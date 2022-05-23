Atlanta Community Food Bank receives $29M grant

Matt Cardy/Getty Images

(ATLANTA, Ga.) The Atlanta Community Food Bank (ACFB) is set to receive a $29 million grant to address food insecurity throughout the metro Atlanta area.

Due to high inflation rates, ACFB and other food banks are hardships in also facing economic hardships while working to help people in need.

Funds from the grant will go towards food purchases to help supplement the products the food bank receives from donations.

Funding will also allow ACFB to purchase nutritious food that may be supplied to their network of 700 feeding programs and community partners in 29 counties.