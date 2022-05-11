QuickBooks File Doctor – Fix Company File and Network Errors

Get to know ways of using the File Doctor Tool, which is needed for repairing the network and company file issues in QuickBooks.

Every QuickBooks user was frustrated with QB Errors. Hence, in 2012, Intuit released the QuickBooks File Doctor. It was made keeping in mind the errors that generally pop up when QB users are working on the software. If users have the 2016 version of this software, then they need not download the file doctor tool separately, as it has been integrated with the software by Intuit.

The QuickBooks desktop file doctor is capable of solving both the network diagnostic and company file-related issues. On top of that, it can detect company file errors on its own, and repairs them automatically. With this article, we have tried informing the users of this amazing tool.

Things To Note: QuickBooks File Doctor

There are certain things that one must remember when working with the QuickBooks desktop file doctor. It will help you use the tool effectively and efficiently:

  • In 2016, the QB version came with the QuickBooks File Doctor attached to the software. So you have the choice of either using the tool externally or internally.
  • If you wish to download the latest version, you have to remove the existing QuickBooks desktop file doctor.
  • If you are using the MAC QB, then you would face disappointment. This application is workable only with the windows QB and not with any other operating software.
  • Sometimes, the QuickBooks desktop file doctor will appear on its own. Here, let the tool perform its scan and repair the errors on its own. It has detected errors even before you faced them.

How to Use the QuickBooks File Doctor Option?

Let us understand how we can download and install the QuickBooks desktop file doctor Tool like a pro:

  • Firstly, we will download the QuickBooks Tool Hub from the official website of Intuit. After that, we will go to the downloads by pressing Ctrl and J keys together. Currently, the latest Tool Hub version is 1.5.0.0.
  • Secondly, the user has to save this file from where it is easily accessible. After that, we will click this QuickBooksToolHub.exe to open and run the file.
  • To run this file, we first have to accept the license agreement.
  • Finally, by clicking the next and install option, we will finish the process and finally click FINISH when the option is complete.

Open the QuickBooks Tool Hub Now. Here, go to the company file issue. When done, click the file doctor tool and let it run the scan. It will repair the issues on its own.

How to use the built-in version of QuickBooks desktop file doctor?

  • The first step is to open the QuickBooks software. However, don't select the specified company file.
  • Now, go to the File menu and select the utility option.
  • When done, click the repaired file and network problems option. It will operate the QuickBooks File Doctor.
  • Here, pick the company file that is having problems. Tap the open option for further procedure.
  • When opening the show advanced settings, click the issue type that you wish to fix and click the next option.
  • Now fill the administrator ID and password in the specific QB company file. Finally, click the next option in the QuickBooks desktop file doctor Tool.
  • Your company file is ready to get into the troubleshooting process. Wait for a few minutes. The QuickBooks File Doctor will complete its action quickly.

When the above process is done, start the application again to check if your error is resolved or not.

