New York City, NY

NY Ethics Panel to Investigate Itself Over Cuomo's $5 Million Book Deal

Genius Turner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TeBI9_0cNy5JlT00
Cuomo's mega-book deal left more eyebrows raised than a Botox doctor.(DonkeyHotey/Flickr)

The public ethics commission called a special meeting to reexamine its decision to allow Cuomo to write a memoir

New York City — On August 10, Andrew Cuomo resigned as Governor. In fewer than two months, news broke the former governor was paid a whopping $5,120,000 for a book, titled American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Perhaps most head-scratching of all, reports the NY Times, is this:

Cuomo managed to get approval from a state ethics panel to write a pandemic memoir, without the panel ever having voted on it.

Needless to say, everyone from the state’s attorney general to federal investigators abruptly took notice. Apparently, Cuomo never submitted the book contract to the panel.

The commission's staff initially stated the ex-governor couldn't rely on state employees to help write the book. And so, when news broke Cuomo allegedly used staff to help not only write but also edit the book, which he denies, the commission’s chair — Jose Nieves — decided it was time to take matters into his own hands.

“The commission has voted to approve the retention of independent counsel to conduct an inquiry into the legal and procedural operations of the commission," Nieves said.

The lingering issue appears to be this: How on earth did a book deal worth millions get approved without being approved by the very Commission whose job is to, well, approve such matters?

“Specifically, why a staff member of JCOPE [Joint Commission on Public Ethics] was able to give then-Governor Cuomo approval to receive $5 million to write a book about COVID instead of having the Commission, which is appointed by elected officials, make that decision,” John Kaehny said.

In short, with such pressing questions lingering, the leading New York ethics panel now has to investigate itself due to a former governor's book deal — a book deal worth millions.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 11

Published by

My writing is popular in academia (biology, psychology, etc.) and on websites such as Quora (millions of views) and Medium. Also, I'm signed to the same literary agency as Eckhart Tolle. In short, my sole mission in life is to serve my brothers and sisters from all walks of life. http://finalspeciescode.com/

New York City, NY
1049 followers

More from Genius Turner

New York City, NY

With New Yorkers Complaining the Tap Water Tastes Dirty, the City Offers Explanations

New York City, despite being known for its high-quality tap water, of late has failed to live up to its reputation.(JerzyGorecki/Pixabay) With complaints of dirty tap water rising by the day, the city recently addressed the issue.

Read full story
New York City, NY

10 Unwritten Rules for Riding Subways that Most New Yorkers Know

Riding subways in the Big Apple comes packaged with tons of unspoken rules.(WNYC New York Public Radio/Flickr) New York City — Years ago when I first moved to NYC, like most newbies I was deaf to hearing the unspoken subway rules.

Read full story
4 comments
Columbus, OH

10 of the Weirdest Laws in Columbus

Not only is Columbus the "Discovery City" but it's also the city where visitors can "discover" some of the weirdest laws.(Shane/Unsplash) Columbus, OH — Like many football fans, I've always wanted to attend a Buckeyes home game. After all, The Horseshoe is the most iconic stadium in college football. Before visiting any new city, however, I usually familiarize myself with its basic laws.

Read full story
3 comments

With the Bills Favored to Win the Super Bowl, Cole Beasley's Poor Play — Due to Fans Booing — is Bad Timing

Buffalo is known for having one of the most passionate fan bases in the NFL.(Matthew D. Britt/Flickr) An All-Pro receiver pouting over boos may be bad timing for this year's Super Bowl favorite.

Read full story
15 comments
Baltimore, MD

10 of the Weirdest Laws in Baltimore

Not only is Baltimore the "Charm City" but it's also the city of some of the weirdest laws.(Chris Curry/Unsplash) Baltimore, MD — Like many football fans around the country, Lamar Jackson converted me into a Ravens fan. And so, quite naturally, I've vowed to attend at least one Ravens home game this year.

Read full story
5 comments
Washington, DC

10 of the Weirdest Laws in Washington, D.C.

Not only is D.C. the "Capital of America" but it's also the capital of some of the weirdest laws.(Pxfuel/Royalty-free) Washington, D.C. — The first time I visited the District, my pal turned on some Go-Go. "Welcome to Go-Go City! " she said with a smile. Indeed, of all the cities I've ever set foot in, there's nothing quite like D.C.

