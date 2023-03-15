The dangers of trying to “fix” a narcissist or change their behavior

Geni Challenge

Today we’re going to talk about the dangers of trying to “fix” a narcissist or change their behavior.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vrrPl_0lJE11CT00
HeartPhoto byJon TysononUnsplash

Step 1: Understanding Narcissistic Personality Disorder

Before we dive into why it’s dangerous to try to change a narcissist, it’s important to understand what Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD) is. NPD is a mental health condition that affects a person’s ability to empathize with others and regulate their emotions. People with NPD have an inflated sense of self-importance, a lack of empathy for others, and a need for admiration.

Step 2: Recognizing the Limitations of Therapy

While therapy can be helpful for people with NPD, it’s important to recognize its limitations. People with NPD often struggle with therapy because they have difficulty acknowledging their faults or taking responsibility for their actions. Even if they do acknowledge their faults, they may not be willing to put in the work to change their behavior.

Step 3: The Danger of Trying to Change a Narcissist

Trying to change a narcissist can be dangerous for several reasons. First, it can be emotionally exhausting for the person trying to change them.

Narcissists often resist change, which can lead to frustration, disappointment, and feelings of helplessness for the person trying to change them.

Second, trying to change a narcissist can also be dangerous for the narcissist themselves. Because narcissists have a fragile sense of self, any criticism or attempts to change them can be seen as an attack on their identity. This can lead to them lashing out or becoming defensive, which can be harmful to both themselves and others around them.

Step 4: Focusing on Your Own Boundaries

Instead of trying to change a narcissist, it’s important to focus on setting and maintaining your own boundaries. This means identifying what behaviors you are willing to tolerate and what behaviors are deal-breakers for you. It also means communicating those boundaries clearly and consistently.

Step 5: Seeking Support

Dealing with a narcissist can be difficult, and it’s important to seek support from friends, family, or a therapist. Having a support system can provide you with a safe space to process your feelings and can also give you the strength and courage to maintain your boundaries.

In conclusion, while it may be tempting to try to change a narcissist, it’s important to recognize the limitations of therapy and the dangers of attempting to change them. Instead, focus on setting and maintaining your own boundaries and seek support to help you navigate the situation.

This post includes an affiliate link, If you purchase using my affiliate link, I'll receive a small commission at no extra cost to you. :)

Click Here for More Content

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Narcissist# Relationship# Abuse# Love# Selfcare

Comments / 5

Published by

I am a advocate for mental health, self improvement, and relationship recovery. I aim to educate and support individuals on their journey to improve their mental well-being, develop positive relationships, and achieve their personal goals.

Los Angeles, CA
88 followers

More from Geni Challenge

Understanding the key traits of narcissism & how they impacted your relationship

Being in a relationship with a narcissist can be confusing and painful. Narcissists are often charming, charismatic, and confident, which can make them appealing to others. However, they can also be self-centered, manipulative, and emotionally abusive. If you have been in a relationship with a narcissist, it’s important to understand the key traits of narcissism and how they may have impacted your relationship.

Read full story

The experience of being devalued and discarded by a narcissist

The experience of being devalued and discarded by a narcissist can be incredibly painful and confusing. It is important to understand that narcissists are often unable to truly love or care for others in a healthy way, and instead, they use others for their own gain.

Read full story

The impact of narcissistic abuse on mental health

I have seen firsthand the devastating impact that narcissistic abuse can have on mental health. Narcissistic abuse occurs when an individual with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) uses manipulation, gaslighting, and other tactics to control and emotionally abuse their partner or loved ones.

Read full story

Break the cycle of narcissistic abuse in future generations

Narcissistic abuse is a serious issue that can have lasting effects on individuals, families, and even future generations. It’s crucial to address this issue head-on and take action to prevent it from continuing in the future. In this blog, I will share some steps you can take to break the cycle of narcissistic abuse in future generations.

Read full story

The impact of narcissistic abuse on physical health

Narcissistic abuse occurs when someone with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) uses manipulation, control, and gaslighting tactics to exert power over their victim. This type of abuse can have a profound impact on the victim’s physical health. Here are some of the ways in which narcissistic abuse can impact physical health.

Read full story

Understanding the difference between healthy and unhealthy love

Love is one of the most complex emotions out there, and it can come in various forms. Some forms of love can be positive and nurturing, while others can be toxic and harmful. That's why understanding the difference between healthy and unhealthy love is crucial for your well-being and relationships.

Read full story
3 comments

Discover How Your Attachment Style Can Make or Break Your Relationships!

Have you ever wondered how your childhood experiences might be impacting your relationships today? Let's take a deep dive into attachment theory and discover the four main attachment styles: secure, anxious-preoccupied, dismissive-avoidant, and fearful-avoidant.

Read full story

Dating and relationships as an introvert

For introverts and highly sensitive individuals, the dating world can seem daunting. While extroverted folks thrive on social interactions, introverts, and sensitive souls tend to feel drained by too much stimulation. But fear not, finding love and building meaningful relationships is not impossible. Here are some helpful tips for navigating the dating world as an introvert or highly sensitive person:

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy