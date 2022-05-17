Music Midtown lineup released, tickets on sale Friday

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Music Midtown has released its 2022 lineup.

The annual music festival is hosted at Piedmont Park and will take place Sept. 17 and Sept. 18.

The festival will feature over 30 bands and artists across four stages including popular acts like Future, Fall Out Boy and 2 Chainz.

Festival goers have the option to choose from general admission tickets, general admission plus tickets, VIP tickets and Super VIP tickets.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and can be bought on a layaway plan.