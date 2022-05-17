Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Public Schools launches savings account program for kindergarten students

Gené Hunter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BJoTW_0fgsBzba00
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Atlanta Public Schools (APS) is giving its kindergarten students a head start with financial literacy with its latest initiative.

In partnership with Operation HOPE and the City of Atlanta, APS is providing all students in APS Title I schools a free savings account with a one-time deposit of $50.

The HOPE Child Savings Accounts Program will be through Citi Bank, which provides banking, data management and consulting services for the program.

Other features of the program include:

  • Family deposits and program incentives to help the money grow
  • Funds cannot be withdrawn until graduation ​from an APS high school
  • Upon graduation, student can use money to pay for tuition, books, and other educational expenses
  • Financial literacy workshops will be available for students, parents, and caregivers

The program officially launched Monday at the Tuskegee Airmen Global (TAG) Academy.

Atlanta-based journalist with a passion for all things lifestyle and community.

Atlanta, GA
