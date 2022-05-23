City of Atlanta hosting tech job fair, salaries beginning at $44K

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

(ATLANTA, Ga.) The city of Atlanta is hosting a job fair on Tuesday for 21 positions in tech positions including IT program managers, tech analysts, cloud and server engineers.

The job fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Georgia Institute of Technology’s Dalney Building.

Potential candidates will have an opportunity to apply for job openings, network with hiring professionals and network with other career experts, according to a press release .

All of the jobs are in the city’s Department of Information Management and salaries range from $44,000 to $73,400 a year.