Food truck Tuesdays resume in Decatur throughout May

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Decatur’s weekly food truck event — Truckin’ Tuesdays — is revving up for its latest series, “Tastes from Around the Globe.

Each Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. a variety of food trucks will be at Legacy Park through the month of May.

While a list of participating food trucks have not been announced, trucks like My's Vietnamese, Atlanta Seafood Company, Grub Truck, Burger Brothers, COD Fish & Chips and All Around the World.

Legacy Park is located at 500 S. Columbia Drive, Decatur.