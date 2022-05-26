DeKalb County hosting free paper shredding event after two-year hiatus

Gené Hunter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RmfWM_0frKTAXQ00
Sydney Rae/Unsplash

(ATLANTA, Ga.) After a two year hiatus, the DeKalb County Sanitation Division will host a free paper shredding event Saturday, June 11.

Participants will be able to dispose of all documents, including personal ones such as old tax records and legal documents.

The event is open only to DeKalb County residents and proof of residency may be requested.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the DeKalb County Sanitation Division's Central Transfer Station located at 3720 Leroy Scott Dr.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Atlanta-based journalist with a passion for all things lifestyle and community. Story ideas/tips? gene.hunter@newsbreak.com

Atlanta, GA
4196 followers

More from Gené Hunter

New interactive exhibit in Atlanta celebrates womanhood

(ATLANTA, Ga.) A new exhibit is open in Atlanta and highlighting the evolution of femininity in America during the 20th century. The BOLD Exhibit celebrates womanhood by featuring women in entertainment, the military, politics, health, fashion, and more.

Read full story
Dekalb County, GA

DeKalb County offering free COVID-19 testing kits at local health centers

(ATLANTA, Ga.) DeKalb County is now offering at-home COVID-19 tests at any regional health centers in the area. The rapid antigen tests are free of charge and can be picked up at the health center without an appointment. Tests can be taken anywhere to receive results.

Read full story

Atlanta's street light initiative progressing, three thousand cameras installed citywide

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Atlanta’s citywide initiative “Light Up the Night” is moving along with the installation of cameras in high-need areas to decrease traffic incidents and crime.

Read full story
5 comments

Here's where you can celebrate Memorial Day around Atlanta

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Looking for a way to celebrate Memorial Day with friends and family? Here are four events happening in and around Atlanta this weekend that pays tribute to those who’ve served:

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Five summer camps in Atlanta that promote education and arts

(ATLANTA, Ga.) With the end of the school year approaching for the metro Atlanta area, many summer camps have spaces available to continue learning and activities. If you’re looking for a summer camp program to enroll your children in, check out these options:

Read full story
Decatur, GA

Decatur schools increasing security following mass shooting at Texas elementary school

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Parents in Decatur received an email from the Decatur school district that security will be increased in City Schools of Decatur schools. This decision comes after the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday.

Read full story

Atlanta schools continue transportation job fair this weekend, $1K sign on bonus incentive

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Atlanta Public Schools is continuing its in-person job fairs this Saturday. The school district is looking to hire dozens of school bus drivers, bus monitors, transportation supervisors and crossing guards, with $1,000 signing bonuses for eligible applicants.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

City of Atlanta hosting tech job fair, salaries beginning at $44K

(ATLANTA, Ga.) The city of Atlanta is hosting a job fair on Tuesday for 21 positions in tech positions including IT program managers, tech analysts, cloud and server engineers.

Read full story
3 comments
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra holding two free concerts in June

(ATLANTA, Ga.) The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra is returning this summer and holding two free programs at Piedmont Park’s Oak Hill, located at the southwest end. Concert selections include 'From Paris to Piedmont' taking place on June 15 and 'Hooray for Hollywood' taking place on June 22.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Community Food Bank receives $29M grant

(ATLANTA, Ga.) The Atlanta Community Food Bank (ACFB) is set to receive a $29 million grant to address food insecurity throughout the metro Atlanta area. Due to high inflation rates, ACFB and other food banks are hardships in also facing economic hardships while working to help people in need.

Read full story
1 comments
Fulton County, GA

COVID testing kit vending machines accessible to public in Fulton County

(ATLANTA, Ga.) COVID-19 test kits are now available in vending machines at the Fulton County Jail and the Fulton County Justice Center Complex. Machines are accessible to the public in the lobbies at both the jail and the justice center.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Women's Expo returns to city this weekend

(ATLANTA, Ga.) The Atlanta Women’s Expo is returning to the Cobb Galleria Centre this weekend. The two-day event will focus on mental health through seminars, keynote speakers and exhibits.

Read full story
1 comments
Dekalb County, GA

DeKalb County hosting free food giveaway this weekend

(ATLANTA, Ga.) DeKalb County Government is partnering with local faith leaders to distribute 5,000 boxes of food to combat high grocery prices. Boxes will include fresh fruit, vegetables, dozens of eggs and 10-pound bags of chicken hindquarters.

Read full story
9 comments
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Public Schools honor adult graduates with dedication ceremony

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Atlanta Public Schools is honoring adult education graduates at the district’s High School Equivalency celebration. The dedication event is held for adults who have completed their high school education while overcoming various life obstacles, according to a press release.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Adoption fees waived at Atlanta shelters for National Adoption Weekend

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Animal shelters in Fulton County and DeKalb County will be waiving adoption fees this weekend. This event is in celebration of National Adoption Weekend in addition to many shelters in the metro area being over capacity.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Public Schools teachers earn technology badges, awarded at ceremony

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Atlanta Public Schools (APS) celebrated 100 educators for completing a unique program that helps to integrate technology into learning strategies. In August, APS partnered with the non-profit organization, Ed Farm, to increase education equity in both virtual and physical classrooms.

Read full story
Decatur, GA

Food truck Tuesdays resume in Decatur throughout May

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Decatur’s weekly food truck event — Truckin’ Tuesdays — is revving up for its latest series, “Tastes from Around the Globe. Each Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. a variety of food trucks will be at Legacy Park through the month of May.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta high school graduates receive opportunity with fire and rescue department

(ATLANTA, Ga.) The Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation and Atlanta Fire & Rescue department are giving recent high school graduates an opportunity to immediately enter the workforce.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Music Midtown lineup released, tickets on sale Friday

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Music Midtown has released its 2022 lineup. The annual music festival is hosted at Piedmont Park and will take place Sept. 17 and Sept. 18. The festival will feature over 30 bands and artists across four stages including popular acts like Future, Fall Out Boy and 2 Chainz.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy