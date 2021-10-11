NY Ethics Panel to Investigate Itself Over Cuomo's $5 Million Book Deal

Cuomo's mega-book deal left more eyebrows raised than a Botox doctor. (DonkeyHotey/Flickr)

The public ethics commission called a special meeting to reexamine its decision to allow Cuomo to write a memoir

New York City — On August 10, Andrew Cuomo resigned as Governor. In fewer than two months, news broke the former governor was paid a whopping $5,120,000 for a book, titled American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Perhaps most head-scratching of all, reports the NY Times, is this:

Cuomo managed to get approval from a state ethics panel to write a pandemic memoir, without the panel ever having voted on it.

Needless to say, everyone from the state’s attorney general to federal investigators abruptly took notice. Apparently, Cuomo never submitted the book contract to the panel.

The commission's staff initially stated the ex-governor couldn't rely on state employees to help write the book. And so, when news broke Cuomo allegedly used staff to help not only write but also edit the book, which he denies, the commission’s chair — Jose Nieves — decided it was time to take matters into his own hands.

“The commission has voted to approve the retention of independent counsel to conduct an inquiry into the legal and procedural operations of the commission," Nieves said.

The lingering issue appears to be this: How on earth did a book deal worth millions get approved without being approved by the very Commission whose job is to, well, approve such matters?

“Specifically, why a staff member of JCOPE [Joint Commission on Public Ethics] was able to give then-Governor Cuomo approval to receive $5 million to write a book about COVID instead of having the Commission, which is appointed by elected officials, make that decision,” John Kaehny said.

In short, with such pressing questions lingering, the leading New York ethics panel now has to investigate itself due to a former governor's book deal — a book deal worth millions.

