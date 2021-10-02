Brady's Return to Boston Breaks Record for Ticket Prices

The greatest quarterback in NFL history is set to make his first return to Gillette Stadium. (All-Pro Reels/Wikimedia)

Patriots fans are shelling out thousands to see Brady play in Foxborough, one last time

Boston, MA — "Save the last dance for me," grooms daily whisper to their lovely brides.

Though Brady and the Patriots are no longer married, Brady — after sliding six Super Bowl rings on his fingers, in Beantown — couldn't help but say: "I still have a lot of love for Boston and all of New England."

Apparently, Boston and all of New England loves Tom back!

What Michael Jordan is to Chicago, Tom Brady is to Boston. Across the city, over "3,268 babies [are] named Brady," ESPN reports. Even Coach Belichick, the stone-faced General Schwarzkopf of coaches, has a soft spot for Tom Terrific. "There's no quarterback I'd rather have than Tom."

With such love floating in the air, how much do you suppose seeing Brady play one last time at Gillette Stadium — saving this last dance for Pats fans — will cost?

Chew on this:

According to VividSeats, average ticket prices for Sunday’s game costs more than tickets for any Celtics' championship games in the Garden or any World Series games in Fenway Park.

Remember, Sunday's game is merely a regular-season game, not even the playoffs.

"For $18,000," Westerholm writes, you and two friends can wildly overpay (for admittedly great seats)."

As for "wildly overpaying" to see Brady play, I'm reminded of why "value" — like beauty — lies in the eye of the beholder.

Just as Chicagoans in the 90s knew they'd never see the likes of Jordan again and New Yorkers back in the roaring 20s knew Babe Ruth was a once-in-a-lifetime treat, the same holds in this case. After all, Brady and the Pats — together — have accounted for more Super Bowl rings than half the NFL . . . combined.

In short, though $1,200 for an average ticket sounds "pricey," perhaps Brady playing in Boston one last time is an experience worthy of being called a "priceless collector's item."

