Atlanta Public Schools launches savings account program for kindergarten students

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Atlanta Public Schools (APS) is giving its kindergarten students a head start with financial literacy with its latest initiative.
In partnership with Operation HOPE and the City of Atlanta, APS is providing all students in APS Title I schools a free savings account with a one-time deposit of $50.
The HOPE Child Savings Accounts Program will be through Citi Bank, which provides banking, data management and consulting services for the program.
Other features of the program include:
- Family deposits and program incentives to help the money grow
- Funds cannot be withdrawn until graduation from an APS high school
- Upon graduation, student can use money to pay for tuition, books, and other educational expenses
- Financial literacy workshops will be available for students, parents, and caregivers
The program officially launched Monday at the Tuskegee Airmen Global (TAG) Academy.
Comments / 2