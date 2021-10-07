De Blasio Thinks He Should be NY's Next Governor. Do You Agree?

De Blasio, despite being one of the most polarizing mayors in recent history, now wants to throw his hat into the gubernatorial ring. (Public Advocate for the City of New York/Wikimedia Commons)

Mayor de Blasio is gearing up to make a run for Governor of New York

New York City — In a classic scene from Godfather II, the consigliere Tom warns the new don his ambitious plans are "impossible."

After heaving a sigh, Michael Corleone says: "It's not impossible! Nothing's impossible." Corleone goes on to note how "if anything in this life is certain . . . if history has taught us anything," it would be — nothing's impossible.

When news broke yesterday of Mayor de Blasio's plans to set foot in those Governor footprints left behind by Cuomo, social media collectively laughed out loud. In all caps. After all, de Blasio's approval ratings in the Big Apple have been low, the NY Times reports.

Rich Schaffer, chairman of the county's Democratic committee, took it a step further. Like a young Mike Tyson, Schaffer pulled no punches in his criticism:

Osama bin Laden is probably more popular in Suffolk County than Bill de Blasio. De Blasio, I would say, would have zero support, if not negative, out here.

Ouch!

But Schaffer wasn't alone in serving skepticism. Heck, even New York-based chiropractors fancy they have as good a chance as de Blasio of being elected next Governor.

Last week, de Blasio sounded as if he was already in campaign mode. “There’s a number of things I want to keep working on in this city, in this state,” the mayor said, reflecting on his continued interest in public health and combating income inequality.

Amid the countless de Blasio memes set to flood social media in the coming days, such prisoner-of-the-moment vibes are easy to escape. After all, do a quick flashback to, say, June 16, 2015. Remember?

Remember, how the world laughed out loud before the campaign rally and presidential hopeful's speech ended? Ah, but few could be seen still laughing as 2016 neared a close.

In short, as the famed Godfather character reminded: "If anything in this life is certain . . . if history has taught us anything," it would be — nothing's impossible."

