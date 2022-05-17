Atlanta high school graduates receive opportunity with fire and rescue department

Erik S. Lesser/Getty Images

(ATLANTA, Ga.) The Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation and Atlanta Fire & Rescue department are giving recent high school graduates an opportunity to immediately enter the workforce.

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation program allows 18-year-old graduates to work with the fire department after graduating, earn a $40,000 salary and receive a college scholarship once the program is complete.

Due to the pandemic, the program was placed on hold, but currently, there are about 100 individuals in training and will be able to enter the field within 12-14 months.