Atlanta, GA

MARTA expands rideshare program, servicing new areas

Gené Hunter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d6i3X_0fZMGdKG00
Image: MARTA

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Atlanta’s rapid transit system is expanding its rideshare service in the next week.

The on-demand service, in partnership with Georgia Tech, began March 1 and was designed to connect riders to-and-from MARTA buses and trains using on-demand shuttles.

The shuttles originally serviced West Atlanta, Belvedere Park and the Gillem Logistics Center. Now, the program will be expanded to include the neighborhoods of Dixie Hills, Avondale Estates, as well as the cities of Alpharetta, Roswell, Forest Park and Morrow.

According to MARTA:

Starting May 16:

  • The current West Atlanta zone will be expanded to include Dixie Hills, alongside the Florida Heights and Collier Heights neighborhoods. New connections will be made to West Lake and Bankhead Stations.
  • The current Belvedere zone will be expanded to include the neighborhood of Avondale Estates. New connections will be made to Kensington Station.

Starting May 30:

  • The current West Atlanta zone will expand into the cities of Forest Park and Morrow, including new connections to Route 196, Clayton State University, Southern Regional Hospital and Southlake Mall.
  • A new zone will be introduced in North Fulton, including Georgia State University’s Alpharetta Campus, Downtown Alpharetta, and the Avalon District. Connections will be provided to Routes 85, 140, 141 and 142 via the Mansell Park & Ride.

