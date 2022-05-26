DeKalb County hosting free paper shredding event after two-year hiatus

Sydney Rae/Unsplash

(ATLANTA, Ga.) After a two year hiatus, the DeKalb County Sanitation Division will host a free paper shredding event Saturday, June 11.

Participants will be able to dispose of all documents, including personal ones such as old tax records and legal documents.

The event is open only to DeKalb County residents and proof of residency may be requested.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the DeKalb County Sanitation Division's Central Transfer Station located at 3720 Leroy Scott Dr.