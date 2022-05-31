New interactive exhibit in Atlanta celebrates womanhood

Image: The BOLD Exhibit

(ATLANTA, Ga.) A new exhibit is open in Atlanta and highlighting the evolution of femininity in America during the 20th century.

The BOLD Exhibit celebrates womanhood by featuring women in entertainment, the military, politics, health, fashion, and more.

Famous faces like Oprah Winfrey, Dolly Parton, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Anita Hill, Madonna, Ida B. Wells and Josephine Baker are displayed in the exhibit.