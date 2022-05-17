Atlanta Public Schools launches savings account program for kindergarten students

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Atlanta Public Schools (APS) is giving its kindergarten students a head start with financial literacy with its latest initiative.

In partnership with Operation HOPE and the City of Atlanta, APS is providing all students in APS Title I schools a free savings account with a one-time deposit of $50.

The HOPE Child Savings Accounts Program will be through Citi Bank, which provides banking, data management and consulting services for the program.

Other features of the program include:

Family deposits and program incentives to help the money grow

Funds cannot be withdrawn until graduation ​from an APS high school

Upon graduation, student can use money to pay for tuition, books, and other educational expenses

Financial literacy workshops will be available for students, parents, and caregivers

The program officially launched Monday at the Tuskegee Airmen Global (TAG) Academy.