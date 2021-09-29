Boston, MA

In a Rush to Get to NYC, from Boston? No Problem! Hop on a Seaplane

Genius Turner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01GBpx_0cC7HPIZ00
Boston now offers direct nonstop seaplane service between Manhattan and Boston Harbor.(Tiberiu Ana/Flickr)

With new seaplane flights, travelers between New York and Boston may have found an 'express lane' through the air

Boston, MA — Because time is the very stuff that life is made of, some call saving time a form of "saving" life. And so, for Bostonians, the mere thought of cutting travel time between New York and Boston comes as welcomed news.

For decades, travelers between the Big Apple and Beantown have outwardly griped about wasting time traveling between JFK and Logan. These airports are not only crowded but also boarding and maneuvering around commercial airline flights can be a hassle.

With Boston's swelling population at a growth rate of almost 10 percent over the past decade, it's safe to say those waiting times at Logan will only get longer. And longer. ...

As of last month, Beantown now offers an alternative route through the air.

Recently Tailwind Air rolled outs its flights, being promoted as "the fastest downtown-to-downtown trip in the market." CEO and Tailwind founder Alan Ram described the nonstop seaplane flight as a "service [that] combines the accessibility of the train with the speed of a flight."

The flights on eight-passenger aircraft between the New York Skyport on the East River and a floating dock in Boston Harbor take about 75 minutes. In Boston, a water taxi shuttles clients on a seven-minute trip to the South Boston waterfront. —Boston AP

Though the seaplanes promise to cut travel times by as much as 60%, which sounds musical to the ears of travelers during the Age of Covid, like most things — you get what you pay for. And for such "VIP" access by seaplane, prices start at roughly $400 for a one-way trip.

Travelers may justify getting their money's worth due to several amenities, ranging from dog-friendly service to a standard-sized rolling bag up to 20 pounds.

In short, because time is money, if ever a Bostonian feels pressed for time to get to NYC — perhaps a flight by seaplane will amount to money and time well spent.

My writing is popular in academia (biology, psychology, etc.) and on websites such as Quora (millions of views) and Medium. Also, I'm signed to the same literary agency as Eckhart Tolle.