Read full story
9 comments
New York City, NY

Free Internet Possibly Coming Soon to Every NYC Apartment

In the Information Age, some argue internet access qualifies as a basic necessity.(Piqsels/Public Domain) With roughly 500,000 New Yorkers still without internet, a new bill hopes to change things.

Read full story
7 comments
Boston, MA

The Top 10 Strangest Laws in Boston

Boston's not only known for being the "City of Champions" but also for being the city with some of the "strangest" laws.(Gray Williams/Goodreads CC) Boston, MA — A few months ago I visited my old roomie, now at Harvard. He joked I should feel lucky for not having a goatee. I scratched my head, not catching the joke.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

De Blasio Thinks He Should be NY's Next Governor. Do You Agree?

De Blasio, despite being one of the most polarizing mayors in recent history, now wants to throw his hat into the gubernatorial ring.(Public Advocate for the City of New York/Wikimedia Commons)

Read full story
7 comments
Philadelphia, PA

10 of the Weirdest Laws in Philadelphia

Weird is as weird does . . .(Nick Youngson/Pix4free.org) Philadelphia, PA — "I'd like to see Paris before I die," Mae West once said, "[but] Philadelphia will do." From the very first moment I heard New Yorkers travel faster to Philly on the Acela than can we travel from the Bronx to Brooklyn on the subway, Philly had me at hello. Since then, I've made it a habit to occasionally visit friends in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

10 of the Coolest Fun Facts About Brooklyn

"Spread love . . . it's the Brooklyn Way" — Biggie(David Reilly/Wikimedia Commons) Brooklyn, NY — Whenever friends or family visit from out of town, in particular if it's their first taste of the Big Apple, they ask various questions. Topping the list usually concerns "what's Brooklyn like?"

Read full story
New York City, NY

The Top 10 Strangest Laws in New York City

New York City is not only known for "never sleeping" but also for having some of the "strangest" laws.(Bill Toenjes/Flickr) New York City — Whenever friends or family visit from out of town, in particular if it's their first taste of the Big Apple, they usually ask: "So, what's the strangest thing about living in New York?"

Read full story
1 comments
California State

Governor Newsom Signs #FreeBritney Law, Hoping to Reform Conservatorships

Britney Spears has been embroiled in a highly-publicized fight for freedom from her own father.(Eva Rinaldi/Flickr) Newsom recently signed a law to reform conservatorships in California.

Read full story
1 comments
Boston, MA

Brady's Return to Boston Breaks Record for Ticket Prices

The greatest quarterback in NFL history is set to make his first return to Gillette Stadium.(All-Pro Reels/Wikimedia) Patriots fans are shelling out thousands to see Brady play in Foxborough, one last time.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Mayor de Blasio Warns Kyrie Irving, If You Want to Play in Brooklyn — 'Take Your [Vax] Shot'

Wednesday morning on CNN, de Blasio urged Irving to get vaccinated.(Kevin Case/Flickr) De Blasio made it clear Irving won't be allowed to play Brooklyn Nets home games if he remains unvaccinated.

Read full story
33 comments
Boston, MA

In a Rush to Get to NYC, from Boston? No Problem! Hop on a Seaplane

Boston now offers direct nonstop seaplane service between Manhattan and Boston Harbor.(Tiberiu Ana/Flickr) With new seaplane flights, travelers between New York and Boston may have found an 'express lane' through the air.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

Census Reports Population Drop on LA's Eastside, Triggering Fear of an Undercount

LOS ANGELES — Every 4 years at the Olympics, world-class athletes strive to prove the only thing stronger than fear is hope. Every 10 years, Los Angeles councilmembers similarly hope the U.S. Census accurately reflects their region's population.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Will New Yorkers Continue Protesting Anti-Vaccine Mandate?

Around the city, grumbles about the anti-vaccine mandate seemingly grow louder by the day.(Becker1999/Wikimedia Commons) Though NYC's proof-of-vaccination policy went into effect earlier this month, protesting persists.

Read full story
35 comments

Should the NFL Change the Jets' Name to the 'New Jersey Jets'?

Though the Jets are officially listed as a NY team, they've always oozed more of a Jersey vibe.(Keith Allison/Wikimedia Commons) Perhaps the NFL should change the Jets' name to the state in which they actually play home games.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy