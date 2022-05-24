Atlanta schools continue transportation job fair this weekend, $1K sign on bonus incentive

Karen Ducey/Getty Images

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Atlanta Public Schools is continuing its in-person job fairs this Saturday.

The school district is looking to hire dozens of school bus drivers, bus monitors, transportation supervisors and crossing guards, with $1,000 signing bonuses for eligible applicants.

This is the second of five Transportation and Safety & Security job fairs to be held in the district for full-time positions.

The job fair will take place Saturday, May 28 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Emma Hutchinson Elementary School (650 Cleveland Avenue, SW).