Washington, DC

10 of the Weirdest Laws in Washington, D.C.

Genius Turner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QpQvd_0cN5Ezhf00
Not only is D.C. the "Capital of America" but it's also the capital of some of the weirdest laws.(Pxfuel/Royalty-free)

Washington, D.C. — The first time I visited the District, my pal turned on some Go-Go. "Welcome to Go-Go City! " she said with a smile. Indeed, of all the cities I've ever set foot in, there's nothing quite like D.C.

From the height restrictions that ensure D.C. lacks skyscrapers down to the music, there's truly no city like the Capital of America. Not to mention, D.C. is arguably the "Capital of Weird Laws."

On that note, here are 10 of the weirdest laws in Washington, D.C.

1. It's possible to earn a parking ticket for parking in your own driveway.

I wonder if this law also applies to parking in your own garage.

2. It's against the law to take photographs for more than 5 minutes in any public location.

Ahem, while you're at it — why not go ahead and ban residents from saying "wanna see a picture of me when I was younger?" After all, every picture is a picture of you "when you were younger."

3. No Dancing Within the Jefferson Memorial.”

But . . . but what if, say, while browsing the Memorial, a guy overhears someone yell out his name, "Michael"? And upon Michael's spinning around to check who it is, an onlooking security guard interprets the guy's spin move as trying to dance like Michael Jackson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YIQOY_0cN5Ezhf00
This guy should probably avoid spinning around, to answer someone, while browsing the Jefferson Memorial.(Contains Mild Peril/Wikipedia)

4. "It’s illegal to conduct or participate in a race, dance, or other contest for longer than 12 hours in any consecutive 24-hour period."

And who made up this rule: human lawmakers or human feet?

5. It's against the law to marry your mother-in-law.

Captain Obvious finally got a bill passed, eh. After all, to marry your mother-in-law would by definition make her your "wife-by-law." Technically.

6. Before 1961, it was against the law for D.C. residents to cast votes in presidential elections.

I know, I know . . . telling residents of the nation's capital they can't vote for who's running the nation's capital is like a man's brain telling his eyes: "See, that's the problem . . . you never see what I mean."

7. It's against the law to put out a false weather report.

The day this law is actually enforced is the day 99.999 . . . percent of D.C. meteorologists call in sick.

8. It's against the law for small boys to throw stones in Washington, D.C., for any reason.

Unless, of course, the small boy is named "David" and some giant named "Goliath" tries to bully him.

9. Whistling in the bathroom is against the law.

But what if while you're on the potty, a spider happens to fall on your lap? And then — due to shock — whistling is the only sound you can muster.

10. “While you can exercise your right to freedom of speech (including lecturing or preaching to a public audience), you may not do so for more than 30 days in a row at a single location.”

Long-winded lecturers at Georgetown — consider yourselves warned.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 9

Published by

My writing is popular in academia (biology, psychology, etc.) and on websites such as Quora (millions of views) and Medium. Also, I'm signed to the same literary agency as Eckhart Tolle. In short, my sole mission in life is to serve my brothers and sisters from all walks of life. http://finalspeciescode.com/

New York City, NY
1049 followers

More from Genius Turner

New York City, NY

With New Yorkers Complaining the Tap Water Tastes Dirty, the City Offers Explanations

New York City, despite being known for its high-quality tap water, of late has failed to live up to its reputation.(JerzyGorecki/Pixabay) With complaints of dirty tap water rising by the day, the city recently addressed the issue.

Read full story
New York City, NY

10 Unwritten Rules for Riding Subways that Most New Yorkers Know

Riding subways in the Big Apple comes packaged with tons of unspoken rules.(WNYC New York Public Radio/Flickr) New York City — Years ago when I first moved to NYC, like most newbies I was deaf to hearing the unspoken subway rules.

Read full story
4 comments
Columbus, OH

10 of the Weirdest Laws in Columbus

Not only is Columbus the "Discovery City" but it's also the city where visitors can "discover" some of the weirdest laws.(Shane/Unsplash) Columbus, OH — Like many football fans, I've always wanted to attend a Buckeyes home game. After all, The Horseshoe is the most iconic stadium in college football. Before visiting any new city, however, I usually familiarize myself with its basic laws.

Read full story
3 comments

With the Bills Favored to Win the Super Bowl, Cole Beasley's Poor Play — Due to Fans Booing — is Bad Timing

Buffalo is known for having one of the most passionate fan bases in the NFL.(Matthew D. Britt/Flickr) An All-Pro receiver pouting over boos may be bad timing for this year's Super Bowl favorite.

Read full story
15 comments
Baltimore, MD

10 of the Weirdest Laws in Baltimore

Not only is Baltimore the "Charm City" but it's also the city of some of the weirdest laws.(Chris Curry/Unsplash) Baltimore, MD — Like many football fans around the country, Lamar Jackson converted me into a Ravens fan. And so, quite naturally, I've vowed to attend at least one Ravens home game this year.

Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

NY Ethics Panel to Investigate Itself Over Cuomo's $5 Million Book Deal

Cuomo's mega-book deal left more eyebrows raised than a Botox doctor.(DonkeyHotey/Flickr) The public ethics commission called a special meeting to reexamine its decision to allow Cuomo to write a memoir.

Read full story
11 comments
New York City, NY

Free Internet Possibly Coming Soon to Every NYC Apartment

In the Information Age, some argue internet access qualifies as a basic necessity.(Piqsels/Public Domain) With roughly 500,000 New Yorkers still without internet, a new bill hopes to change things.

Read full story
7 comments
Boston, MA

The Top 10 Strangest Laws in Boston

Boston's not only known for being the "City of Champions" but also for being the city with some of the "strangest" laws.(Gray Williams/Goodreads CC) Boston, MA — A few months ago I visited my old roomie, now at Harvard. He joked I should feel lucky for not having a goatee. I scratched my head, not catching the joke.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

De Blasio Thinks He Should be NY's Next Governor. Do You Agree?

De Blasio, despite being one of the most polarizing mayors in recent history, now wants to throw his hat into the gubernatorial ring.(Public Advocate for the City of New York/Wikimedia Commons)

Read full story
7 comments
Philadelphia, PA

10 of the Weirdest Laws in Philadelphia

Weird is as weird does . . .(Nick Youngson/Pix4free.org) Philadelphia, PA — "I'd like to see Paris before I die," Mae West once said, "[but] Philadelphia will do." From the very first moment I heard New Yorkers travel faster to Philly on the Acela than can we travel from the Bronx to Brooklyn on the subway, Philly had me at hello. Since then, I've made it a habit to occasionally visit friends in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

10 of the Coolest Fun Facts About Brooklyn

"Spread love . . . it's the Brooklyn Way" — Biggie(David Reilly/Wikimedia Commons) Brooklyn, NY — Whenever friends or family visit from out of town, in particular if it's their first taste of the Big Apple, they ask various questions. Topping the list usually concerns "what's Brooklyn like?"

Read full story
New York City, NY

The Top 10 Strangest Laws in New York City

New York City is not only known for "never sleeping" but also for having some of the "strangest" laws.(Bill Toenjes/Flickr) New York City — Whenever friends or family visit from out of town, in particular if it's their first taste of the Big Apple, they usually ask: "So, what's the strangest thing about living in New York?"

Read full story
1 comments
California State

Governor Newsom Signs #FreeBritney Law, Hoping to Reform Conservatorships

Britney Spears has been embroiled in a highly-publicized fight for freedom from her own father.(Eva Rinaldi/Flickr) Newsom recently signed a law to reform conservatorships in California.

Read full story
1 comments
Boston, MA

Brady's Return to Boston Breaks Record for Ticket Prices

The greatest quarterback in NFL history is set to make his first return to Gillette Stadium.(All-Pro Reels/Wikimedia) Patriots fans are shelling out thousands to see Brady play in Foxborough, one last time.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Mayor de Blasio Warns Kyrie Irving, If You Want to Play in Brooklyn — 'Take Your [Vax] Shot'

Wednesday morning on CNN, de Blasio urged Irving to get vaccinated.(Kevin Case/Flickr) De Blasio made it clear Irving won't be allowed to play Brooklyn Nets home games if he remains unvaccinated.

Read full story
33 comments
Boston, MA

In a Rush to Get to NYC, from Boston? No Problem! Hop on a Seaplane

Boston now offers direct nonstop seaplane service between Manhattan and Boston Harbor.(Tiberiu Ana/Flickr) With new seaplane flights, travelers between New York and Boston may have found an 'express lane' through the air.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

Census Reports Population Drop on LA's Eastside, Triggering Fear of an Undercount

LOS ANGELES — Every 4 years at the Olympics, world-class athletes strive to prove the only thing stronger than fear is hope. Every 10 years, Los Angeles councilmembers similarly hope the U.S. Census accurately reflects their region's population.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Will New Yorkers Continue Protesting Anti-Vaccine Mandate?

Around the city, grumbles about the anti-vaccine mandate seemingly grow louder by the day.(Becker1999/Wikimedia Commons) Though NYC's proof-of-vaccination policy went into effect earlier this month, protesting persists.

Read full story
35 comments

Should the NFL Change the Jets' Name to the 'New Jersey Jets'?

Though the Jets are officially listed as a NY team, they've always oozed more of a Jersey vibe.(Keith Allison/Wikimedia Commons) Perhaps the NFL should change the Jets' name to the state in which they actually play home games.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy