecting Downtown Newark and Ironbound.

Read full story
3 comments
Newark, NJ

10 of the Weirdest Laws in Newark

Not only is Newark the "Brick City" but it's also the city with some of the weirdest laws.(Raoul Droog/Unsplash) Newark, NJ — "Hollywood is Newark, New Jersey with palm trees," Weegee once said. For this reason, I've always been fascinated by Brick City. Before visiting any new city, however, I usually familiarize myself with its basic laws.

Read full story
8 comments
New York City, NY

Here's Why So Many New Yorkers are Moving to Philadelphia

Apparently, New Yorkers have a newfound appreciation for the City of Brotherly Love.(Parks & Trails New York/Flickr) With Philly being so close to NYC and having cheaper housing, 'New Yorkers are definitely coming here in droves'

Read full story
23 comments
Detroit, MI

10 of the Weirdest Laws in Detroit

Not only is Detroit the "Motor City" but it's also the city where visitors can "discover" some of the weirdest laws.(Paolo Nicolello/Unsplash) Detroit, MI — "Detroit is big enough to matter in the world," said Pierce, "and small enough for you to matter in it." For this reason, I've always wanted to visit Motown. Before visiting any new city, however, I usually familiarize myself with its basic laws.

Read full story
9 comments
New York City, NY

With New Yorkers Complaining the Tap Water Tastes Dirty, the City Offers Explanations

New York City, despite being known for its high-quality tap water, of late has failed to live up to its reputation.(JerzyGorecki/Pixabay) With complaints of dirty tap water rising by the day, the city recently addressed the issue.

Read full story
New York City, NY

10 Unwritten Rules for Riding Subways that Most New Yorkers Know

Riding subways in the Big Apple comes packaged with tons of unspoken rules.(WNYC New York Public Radio/Flickr) New York City — Years ago when I first moved to NYC, like most newbies I was deaf to hearing the unspoken subway rules.

Read full story
5 comments
Columbus, OH

10 of the Weirdest Laws in Columbus

Not only is Columbus the "Discovery City" but it's also the city where visitors can "discover" some of the weirdest laws.(Shane/Unsplash) Columbus, OH — Like many football fans, I've always wanted to attend a Buckeyes home game. After all, The Horseshoe is the most iconic stadium in college football. Before visiting any new city, however, I usually familiarize myself with its basic laws.

Read full story
3 comments

With the Bills Favored to Win the Super Bowl, Cole Beasley's Poor Play — Due to Fans Booing — is Bad Timing

Buffalo is known for having one of the most passionate fan bases in the NFL.(Matthew D. Britt/Flickr) An All-Pro receiver pouting over boos may be bad timing for this year's Super Bowl favorite.

Read full story
15 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy