Anderson and Holden Receive 2021 Albert W. Hawk Award for Distinguished School Board Service

Each year, the Genesee Valley School Board Association (GVSBA) presents the Albert W. Hawk Award for Distinguished School Board Service to a current or former Board of Education member who has displayed outstanding contributions to public education and children in their community. This award reflects their tireless efforts to improve and enhance public education and the lives that they impact daily through school board service.

The award is named for Albert W. Hawk, a longtime advocate for rural schools, and a member of both the Dansville Central Schools and the Genesee Valley BOCES Board of Education. Hawk also chaired many state and national school board committees and served as President of the New York State School Boards Association. Hawk’s legacy and his support for public education is visible to this day. His service has greatly inspired others.

This year the Board of Directors of the GVSBA has named Timothy Anderson and Mary Ann Holden as the recipients of the 2021 award. Anderson and Holden are true examples of service and dedication to their communities.

Anderson served on the Board of Education for the Caledonia-Mumford Central School District for 12 years. First elected in 2009, he was an outstanding advocate for his school, community, and students. Anderson was also a member of the Town of Caledonia Board, the Recreation Committee, and an umpire for youth sports, and was the statistician for the Caledonia-Mumford/Byron-Bergen Football and Girls Basketball Programs. A well-respected umpire, Anderson was inducted into the Genesee Valley Umpires Association Hall of Fame in 2020. He was also a 4th Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus which served the St. Martin De Porres Parish.

Often seen at sporting events, awards ceremonies and theatrical performances, Anderson showed that he cared deeply about the students and staff in his school and community. He also served on many school board committees and attended many area meetings and events.

Sadly, after a courageous battle with cancer, Anderson passed away on April 4, 2021. His impact on the community he served has been greatly missed. 

Holden has been a tireless, dedicated Dansville citizen for many years as she has served on many community boards. Holden has been on the Dansville School Board since 2002 and for the past 16 years, she’s served as President. She is also a past Genesee Valley BOCES Board of Education Member. 

Her commitment to public education has led her to be involved in many board committees as well as GVSBA Programs. Holden’s expertise in district finances has led to the fiscal security of Dansville Central Schools, as well as, the passage of a $9.6 million school budget and an $8.2 million capital project less than one year apart.

Ms. Holden is a Trustee of the Dansville Public Library. She sits on the local Planning Board and is an active member of the Holy Family Catholic Community. 

A solid supporter of the families and children in Dansville, Holden has shown that she is always ready, willing, and able to make tough decisions for her community. Her leadership has provided a solid foundation for the district, proving that she is indeed a well-respected, well-spoken and integral part of the total Dansville community.

The Genesee Valley School Board Association represents 22 Boards of Education within the Genesee Valley BOCES region.

