Atlanta Symphony Orchestra holding two free concerts in June

Image: Atlanta Symphony Instagram

(ATLANTA, Ga.) The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra is returning this summer and holding two free programs at Piedmont Park’s Oak Hill, located at the southwest end.

Concert selections include 'From Paris to Piedmont' taking place on June 15 and 'Hooray for Hollywood' taking place on June 22.

Limited parking for the event will be available at the Atlanta Botanical Gardens Parking Facility, but the company suggests rideshare apps and MARTA.

The concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.