Image: American Cancer Society

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Relay for Life of Atlanta announced Atlanta schools, Superintendent Lisa Herring, as honorary chairperson for the organization’s upcoming event.

The relay will take place at North Atlanta High School on Friday, May 13 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

All events are open to the public and will include a Zumba warmup, a headlining performance and a celebration for survivors and caregivers.